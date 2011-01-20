I love the "doesn't pass the eye test", "that's a 'no' from me" and, "I wouldn't have him at that price." The wonderful illusion of thinking you sound like a professional scout when the reality is closer to a discount bin Simon Cowell on X Factor.



You'd want a CM, at that price, to be able to switch directions fairly smoothly. I'm pretty forgiving on the requirements for that, but Doucoure, on the evidence of that clip, lacks it. If you want some more technical analysis, I could go on about his delaying passes for no good reason that I could see, when he was aware of the pass being on and the run being made, before passing into traffic.As a comparison, I was extremely positive about Henderson early on in his career here, and could overlook many of the failings yorky went on about as I tended to be forgiving of players who at least looked smooth as Henderson did.