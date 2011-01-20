« previous next »
Offline BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61680 on: Today at 01:11:59 am
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 01:02:48 am
Seems a completely one footed player.

Also completely one footed.

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 61,394
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61681 on: Today at 01:13:27 am
I've always wanted to put Maradona and Cheick Fuckin' Doucoure in the same sentence.
Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,938
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61682 on: Today at 01:15:20 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:11:59 am
Also completely one footed.


He could do more with one foot than most could do with two
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline rafathegaffa83

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 41,069
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61683 on: Today at 01:17:22 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:55:47 am
Buy him now and loan him back until January? Otherwise well just get into a bidding war again and get guzumped when someone meets the buyout clause and offers him silly wages.

I'm actually surprised we haven't done this. They really do have a great chance of winning it, so I can see why they're unwilling to waver
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 61,394
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61684 on: Today at 01:19:07 am
Because we're run by risk averse morons and led by a Sporting Director who is currently snorting coke off a Colombian beauties arse crack in Ibiza. 
Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61685 on: Today at 01:21:50 am
We need to bribe the referee of their next Copa Libertadores match. Far cheaper.
Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,160
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61686 on: Today at 01:35:49 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:55:47 am
Buy him now and loan him back until January? Otherwise well just get into a bidding war again and get guzumped when someone meets the buyout clause and offers him silly wages.

Those deals usually add on unnecessary risk. We did that with Divock, Naby and now Chelsea with Nkunku. Buy and loan backs dont quite work out as they sound in our heads. If there really is a release clause at the end of their season, then we can just activate it once he is done with the season.
Online leinad

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61687 on: Today at 01:42:52 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:35:49 am
Those deals usually add on unnecessary risk. We did that with Divock, Naby and now Chelsea with Nkunku. Buy and loan backs dont quite work out as they sound in our heads. If there really is a release clause at the end of their season, then we can just activate it once he is done with the season.

I'm not sure what point you are trying to make here, none of those deals failed because of buying them early.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,535
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61688 on: Today at 01:43:09 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:35:49 am
Those deals usually add on unnecessary risk. We did that with Divock, Naby and now Chelsea with Nkunku. Buy and loan backs dont quite work out as they sound in our heads. If there really is a release clause at the end of their season, then we can just activate it once he is done with the season.
you may think they add a risk (in terms of form/injuries/development), but they also eliminate other risks (another team beating us fee-wise, or another team paying him more or appealing more, preferring to adapt to europe from portugal first etc)
Offline coolbyrne

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,174
  • Ground Control
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61689 on: Today at 01:52:57 am
I love the "doesn't pass the eye test", "that's a 'no' from me" and, "I wouldn't have him at that price." The wonderful illusion of thinking you sound like a professional scout when the reality is closer to a discount bin Simon Cowell on X Factor.
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61690 on: Today at 02:00:13 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:52:57 am
I love the "doesn't pass the eye test", "that's a 'no' from me" and, "I wouldn't have him at that price." The wonderful illusion of thinking you sound like a professional scout when the reality is closer to a discount bin Simon Cowell on X Factor.

You'd want a CM, at that price, to be able to switch directions fairly smoothly. I'm pretty forgiving on the requirements for that, but Doucoure, on the evidence of that clip, lacks it. If you want some more technical analysis, I could go on about his delaying passes for no good reason that I could see, when he was aware of the pass being on and the run being made, before passing into traffic.

As a comparison, I was extremely positive about Henderson early on in his career here, and could overlook many of the failings yorky went on about as I tended to be forgiving of players who at least looked smooth as Henderson did.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online n00bert

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,206
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61691 on: Today at 02:27:41 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:52:57 am
I love the "doesn't pass the eye test", "that's a 'no' from me" and, "I wouldn't have him at that price." The wonderful illusion of thinking you sound like a professional scout when the reality is closer to a discount bin Simon Cowell on X Factor.

Tbf it is a forum where people are going to have opinions based on whatever metric they perceive to be right.

I watched the Arsenal game this morning and other than being big Im not sure what he brought to the game. Like, seems to be like a decent destroyer / shield type but if were targeting the likes of Gravenberch Im not sure Doucoure is a comparable player.
Online RayPhilAlan

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61692 on: Today at 02:45:41 am
Do people think this recent series of tweets about us being prepared to offer 30m for Andre is because it's just happened, or because the info has just been released?
I can't help wondering if this refers to conversations we might have had with Fluminense some weeks ago when we first started being linked with him, and perhaps Fluminense have just talked about it now, either to attract other buyers, or to emphasise they're so keen to win the Libertadores that they're prepared to turn down 30m euros.
Offline coolbyrne

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,174
  • Ground Control
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61693 on: Today at 02:58:56 am
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 02:27:41 am
Tbf it is a forum where people are going to have opinions based on whatever metric they perceive to be right.

I watched the Arsenal game this morning and other than being big Im not sure what he brought to the game. Like, seems to be like a decent destroyer / shield type but if were targeting the likes of Gravenberch Im not sure Doucoure is a comparable player.

Oh, I'm not saying don't have the opinion; it would be a pretty slow thread if only facts were allowed. I'm just forming an opinion on some of the people who form an opinion.  ;)
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online n00bert

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,206
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61694 on: Today at 03:36:30 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 02:58:56 am
Oh, I'm not saying don't have the opinion; it would be a pretty slow thread if only facts were allowed. I'm just forming an opinion on some of the people who form an opinion.  ;)

Like moaning about moaners moaning about moaners. The circle is complete. 
Online leinad

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 743
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61695 on: Today at 03:38:04 am
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 03:36:30 am
Like moaning about moaners moaning about moaners. The circle is complete. 

Moan, moan fucking moan.
Offline coolbyrne

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,174
  • Ground Control
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61696 on: Today at 03:42:19 am
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 03:36:30 am
Like moaning about moaners moaning about moaners. The circle is complete. 

I do like a satisfying symmetry.
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,234
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61697 on: Today at 04:23:21 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:11:59 am
Also completely one footed.



Also completely one-handed.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"
