Buy him now and loan him back until January? Otherwise we’ll just get into a bidding war again and get guzumped when someone meets the buyout clause and offers him silly wages.



Those deals usually add on unnecessary risk. We did that with Divock, Naby and now Chelsea with Nkunku. Buy and loan backs dont quite work out as they sound in our heads. If there really is a release clause at the end of their season, then we can just activate it once he is done with the season.