Much more annoyed about the lack of defensive signings rather than whatever we are or are not doing in midfield. Endo looks a squad player to me but I can just about get behind the idea of him as a short term starter if the plan is to utilise Bajcetic there and sign Andre in January (or try to convert a Gravenberch). At least it suggests some level of choice being made, and a plan put in place.



Whereas defence, as it stands, feels more like a case of crossing our fingers. Maybe we pull something out the bag in the final days - itd be concerning if we didnt considering how obvious the need was and is.



