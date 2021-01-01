« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1537 1538 1539 1540 1541 [1542]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1824994 times)

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,567
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61640 on: Yesterday at 11:13:46 pm »
Was funny people getting mad that Endo was the 6 when they had all talked themselves into believing he's the new milner and or bit part player. Nobody had said such a thing. Pretty sure it was just said he would add leadership like Hendo and Milner.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61641 on: Yesterday at 11:14:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:45:52 pm
There will always be someone else. What we know is if we spend £70m on Doucoure, we wont be in the market for another.
Yes if Doucoure signed for that price the staff thinks he the guy for the next 3 plus years.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61642 on: Yesterday at 11:16:28 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:13:46 pm
Was funny people getting mad that Endo was the 6 when they had all talked themselves into believing he's the new milner and or bit part player. Nobody had said such a thing. Pretty sure it was just said he would add leadership like Hendo and Milner.

I think it was more in hope than actually believing he was a back up.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,135
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61643 on: Yesterday at 11:20:37 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm
Why? Were starting to sound like Arsenal fans, top 4 is not good enough for a team with the quality we have, and the best manager in the world.

VVD Salah Konate, Alisson, Trent, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Jota, Thiago, Macallister thats a group of players up there with any in the league, its almost as if weve forgotten how good we are, were a signing or two from being up there with the very best in Europe.

We shouldnt need to settle, life always makes you seem to think you have more time than you actually do, by the time we know it a lot of those players will be on the wane our manager will have a year left on his contract and were talking about another rebuilding stage once again.

Thats all true but the reality is more difficult as well. There are some of those on the wane and there are too many gaps in the squad. I think we can get third and maybe even second with some luck, but we are not winning the league so it makes little difference.

We had a chance to be bold and try to make a statement but we didnt.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61644 on: Yesterday at 11:22:18 pm »
Wait a minute, Chelsea paid a significant chunk of the macallistar transfer fee  :o
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61645 on: Yesterday at 11:28:48 pm »
https://twitter.com/PassLikeThiago/status/1693744879438795135?s=20

Very decent performance. His first touch and short passing are fine considering the fact that we have a lot of creative players.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61646 on: Yesterday at 11:43:34 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:22:18 pm
Wait a minute, Chelsea paid a significant chunk of the macallistar transfer fee  :o
Eh?
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61647 on: Yesterday at 11:54:00 pm »
Much more annoyed about the lack of defensive signings rather than whatever we are or are not doing in midfield. Endo looks a squad player to me but I can just about get behind the idea of him as a short term starter if the plan is to utilise Bajcetic there and sign Andre in January (or try to convert a Gravenberch). At least it suggests some level of choice being made, and a plan put in place.

Whereas defence, as it stands, feels more like a case of crossing our fingers. Maybe we pull something out the bag in the final days - itd be concerning if we didnt considering how obvious the need was and is.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1537 1538 1539 1540 1541 [1542]   Go Up
« previous next »
 