And it's boring to watch. Give me klopps heavy metal football instrad



Yep. It is hella boring. I never really watched Guardiola's Barca. Just as I never watch City. What I know about their squad and who is in it, I've come to know by watching our games against them, and from what you read in the media. I do not who plays where, I know 4/5 players who play for them- Rodri, Gundogan, Haaland, De Bruyne and Foden (cause he always has a good game against us. The rest I'm gunna have to think about hard)Anyway, Pep's Barca was boring AF. I don't mean to be contrarian or rebellious, but I really, really found it absolutely boring. And a chore to watch.Every time I decided to give it a chance... 2 minutes in, my blood pressure started to rise...I genuinely preferred watching Allardyce and Pulis go head to head instead in the absence of a Liverpool game, instead of watching the shit that FIFA served up in the form of Barcelona.And frequently I switched over to a Palace/Millwall FA cup game, A West Ham/Newcastle game or something, cause it was driving me insane. (and I wasn't AS disappointed switching the channel)I almost want to say, they were turd. A different sort of turd, but turd nonetheless.