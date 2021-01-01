« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1535 1536 1537 1538 1539 [1540]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1821839 times)

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,614
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61560 on: Today at 07:36:45 pm »
I am hoping we get Andre too, think he could be exceptional under Klopp and his style seems to suit the Premier League too.
Logged
JFT97

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,810
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61561 on: Today at 07:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 07:23:33 pm
I'm pubicaly available. Just thought I'd put it out there.

Wrong forum mate 🤣
Logged

Online redmark

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,277
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61562 on: Today at 07:43:13 pm »
I apologise for the last page or so.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61563 on: Today at 07:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:19:16 pm
I should hope they're not pubicaly available. I wouldn't want to see that.
haha what have i done there ;D
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61564 on: Today at 07:50:24 pm »

So, lots of Doucoure scouting happening tonight.  By 10pm, it will be either pay the f***ing £70m or bullet dodged
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,506
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61565 on: Today at 07:58:52 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:40:49 pm
On a bank holiday? I'd be thoroughly annoyed if that was me ;D
Oh crapola! I didn't realise it was a bank holiday. Well... today would've been his last day of work then.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61566 on: Today at 07:59:20 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 07:38:23 pm
Wrong forum mate 🤣
You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,506
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61567 on: Today at 08:03:44 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 06:43:34 pm
And it's boring to watch. Give me klopps heavy metal football instrad
Yep. It is hella boring. I never really watched Guardiola's Barca. Just as I never watch City. What I know about their squad and who is in it, I've come to know by watching our games against them, and from what  you read in the media. I do not who plays where, I know 4/5 players who play for them- Rodri, Gundogan, Haaland, De Bruyne and Foden (cause he always has a good game against us. The rest I'm gunna have to think about hard)

Anyway, Pep's Barca was boring AF. I don't mean to be contrarian or rebellious, but I really, really found it absolutely boring. And a chore to watch.

Every time I decided to give it a chance... 2 minutes in, my blood pressure started to rise...
I genuinely preferred watching Allardyce and Pulis go head to head instead in the absence of a Liverpool game, instead of watching the shit that FIFA served up in the form of Barcelona.
And frequently I switched over to a Palace/Millwall FA cup game, A West Ham/Newcastle game or something, cause it was driving me insane. (and I wasn't AS disappointed switching the channel)

I almost want to say, they were turd. A different sort of turd, but turd nonetheless.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:13:04 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,676
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61568 on: Today at 08:07:16 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 07:50:24 pm
So, lots of Doucoure scouting happening tonight.  By 10pm, it will be either pay the f***ing £70m or bullet dodged

I would say the fact hes playing would be a fair sign were not getting him
Logged

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61569 on: Today at 08:14:26 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 07:50:24 pm
So, lots of Doucoure scouting happening tonight.  By 10pm, it will be either pay the f***ing £70m or bullet dodged

At the very least hope all those posts of 'don't want him for 3-4 years not good enough etc' are watching so they can eat their words.

He is a fantastic player who will only get better.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:24:48 pm by PaleBlueDot »
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61570 on: Today at 08:17:16 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:07:16 pm
I would say the fact hes playing would be a fair sign were not getting him

We put a bid in for the Ox a few days after he played against us. Not saying we will do the same like. ;D
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61571 on: Today at 08:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:07:16 pm
I would say the fact hes playing would be a fair sign were not getting him

It would mean a deal is not close.  Wouldnt rule it out before the deadline. 
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,280
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61572 on: Today at 08:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:36:03 am
Someone used the analogy of bottled water to explain why this approach is, in this instance, very foolish. On a plane when you have to pay £5.50 for bottled water you do it, because there arent any other options. Youd obviously baulk at paying that on the high street. It was, potentially, very stupid to haggle over a few million quid for a player we desperately needed when the alternatives werent out there. Perhaps were not very stupid though and we had other meaningful options (who werent Caicedo or Endo). Or perhaps were done at 6, in which case Doucure definitely isnt coming.
or you could be prepared and get a larger bottle of water, maybe two and take them onto the plane with you
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61573 on: Today at 08:23:33 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 08:14:26 pm
At the very least hope all those posts of 'don't want him for 3-4 years not good enough etc' are watching so they can ear their words.

He is a fantastic player who will only get better.

Im certainly not turning my nose up at him
Logged

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61574 on: Today at 08:24:11 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 08:23:33 pm
Im certainly not turning my nose up at him

 ;D
Logged

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61575 on: Today at 08:28:31 pm »
Just watching Doucore closely for the first time. It's a no from me
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,372
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61576 on: Today at 08:30:54 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:21:00 pm
or you could be prepared and get a larger bottle of water, maybe two and take them onto the plane with you
Or you could down a 2ltr bottle upon boarding then piss yourself during the descent.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,817
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61577 on: Today at 08:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 08:28:31 pm
Just watching Doucore closely for the first time. It's a no from me

30 minutes of TV scouting?
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 383
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61578 on: Today at 08:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 08:28:31 pm
Just watching Doucore closely for the first time. It's a no from me

Why?
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,280
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61579 on: Today at 08:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:30:54 pm
Or you could down a 2ltr bottle upon boarding then piss yourself during the descent.
indeed, not pleasant for the person in your seat on the return trip though 🤣
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,280
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61580 on: Today at 08:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:59:20 pm
Nowhere close, but we have exhausted every top DM at this point. We either have to accept that and move onto different targets, or work with what we have.
we are working with what we have, Endo is our 6 for the season, people might not like it but that's what's happening. Outside chance of André but more likely in January I reckon
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61581 on: Today at 08:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:38:04 pm
we are working with what we have, Endo is our 6 for the season, people might not like it but that's what's happening. Outside chance of André but more likely in January I reckon

Would be bizarre to go into the season we have the position we needed strengthening most, filled in by a player whos literally been compared to Milner by the boss, we wouldnt have won anything with Milner as a 6 for the whole season.
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61582 on: Today at 08:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 08:33:17 pm
30 minutes of TV scouting?

It's probably better than the 4 minutes of youtube scouting that we usually do here in the transfer thread :D
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61583 on: Today at 08:41:43 pm »
Palace play so rigidly I think it's really hard for anyone to truly standout.

That said, Andersen always impresses me, as he did for Fulham. Surprised a bigger club hasn't tried for him.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,570
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61584 on: Today at 08:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:41:03 pm
Would be bizarre to go into the season we have the position we needed strengthening most, filled in by a player whos literally been compared to Milner by the boss, we wouldnt have won anything with Milner as a 6 for the whole season.

Milner in terms of professionalism and attitude not playing style, Endo has never been a winger or attacking midfielder in his career
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61585 on: Today at 08:46:43 pm »
How's Guehi looked?
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61586 on: Today at 08:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:07:16 pm
I would say the fact hes playing would be a fair sign were not getting him

Doesnt mean anything. Place can afford to play him. More than likely if he is sold it will be next week anyway.
Logged

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61587 on: Today at 08:47:29 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:33:58 pm
Why?

He barely moves. In possession he plays like a goalpost. Looks really slow over 5 yards, quite cumbersome.

Watching Palace closely is interesting, the worst aspects of our play over the last year or so are their default - retreat into a low block then let the opposition just run past them, constantly conceding ground and never putting any pressure on the ball. They're shite.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:51:10 pm by Goalposts for Jumpers »
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61588 on: Today at 08:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 08:47:29 pm
He barely moves. In possession he plays like a goalpost.

Watching Palace closely is interesting, the worst aspect of our play over the last year or so are their default - retreat into a low block then let the opposition just run past them, constantly conceding ground and never putting any pressure on the ball. They're shite.
He looks really solid under pressure. Palace just hit long balls a lot and play a low block.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 383
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61589 on: Today at 08:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 08:47:29 pm
He barely moves. In possession he plays like a goalpost. Looks really slow over 5 yards, quite cumbersome.

Watching Palace closely is interesting, the worst aspects of our play over the last year or so are their default - retreat into a low block then let the opposition just run past them, constantly conceding ground and never putting any pressure on the ball. They're shite.

I think the way he plays is what his instructed to do imo.

Palace try to hit teams on transition and try to get balls into the channels and from what I've seen from him he tries to play those balls alot but I missed the first 40 minutes of the Palace v Arsenal game so will def look more at him in the second half.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,231
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61590 on: Today at 08:55:30 pm »
Seems pretty much impossible to evaluate a Palace midfielder's suitability for us when they play like that.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,129
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61591 on: Today at 08:55:53 pm »
He just isnt a £70m player. I know fees have gone up but not by that much.
Logged

Online ByrdmanLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61592 on: Today at 08:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 08:47:29 pm
He barely moves. In possession he plays like a goalpost. Looks really slow over 5 yards, quite cumbersome.

Watching Palace closely is interesting, the worst aspects of our play over the last year or so are their default - retreat into a low block then let the opposition just run past them, constantly conceding ground and never putting any pressure on the ball. They're shite.

They are playing against one of the top teams in the league and have conceded only 1 1/2 real chances in the first half, which is solid for a midtable team. Maybe a bit boring, but very effective playstyle and had some halfchances themselves.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,027
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61593 on: Today at 09:01:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:55:53 pm
He just isnt a £70m player. I know fees have gone up but not by that much.

Will be expensive so close to the window closing as Palace would have to dip into the market to buy cover, and in turn, expensive for them
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,129
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61594 on: Today at 09:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 09:01:58 pm
Will be expensive so close to the window closing as Palace would have to dip into the market to buy cover, and in turn, expensive for them

This is one of those situations that Id rather we wait. Its not often but a rare occasion where its better not to throw our money away.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1535 1536 1537 1538 1539 [1540]   Go Up
« previous next »
 