Well, It's a shame that the mods won't open the septic tank that was the old Transfer Forum. Even though it was 8 years ago, I can remember very clearly a lot of people (cough, cough) losing their shit over us signing Milner on £150,000 per week ...



Although I didnt lose my shit, I was very underwhelmed by the signing of Milner. Ive eaten my words many, many times over that misjudgement.I was also underwhelmed by Keane but unfortunately was correct over that one.On the other side, I was delighted at the Keita and Nunez signing and was probably wrong on Keita (although his injury record was a mitigating factor) and Im not yet convinced by Nunez (I think he has a lot of potential).