Well, It's a shame that the mods won't open the septic tank that was the old Transfer Forum. Even though it was 8 years ago, I can remember very clearly a lot of people (cough, cough) losing their shit over us signing Milner on £150,000 per week ...



Although I didn’t “lose my shit”, I was very underwhelmed by the signing of Milner. I’ve eaten my words many, many times over that misjudgement.I was also underwhelmed by Keane but unfortunately was correct over that one.On the other side, I was delighted at the Keita and Nunez signing and was probably wrong on Keita (although his injury record was a mitigating factor) and I’m not yet convinced by Nunez (I think he has a lot of potential).