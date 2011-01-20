« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1819895 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61520 on: Today at 05:43:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:23:43 pm
Premier league tax isn't it. A 19 year old just went for £60m. Someone else who's had 18 months and done well £115m which we agreed a fee of £111m.
We don't have to pay it.

Quote
£70m for Doucoure wouldn't be the worst decision.
But then we're stuck with him for x years. Honestly, do you think he's anywhere near as good as Fabinho when we got him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61521 on: Today at 05:45:37 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 05:23:01 pm
Jarrell Quansah is set to head out on loan before the end of the transfer window. - @neiljonesgoal via @empireofthekop

Thought we might have kept him as an option.

Poor Phillips. Liverpool centre backs check in but they dont check out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61522 on: Today at 05:49:46 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:45:37 pm
Poor Phillips. Liverpool centre backs check in but they dont check out.


The crazy part seems to be that we are ok having Nat Phillips remain as our 5th choice ... I guess its ok as long as he isn't called on to play regularly as our new system would be a disaster for him.

Or maybe we get super lucky and we have minimal injuries to CBs this year.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61523 on: Today at 05:52:15 pm »
My suggestion to the mods still stands.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61524 on: Today at 05:55:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:52:15 pm
My suggestion to the mods still stands.
This you with the mods earlier?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61525 on: Today at 05:57:09 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:36:55 pm
Szoboszlai had a release clause else would cost more.
The cost is the cost.
Quote
I don't think doucoure is worth 70m prefer we scouted more but he fills the big hole in the team at 6.
Well that's the thing. I don't perceive the "big hole" large enough to justify £70m on Doucoure. I feel a lot of our need for A Physical Beast at 6 could be negated by seeing us being less sloppy and a bit more precise or measured from our front 5.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61526 on: Today at 05:58:20 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:55:55 pm
This you with the mods earlier?

He wishes...more likely this... ;D



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61527 on: Today at 05:59:00 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 05:57:09 pm
The cost is the cost. Well that's the thing. I don't perceive the "big hole" large enough to justify £70m on Doucoure. I feel a lot of our need for A Physical Beast at 6 could be negated by seeing us being less sloppy and a bit more precise or measured from our front 5.

If you keep the ball the opposition cant hurt you with it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61528 on: Today at 05:59:20 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 05:43:53 pm
But then we're stuck with him for x years. Honestly, do you think he's anywhere near as good as Fabinho when we got him?
Nowhere close, but we have exhausted every top DM at this point. We either have to accept that and move onto different targets, or work with what we have.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61529 on: Today at 05:59:30 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 04:44:25 pm
How about pubically? :)

Well, we were dicking about with our offers so the term does kind of work.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61530 on: Today at 06:00:38 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61531 on: Today at 06:02:28 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 04:44:25 pm
How about pubically? :)

Would a private area where one attends to these things be a pubical cubicle?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61532 on: Today at 06:02:30 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61533 on: Today at 06:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:58:26 pm
Yup, and this should be the Endo debate. We should just accept it and focus on supporting him.
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 05:00:16 pm
Yeah and we will all see eventually whether hes good enough.

Im one of the people who was so sure that Endo would be a back up/ Milner type signing.

Leaning more towards him being the starter now.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:03:12 pm
That's only if you take Jimbo's word as gospel. It makes very little sense.

Surely I'm not the only one to pun on Endo's name?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61534 on: Today at 06:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:03:52 pm
Surely I'm not the only one to pun on Endo's name?

Really? His name doesn't lend to many puns.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61535 on: Today at 06:12:02 pm »
Andre is such a good option, and he suits Klopp's idea that the player we get in doesn't have to be a specialist six.

Please don't forget about Dre.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61536 on: Today at 06:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 03:10:05 pm
I thought it was life...



Any chance we could get a DM in a similar mould to that ex-Manc that used to play for us?

It would be Ince to see him, to see him Ince.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61537 on: Today at 06:26:40 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:12:02 pm
Andre is such a good option, and he suits Klopp's idea that the player we get in doesn't have to be a specialist six.

Please don't forget about Dre.
Andre comes at Xmas, has a few months to bed in to replace Thiago
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61538 on: Today at 06:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:14:15 pm
Any chance we could get a DM in a similar mould to that ex-Manc that used to play for us?

It would Ince to see him, to see him Ince.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61539 on: Today at 06:32:40 pm »
Only 1 more Monday for Jorg to work
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61540 on: Today at 06:32:59 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61541 on: Today at 06:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:32:40 pm
Only 1 more Monday for Jorg to work

On a bank holiday? I'd be thoroughly annoyed if that was me ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61542 on: Today at 06:41:11 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:59:00 pm
If you keep the ball the opposition cant hurt you with it.

Guardiola teams, unfortunately, doing this to perfection.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61543 on: Today at 06:43:34 pm »
And it's boring to watch. Give me klopps heavy metal football instrad
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61544 on: Today at 06:51:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 05:23:50 pm
Well, It's a shame that the mods won't open the septic tank that was the old Transfer Forum. Even though it was 8 years ago, I can remember very clearly a lot of people (cough, cough) losing their shit over us signing Milner on £150,000 per week ...

Thats completely in your head mate. If you think a lot of people were turning down a proven Premier League player like Milner when we were in the depths of that horrendous 14/15 season then you are completely wrong.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61545 on: Today at 07:01:44 pm »
Doucoure starts for Palace
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61546 on: Today at 07:08:06 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:01:44 pm
Doucoure starts for Palace

Not surprising. Pretty certain we aint getting him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61547 on: Today at 07:09:08 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:12:02 pm
Andre is such a good option, and he suits Klopp's idea that the player we get in doesn't have to be a specialist six.

Please don't forget about Dre.

Looks like he's busy trying to fill his walls with plaques and trophies. We might have to wait.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61548 on: Today at 07:09:18 pm »
Quote
I was quite pleased with this signing if he was going to be a squad player. If Endo is going to be a starter though, I am a little worried. His physical metrics have dropped off spectacularly since the 2020/21 campaign.
https://twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1693663428781523214

Sam is quite reliable. Endo makes no sense as a starter for us imo but Klopp really does rate him so hopefully he proves me wrong

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61549 on: Today at 07:10:43 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:55:55 pm
This you with the mods earlier?


Bell boy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61550 on: Today at 07:11:28 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:09:18 pm
https://twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/status/1693663428781523214

Sam is quite reliable. Endo makes no sense as a starter for us imo but Klopp really does rate him so hopefully he proves me wrong

What physical metrics? I think Endo will do a job, not going to set the world alight with his performances. But hell do the basics.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61551 on: Today at 07:14:07 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:08:06 pm
Not surprising. Pretty certain we aint getting him.

Not for 70m, no. Also, Palace have no time to buy a replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61552 on: Today at 07:14:31 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 07:11:28 pm
What physical metrics? I think Endo will do a job, not going to set the world alight with his performances. But hell do the basics.
Not pubicaly available he said probably high intensity running & sprints.
Yeah we need a mobile 6 & ideally fast, Fabinho showed last year how need pace in that position. Endo doesnt really have it by all accounts we will see if can compensate for it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61553 on: Today at 07:15:13 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 07:11:28 pm
What physical metrics? I think Endo will do a job, not going to set the world alight with his performances. But hell do the basics.

Same metrics that say that Sam McGuire is a huge poopface. Sadly, they are not publicly available, so I can't share them with you guys...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61554 on: Today at 07:17:24 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:14:31 pm
Not pubicaly available he said probably high intensity running & sprints.
Yeah we need a mobile 6 & ideally fast, Fabinho showed last year how need pace in that position. Endo doesnt really have it by all accounts we will see if can compensate for it

Thats why I thought hed be more of a squad option. There was a recovery run he done on Saturday where he looked slow from where I was sat but definitely not judging him just off that. Well see though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61555 on: Today at 07:19:16 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:14:31 pm
Not pubicaly available he said probably high intensity running & sprints.
Yeah we need a mobile 6 & ideally fast, Fabinho showed last year how need pace in that position. Endo doesnt really have it by all accounts we will see if can compensate for it

I should hope they're not pubicaly available. I wouldn't want to see that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61556 on: Today at 07:23:33 pm »
I'm pubicaly available. Just thought I'd put it out there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61557 on: Today at 07:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 07:09:08 pm
Looks like he's busy trying to fill his walls with plaques and trophies. We might have to wait.

I don't mind waiting at all. I just want them to wrap it up now for later.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61558 on: Today at 07:30:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 05:23:50 pm
Well, It's a shame that the mods won't open the septic tank that was the old Transfer Forum. Even though it was 8 years ago, I can remember very clearly a lot of people (cough, cough) losing their shit over us signing Milner on £150,000 per week ...

Although I didnt lose my shit, I was very underwhelmed by the signing of Milner. Ive eaten my words many, many times over that misjudgement.

I was also underwhelmed by Keane but unfortunately was correct over that one.

On the other side, I was delighted at the Keita and Nunez signing and was probably wrong on Keita (although his injury record was a mitigating factor) and Im not yet convinced by Nunez (I think he has a lot of potential).
