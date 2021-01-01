Firstly, we've gone through the "don't spend big on new players" phase which was preceded by the "spend big on new players" phase. Which phase were we most successful in?



But hey, because two other teams that spent big on transfers, lost this weekend, it stands to reason that if we spent big on players we would have lost. After all, there's a long list of teams winning without spending big, isn't there. So we should should see these other solutions that most of us don't see, though fortunately for us, you're here to not just see the unseen, but to bestow your knowledge amongst us modern day fans.



I get your logic, MacRed, thanks.



You must have hated when we've signed players like Milner and Matip, with no big transfer fees involved ...