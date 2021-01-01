« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61400 on: Today at 02:27:52 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:37:54 pm
When we were in for Lavia the talk was we needed someone with more experience and it would block the path of Baj. Well, we got the experienced DM and Baj now has a clear path to the first team. What's the problem? I see it as Endo replacing Fabinho and Gravenberch replacing Henderson. Dom and Mac replacing Keita, Ox, and Milner.
This is silly, though. We might as well say Gakpo replaced Neco Williams. A player replaces their like-for-like role, with similar minutes.

Szoboszlai replaces Henderson.
MacAllister replaces Thiago.
Thiago/Endo/Bajcetic? replace Fabinho. - do we need better? Should Endo just be replacing Milner?
Thiago/Jones/Elliott/Endo/Bajcetic absorb Keita/Ox's minutes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61401 on: Today at 02:33:18 pm »
Why do I get the feeling Endo's performance against Newcastle is going to define the transfer strategy for this window  :o
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61402 on: Today at 02:38:10 pm »
As long as Jorg isnt retained and a real SD is hired then thats probably the best we can hope for barring a miracle.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61403 on: Today at 02:38:16 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61404 on: Today at 02:39:03 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 02:33:18 pm
Why do I get the feeling Endo's performance against Newcastle is going to define the transfer strategy for this window  :o
Its just a big risk.
Klopp clearly rates Endo very hihly i hope he understands the BL in general is at a pretty low level especially the sides mid table & below.
Endo coming in as a 6 from Stuttgart is a huge ask. He done fine saturday.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61405 on: Today at 02:40:08 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 02:33:18 pm
Why do I get the feeling Endo's performance against Newcastle is going to define the transfer strategy for this window  :o

If we're signing anyone by next Thursday we will have done a lot of the work before we play Newcastle.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61406 on: Today at 02:42:56 pm »
Can't see the Phillips links being genuine, simply because Man City's squad is so small as it is, Dr Bruyne is injured and Silva, Cancelo and Laporte are all being linked with moves. I like him though, if we paid around £35 million and he stays fit it would be a superb signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61407 on: Today at 02:43:15 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:39:03 pm
Its just a big risk.
Klopp clearly rates Endo very hihly i hope he understands the BL in general is at a pretty low level especially the sides mid table & below.
Endo coming in as a 6 from Stuttgart is a huge ask. He done fine saturday.

I don't think Jurgen understands that as good as people on here do ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61408 on: Today at 02:43:46 pm »
(🟢) NEW:

Kalvin Phillips is on Liverpool's list and they know the conditions of the deal, the player himself wants to stay at Manchester City and prove himself. - @FabrizioRomano via @ThatsFootballTV

Fabrizio jumping on the bandwagon. Surely Phillips is seen as a specialist 6? I wonder if Pearce is going to be made to look silly again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61409 on: Today at 02:45:37 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:43:46 pm
(🟢) NEW:

Kalvin Phillips is on Liverpool's list and they know the conditions of the deal, the player himself wants to stay at Manchester City and prove himself. - @FabrizioRomano via @ThatsFootballTV

Fabrizio jumping on the bandwagon. Surely Phillips is seen as a specialist 6? I wonder if Pearce is going to be made to look silly again.

A transparent tactic by the club to make us relieved when we get no one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61410 on: Today at 02:45:54 pm »
I can't believe people are giving this Phillips stuff the time of day.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61411 on: Today at 02:47:09 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:43:46 pm
(🟢) NEW:

Kalvin Phillips is on Liverpool's list and they know the conditions of the deal, the player himself wants to stay at Manchester City and prove himself. - @FabrizioRomano via @ThatsFootballTV

Fabrizio jumping on the bandwagon. Surely Phillips is seen as a specialist 6? I wonder if Pearce is going to be made to look silly again.

God bless you, Kalvin
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61412 on: Today at 02:47:15 pm »
I really want us to bin Romano as a source.

Mods, isn't there a way to blacklist posts(not the poster- pls, don't misunderstand me) with that sequence of characters?

Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:45:54 pm
I can't believe people are giving this Phillips stuff the time of day.

It's Talkshite, to begin with... and secondly- Talkshite are in the business of creating controversy so's they can make money.
They're in the category of "Rag".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61413 on: Today at 02:47:59 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:43:46 pm
(🟢) NEW:

Kalvin Phillips is on Liverpool's list and they know the conditions of the deal, the player himself wants to stay at Manchester City and prove himself. - @FabrizioRomano via @ThatsFootballTV

Fabrizio jumping on the bandwagon. Surely Phillips is seen as a specialist 6? I wonder if Pearce is going to be made to look silly again.

Weve lost the plot
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61414 on: Today at 02:48:23 pm »
We're not signing Kalvin Phillips.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61415 on: Today at 02:48:29 pm »
If you burn this thread nothing of value will be lost. Please do mods.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61416 on: Today at 02:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:48:29 pm
If you burn this thread nothing of value will be lost. Please do mods.
But we'd lose all your on the money exclusives.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61417 on: Today at 02:51:16 pm »
Your pissed pants will somehow survive though.

And what the fuck are you on about? I post what people say. I After that i give and opinion.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61418 on: Today at 02:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:48:29 pm
If you burn this thread nothing of value will be lost. Please do mods.
Well, there are the musings of one, "Jacques Plateau"..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61419 on: Today at 02:52:41 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 02:47:59 pm
Weve lost the plot

The only people who have lost the plot are the ones who get angry over "news" from TalkSport and Fabrizio ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61420 on: Today at 02:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:42:56 pm
Can't see the Phillips links being genuine, simply because Man City's squad is so small as it is, Dr Bruyne is injured and Silva, Cancelo and Laporte are all being linked with moves. I like him though, if we paid around £35 million and he stays fit it would be a superb signing.

I think I may also be in the clear minority that actually thinks he is a good player. Liked him at Leeds.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61421 on: Today at 02:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:53:47 pm
I think I may also be in the clear minority that actually thinks he is a good player. Liked him at Leeds.

I think he was a good player, but I've no idea what level he's at now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61422 on: Today at 02:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:48:29 pm
If you burn this thread nothing of value will be lost. Please do mods.

You shouldn't be so self deprecating.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61423 on: Today at 02:57:01 pm »
Self deprecation is the name of the game mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61424 on: Today at 02:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:26:31 pm
Full article:

Spoiler
Endo has been bought to start Liverpool matches  they arent targeting another No 6 this summer

This wasnt the time to judge Wataru Endo. Talk about being thrown in at the deep end.

With just one training session under his belt, Liverpools third signing of the summer was handed his debut off the bench against Bournemouth as Jurgen Klopp tried to inject some calm into proceedings. The dismissal of Alexis Mac Allister had been swiftly followed by Diogo Jota firing the hosts into a 3-1 lead.

Horrible, was how his manager described the circumstances around Endos Anfield bow, given the red card and sudden change of formation.

But the Japan international completed 15 of his 17 passes (88 per cent) and made a tackle, an interception and two clearances during the final half-hour as Bournemouth were kept at bay.

I spoke this morning (Saturday) with him about how with 11 players his position would look, but a 4-4-1 was not involved in our conversation, said Klopp. I dont think he slept a lot in the last two nights but he threw everything on the pitch he had.
Klopp has staked a lot more on the signing of Endo than simply the £16.2million fee ($20.7m) Liverpool will pay Stuttgart for the holding midfielders services.

Its a left-field solution to the most glaring weakness in the squad that needed addressing following the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia last month.

The underwhelming reaction in some quarters was understandable. In the space of a week, Liverpool went from agreeing what would have been a British transfer record fee of £111million with Brighton for Moises Caicedo to signing someone nine years older for a seventh of the price.

The hammer blows of first Caicedo and then Romeo Lavia deciding to join Chelsea forced a major rethink. Even Endo himself was surprised, having admitted that at the age of 30, he thought his dream of gracing the Premier League would never be fulfilled.

Yet Klopp doesnt view this deal as some kind of consolation prize or merely a stop-gap. The fact the late bloomer has been given a four-year contract is telling.

We really need you, and your heart, your legs, your football ability, your football brain and your desire, he told Endo after embracing him following his arrival at Liverpools training ground.

Klopp had to convince the owners that Endo, who has been used to fighting relegation with Stuttgart, was worth deviating from the clubs usual transfer policy of targeting younger players. Thiago is the only other player over the age of 26 they have paid a fee for since Ragnar Klavan in 2016.

The Liverpool manager has drawn parallels with James Milner, who was 29 when he signed for Liverpool from Manchester City. Having worn the armband for both club and country, Endo is certainly a leader, but it requires a major leap of faith to believe he will prove to be similarly influential.

As things stand, Liverpool dont intend to recruit another specialist No 6 this summer  another sign of how highly Klopp regards Endo. Hes been bought to start matches.

With Stefan Bajcetic returning to the matchday squad on Saturday after five months out injured, the teenager is viewed as a suitable alternative in that role.

What Liverpool are still in the market for, however, is another multi-functional midfielder. They have a long-standing interest in Ryan Gravenberch but Bayern Munichs stance all summer has been that hes not for sale.

The Netherlands international, who was an unused substitute against Werder Bremen on Friday, has found his opportunities limited in Germany since moving from Ajax for £21million last summer. If Bayerns position changes and they are prepared to consider offers, then Liverpool would be part of that conversation.

Klopps squad still has the look of being unfinished. Another option in midfield is crucial to complement what they have. Ideally, they would also reinforce defensively.

After a summer in which Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo, Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho all left and Fabio Carvalho was loaned to RB Leipzig, they have recruited Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Endo.

The midfield department is still light. Thiago is close to a return but you cant bank on a player who has been limited to just 71 starts across three seasons. His availability needs to be regarded as a bonus.
If Liverpool cant get Mac Allisters red card overturned for his challenge on Ryan Christie, then the Argentines absence because of suspension will be keenly felt.

It was a day of contrasting home debuts  the devastation etched on the face of the World Cup winner as he departed down the tunnel compared to the smile and swagger of Szoboszlai, who deservedly walked away with the man of the match award.

The Hungary captain, who combines great athleticism with technical ability, has fitted in seamlessly and was integral in ensuring Liverpool recovered from a wretched, error-strewn start after which they were fortunate not to find themselves more than one goal behind.

Klopps side are still worryingly vulnerable to counter-attacks when they lose possession and that has to be addressed before next Sundays trip to Newcastle United. The protection and organisation has to be better.

St James Park looks set to be the venue for Endos full debut. It will be a big week on the training field trying to ensure hes up to speed.

Klopp loves an underdog story  his admiration for the Rocky film franchise is well known.

If the largely unheralded Endo  who took the long road to Anfield via Shonan Bellmare, Urawa Red Diamonds, Sint-Truiden and Stuttgart  lights up the Premier League and gives Liverpool what they so desperately require in terms of a defensive shield, then it will be a tale to rival Balboas.
So, that article says Liverpool are still in the market for a multi-functional midfielder (not necessarily a 6) which is the type of midfielder Klopp has always favoured I guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61425 on: Today at 02:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:51:16 pm
Your pissed pants will somehow survive though.

And what the fuck are you on about? I post what people say. I After that i give and opinion.

are you drunk?
