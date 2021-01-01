I don't really disagree. I think people are making the wrong assumptions about what kind of defender(s) we're after. The assumption seems to be a LCB, effectively a left-sided Gomez (without the brainfarts) - who would replace Robertson - when the system doesn't actually suggest that at all. In the next year or so, we definitely need to be thinking about two defenders: Van Dijk's successor, and Robertson's successor. Van Dijk's successor needs to be a left sided Konate (more dominant), not a Gomez. Doesn't necessarily need to be left footed (though it helps), but comfortable on that side and being pulled wide.



I posted something earlier, with Doucoure's name in it, but could it be as effective with Endo? (In attacking possession, after the transition point during which Robertson sits in, for a while).



Robertson Gakpo Szoboszlai <--> TAA

MacAllister

<-- Endo

Van Dijk - Konate -->



The answer is that we really need to sign someone on the cusp, not some of these touted wonder kids that appear like great value because they have had half a season of good games.Theres a reason why traditionally weve looked at 200 games, 24-27 types. Going for the names would be an extraordinary departure from our usual profile which has seen us pretty much win the lot. I think if we are signing outside that profile (ie younger and more of a project) we wont necessarily do it for a lot of money.I say all that scratching my head wondering why we made those offers for Caicedo and Lavia other than baiting Chelsea to arguably overspend but to what end, I have no idea. Maybe we already knew they were going for the money and those bids while accepted werent going to materialise in actual transfers. And if so, thats a silly game of chicken that coulda blown up in our faces.