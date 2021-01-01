« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1529 1530 1531 1532 1533 [1534]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1812172 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,161
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61320 on: Today at 01:13:04 pm »
Today I learned that veteran status is granted to footballers who are 25 years old.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61321 on: Today at 01:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:00:11 pm
Because transitioning from one of the greatest club sides to ever play in England that were all of a similar age is quite difficult without unlimited funds and/or seeing a dip in performance and achievements?

Did I get it right?

But there must be someone we can all blame for this Jookie.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61322 on: Today at 01:14:16 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 12:45:46 pm
Think the point he and a lot are trying to make us yes, we did spend big on occasion  but the vast majority of our players were discards or underwhelming at the point of purchase.

Dont think thats true at all.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,711
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61323 on: Today at 01:14:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:13:04 pm
Today I learned that veteran status is granted to footballers who are 25 years old.

you may have also learned that Peter (and Al) have answers to everything. EVERY. THING.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,821
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61324 on: Today at 01:15:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:13:04 pm
Today I learned that veteran status is granted to footballers who are 25 years old.

Would you class Trent as a senior member of the squad?
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,199
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61325 on: Today at 01:15:13 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:05:13 pm
I don't really disagree. I think people are making the wrong assumptions about what kind of defender(s) we're after. The assumption seems to be a LCB, effectively a left-sided Gomez (without the brainfarts) - who would replace Robertson - when the system doesn't actually suggest that at all. In the next year or so, we definitely need to be thinking about two defenders: Van Dijk's successor, and Robertson's successor. Van Dijk's successor needs to be a left sided Konate (more dominant), not a Gomez. Doesn't necessarily need to be left footed (though it helps), but comfortable on that side and being pulled wide.

I posted something earlier, with Doucoure's name in it, but could it be as effective with Endo? (In attacking possession, after the transition point during which Robertson sits in, for a while).

Robertson      Gakpo        Szoboszlai <--> TAA
MacAllister
<-- Endo                 
     Van Dijk   -   Konate -->

The answer is that we really need to sign someone on the cusp, not some of these touted wonder kids that appear like great value because they have had half a season of good games.

Theres a reason why traditionally weve looked at 200 games, 24-27 types. Going for the names would be an extraordinary departure from our usual profile which has seen us pretty much win the lot. I think if we are signing outside that profile (ie younger and more of a project) we wont necessarily do it for a lot of money.

I say all that scratching my head wondering why we made those offers for Caicedo and Lavia other than baiting Chelsea to arguably overspend but to what end, I have no idea. Maybe we already knew they were going for the money and those bids while accepted werent going to materialise in actual transfers. And if so, thats a silly game of chicken that coulda blown up in our faces.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61326 on: Today at 01:15:33 pm »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 12:45:46 pm
Think the point he and a lot are trying to make us yes, we did spend big on occasion  but the vast majority of our players were discards or underwhelming at the point of purchase. Yeah the two big buys made a difference, but you could argue that the spine of the team was very much done on the cheap.

No they werent.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61327 on: Today at 01:16:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:13:04 pm
Today I learned that veteran status is granted to footballers who are 25 years old.

 ;D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,120
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61328 on: Today at 01:17:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:58:57 pm
It could set us back £30 million, or £300 million. And you still haven't answered my question ...

Whats that, another £100m. Or could be £60m. Who knows.
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,199
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61329 on: Today at 01:18:07 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:14:16 pm
Dont think thats true at all.

I dunno, my memory isnt great but I remember we were linked to Gotze and some other top German names and when we got Salah and Mane everyone wasnt exactly the most excited.

Ultimately i think what we have is a phenomenal coach that can eke out the best from players even if they dont seem to be the ideal signings at the time.

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61330 on: Today at 01:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:14:06 pm
But there must be someone we can all blame for this Jookie.


It could possibly be because the Club decided that building from a position of strength was a bullshit concept.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,161
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61331 on: Today at 01:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:15:01 pm
Would you class Trent as a senior member of the squad?

Yeah but I wouldn't call him a veteran.  No one would.  Unless they are trying to get themselves out of an embarrassing statement.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,821
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61332 on: Today at 01:21:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:20:02 pm
Yeah but I wouldn't call him a veteran.  No one would.  Unless they are trying to get themselves out of an embarrassing statement.

I took veteran to mean already experienced.

But each to their own.
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,199
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #61333 on: Today at 01:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:15:33 pm
No they werent.

Did you honestly think at the time that the likes of Sadio and Mo were going to turn out to be the world beaters they became?

Ive been on RAWK a long time mate, even if I dont post that much and I definitely dont remember that much excitement when these names were announced.

Who knew Hendo was going to captain the best Liverpool team in the last 30 years?

No one looked at Gini or Robo, a couple of players from relegated sides and thought Oooooo these will make us champions
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1529 1530 1531 1532 1533 [1534]   Go Up
« previous next »
 