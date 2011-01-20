Again you are quoting numbers and not mentioning quality.
There's a pretty decent amount of quality there. A world cup winner, an international who looks pretty good so far, two quality young players, Thiago, and one of our best breakthrough players last year in Bajectic. That's without commenting on Endo who seems to be largely seen as bad because he's 30 and didn't cost 21042490294m.
Thiago is injured a lot, Jones gets injured a lot and Bajetic has come back from a longish term injury.
I mentioned Thiago's fitness in the post myself. IIRC Jones has had one bad injury which he seems to be past. Bajetic got an injury yes, as sometimes happens to players.
Then we have signed Endo whos quality is questionable. That midfield doesnt have what it takes to challenge for a league title.
On both counts, is this fact or your opinion? I think there's more than enough quality there, and our manager seems to rate Endo. Football is a game of opinions though.
In terms of the defence, again what makes Bradley good enough? We had Gomez and Milner covering there and now we are one option down.
As for centreback, I totally disagree about the market. Tsimikas, Gomez and Matip are not good and in the case of the latter two, injury prone. Then you question whether Robbo suits the role as well. Centreback wasnt a nice to have it was an essential.
Also I dont get how we are shifting the goal posts? Are you saying that anyone wanting a defender has shifted the goalpost, or have you done it with the value/quality line?
What doesn't make him good enough? How do you know if you don't let players step up? Klopp has played him there in preseason and he got a lot of minutes. He's also a natural RB which puts him well ahead of Gomez and any midfielder (Endo presumably) who might cover.
Re: goalpost shifting, it was a reference to suddenly apparently needing four signings. I don't know who 'we' is, it was a response to one post.