

It is spin yes- for me. It's to help me see him in a different light, because like I said- he's an exceptional 30-year-old, and thus he will most likely not deliver performances typical of that age-bracket.



The problem comes with the 'exceptional for 30 year old' .... at what? .. because the harsh truth is he profiles as an average Bundesliga CM (if we want to note his exceptionalism it would be fitness and he's very good in the air... but at the top level football stuff hes a shrug)He's probably going to be an okay player for us depending on the fixture and he does make sense as a squad filling utility signing.. actually he'd be pretty canny as this - but he doesn't make any sense as the solution to our biggest problemIf they're effectively saying - we've got Thiago for half a season (in terms of expectation) and this guy and the kid fight it out for some of the fixtures, and we play Macallister deeper for important games where Thiago's out you can sort of see it ... I mean its a pretty big failing of the window given what we went into it needing.. but its going to be a weakness rather than a disasterBut given most of those options lack pace ... and we've only got 1 quick CB who covers laterally (Van Dijk doesn't move from his lane) ... if you're going this route a couple more quick defenders aren't a nice to have they're a must