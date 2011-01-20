« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61160 on: Today at 11:39:13 am
This place is bonkers at times.

The article says we are still targeting two players.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61161 on: Today at 11:39:39 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:30:16 am
I think we're looking at the Endo signing incorrectly.

We're seeing a 30-year-old player... and consequently, we expect performances typical of a 30-year old in the back of our minds- with all the stigma attached to that, like stamina, injury, lack of pace. Even if these things will not creep up, it is there in the back of our minds and it leaves the sense of him being "jaded" in our minds.

Endo is by all accounts an exceptional 30-year-old, and in that light, I think we're sitting with someone who will play and give us the value of a player in his prime- a 27/28 year old. A 27-year-old.

I'm sure Jurgen sees it that way. In that light, it is a coup.

Exceptional? Really?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61162 on: Today at 11:41:14 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:39:13 am
This place is bonkers at times.

The article says we are still targeting two players.

No it doesnt, reads more of an opinion and in the centreback/defender a nice to have. Its pretty much essential and old Jorg best get off his arse and deliver. Its monday as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61163 on: Today at 11:41:33 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:27:43 am
The absolute irony of you all moaning about lack of signings when all roads point to that being Klopp's decision.

You can't even cry the owners won't spend, they literally agreed a British record fee for Caicedo last week, so they clearly will.

Personally think Endo will be great and the perfect dovetail to Stefan.

Left center back and the window is pretty much as needed.

Why do you think this is Klopps decision to not bring in anyone else?

Football is a results business, We haven't brought in a top class DM. 

Ill judge Endo later of course, but if we look at the facts.
He is 30 and his biggest achievement in club football before we signed him was signing for a lower end Bundesliga team.

If he turns out to be one of the best DMs in the league, it will be a surprise.
 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61164 on: Today at 11:42:03 am
If Endo is our only signing at the 6 that would be shocking.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61165 on: Today at 11:42:33 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:35:22 am
;D
It is spin yes- for me. It's to help me see him in a different light, because like I said- he's an exceptional 30-year-old, and thus he will most likely not deliver performances typical of that age-bracket.

:)
The problem comes with the 'exceptional for 30 year old' .... at what?  .. because the harsh truth is he profiles as an average Bundesliga CM (if we want to note his exceptionalism it would be fitness and he's very good in the air... but at the top level football stuff hes a shrug)
He's probably going to be an okay player for us depending on the fixture and he does make sense as a squad filling utility signing.. actually he'd be pretty canny as this  - but he doesn't make any sense as the solution to our biggest problem

If they're effectively saying - we've got Thiago for half a season (in terms of expectation) and this guy and the kid fight it out for some of the fixtures, and we play Macallister deeper for important games where Thiago's out you can sort of see it ... I mean its a pretty big failing of the window given what we went into it needing.. but its going to be a weakness rather than a disaster

But given most of those options lack pace ... and we've only got 1 quick CB who covers laterally (Van Dijk doesn't move from his lane) ... if you're going this route a couple more quick defenders aren't a nice to have they're a must
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61166 on: Today at 11:42:50 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:37:20 am
Again you are quoting numbers and not mentioning quality.

There's a pretty decent amount of quality there. A world cup winner, an international who looks pretty good so far, two quality young players, Thiago, and one of our best breakthrough players last year in Bajectic.  That's without commenting on Endo who seems to be largely seen as bad because he's 30 and didn't cost 21042490294m.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:37:20 am
Thiago is injured a lot, Jones gets injured a lot and Bajetic has come back from a longish term injury.

I mentioned Thiago's fitness in the post myself. IIRC Jones has had one bad injury which he seems to be past.  Bajetic got an injury yes, as sometimes happens to players.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:37:20 am
Then we have signed Endo whos quality is questionable. That midfield doesnt have what it takes to challenge for a league title.

On both counts, is this fact or your opinion? I think there's more than enough quality there, and our manager seems to rate Endo.  Football is a game of opinions though.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:37:20 am
In terms of the defence, again what makes Bradley good enough? We had Gomez and Milner covering there and now we are one option down.

As for centreback, I totally disagree about the market. Tsimikas, Gomez and Matip are not good and in the case of the latter two, injury prone. Then you question whether Robbo suits the role as well. Centreback wasnt a nice to have it was an essential.

Also I dont get how we are shifting the goal posts? Are you saying that anyone wanting a defender has shifted the goalpost, or have you done it with the value/quality line?

What doesn't make him good enough?  How do you know if you don't let players step up?  Klopp has played him there in preseason and he got a lot of minutes.  He's also a natural RB which puts him well ahead of Gomez and any midfielder (Endo presumably) who might cover.

Re: goalpost shifting, it was a reference to suddenly apparently needing four signings. I don't know who 'we' is, it was a response to one post.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61167 on: Today at 11:43:08 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:39:39 am
Exceptional? Really?
Some of his lauded attributes are not typical of a 30-year-old: Stamina and high energy.
That is associated with someone who is 27 and under.
That makes him an exception.

Yes, his skill is above average as we've seen, but above average aint so bad if you combine it with attributes(stamina, energy, etcc) that we value. It's not so bad, if you combine it - additionally, with more time on the ball, better teammates, a change in mentality, staff and players who shoehorn you into a better quality version of yourself.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61168 on: Today at 11:44:18 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:41:14 am
No it doesnt, reads more of an opinion and in the centreback/defender a nice to have. Its pretty much essential and old Jorg best get off his arse and deliver. Its monday as well.

Pretty sure we will
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61169 on: Today at 11:44:28 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:39:02 am
It always comes down to what they deliver on the pitch, am I right or wrong?

You can buy a 16m 30 year old from the Bundesliga, with low expectations.. and then go on to win trophies with him as a necessary, everpresent machine in that cog.

After a season or two of review... Still not a coup? That's a hypothetical, but then in that circumstance ... they are still not a coup?
Would you go back and look at the fee they were recruited for 2 or 3 seasons ago and still call it bad business?

That's an Atlas of a word.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61170 on: Today at 11:45:21 am
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 11:29:20 am
I guess it comes down to expectations. If we finish the window with Endo as the starting 6 and no CB, we may, may have a chance to fight for the last CL spot.

Which 3 teams are definitely coming above this current squad?

I know City have the best squad but beyond that I see 5 or 6 clubs with good squads but ones that have some depth, imbalance or gap issues. I think people are under estimating the effect CL and PL cycle will have on Newcastle and Arsenal squads and managers who are inexperienced in dealing with this intense cycle.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61171 on: Today at 11:45:26 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:39:13 am
This place is bonkers at times.

The article says we are still targeting two players.

There's 10 days left of the window. It's not surprising that people are worried.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61172 on: Today at 11:46:26 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:45:21 am
Which 3 teams are definitely coming above this current squad?

I know City have the best squad but beyond that I see 5 or 6 clubs with good squads but ones that have some depth, imbalance or gap issues. I think people are under estimating the effect CL and PL cycle will have on Newcastle and Arsenal squads and managers who are inexperienced in dealing with this intense cycle.

I reckon we can get third. Dont think we have done enough to get second and absolutely not first.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61173 on: Today at 11:46:35 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:24:34 am
You guys are nuts. We have 10 full days to address multiple needs across the team. That's an eternity.

When has the club ever not addressed needs going into a season?

And we always pull a rabbit out of the hat at the close of the window.
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61174 on: Today at 11:46:46 am
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 11:45:26 am
There's 10 days left of the window. It's not surprising that people are worried.

Worried about what ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61175 on: Today at 11:46:51 am
Considering we're in Europa league I think we could have taken a couple more risks on some young talents knowing we could give them game time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61176 on: Today at 11:47:20 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:39:13 am
This place is bonkers at times.

The article says we are still targeting two players.

If only we could all be happy signing Arthur and finishing 5th like you, this place would be paradise. Unfortunately (depending how you look at it) some of us have high expectations for the club and have the intelligence to make judgements in real time. (those judgements might not be right all the time, but everyone is entitled to an opinion)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61177 on: Today at 11:47:31 am
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:42:50 am
There's a pretty decent amount of quality there. A world cup winner, an international who looks pretty good so far, two quality young players, Thiago, and one of our best breakthrough players last year in Bajectic.  That's without commenting on Endo who seems to be largely seen as bad because he's 30 and didn't cost 21042490294m.

I mentioned Thiago's fitness in the post myself. IIRC Jones has had one bad injury which he seems to be past.  Bajetic got an injury yes, as sometimes happens to players.

On both counts, is this fact or your opinion? I think there's more than enough quality there, and our manager seems to rate Endo.  Football is a game of opinions though.

What doesn't make him good enough?  How do you know if you don't let players step up?  Klopp has played him there in preseason and he got a lot of minutes.  He's also a natural RB which puts him well ahead of Gomez and any midfielder (Endo presumably) who might cover.

Re: goalpost shifting, it was a reference to suddenly apparently needing four signings. I don't know who 'we' is, it was a response to one post.

Bradley wont get many minutes for that I am pretty certain. Goes back to the days of claiming Morton, Brewster and Ryan Kent would be options.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61178 on: Today at 11:47:57 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:30:16 am
I think we're looking at the Endo signing incorrectly.

We're seeing a 30-year-old player... and consequently, we expect performances typical of a 30-year old in the back of our minds- with all the stigma attached to that, like stamina, injury, lack of pace. Even if these things will not creep up, it is there in the back of our minds and it leaves the sense of him being "jaded" in our minds.

Endo is by all accounts an exceptional 30-year-old, and in that light, I think we're sitting with someone who will play and give us the value of a player in his prime- a 27/28 year old. A 27-year-old.

I'm sure Jurgen sees it that way. In that light, it is a coup.

Exceptional? He's good but he is not special. He will be great at times. He will be exposed at times. He has the attributes and versatility we need to help the team, and we need that at the moment. He does not have the overall ability to be a destroyer in a team going for the title.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61179 on: Today at 11:48:16 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:46:46 am
Worried about what ?

You had it explained to you in the last page I believe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61180 on: Today at 11:48:16 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:39:13 am
This place is bonkers at times.

The article says we are still targeting two players.
Which article mate? I can't keep up with this thread.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61181 on: Today at 11:48:25 am
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 11:47:20 am
If only we could all be happy signing Arthur and finishing 5th like you, this place would be paradise. Unfortunately (depending how you look at it) some of us have high expectations for the club and have the intelligence to make judgements in real time. (those judgements might not be right all the time, but everyone is entitled to an opinion)

When did I say I was happy with fifth and signing Arthur ?

People are losing their heads when the window is still open.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61182 on: Today at 11:48:40 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:46:46 am
Worried about what ?

Gaping holes in the squad, but I suspect you know that already.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61183 on: Today at 11:49:19 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 11:26:20 am
To be fair, taking the ball away from Thiago, Trent, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai won't be an easy task. And yes, I agree that we need a left-footed central defender suited for the system ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 11:18:11 am
In possession:

Mac Allister - Szoboszlai
Thiago - TAA
Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate

When defending:

Mac Allister - Thiago - Szoboszlai
Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
That's not really the system, though; it's a transition.

When defending:
Mac Allister - Thiago - Szoboszlai
Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA

In possession attacking transition:
Mac Allister - Szoboszlai
Thiago - TAA
Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate

In attacking possession:
Robertson      Gakpo        Szoboszlai <--> TAA
MacAllister
Thiago
Van Dijk      -      Konate

The last shows the outstanding weakness; even if we assume Konate is fit (or Gomez fills in for a period without one or more of 'those' games), the space outside Van Dijk is hugely vulnerable. There doesn't appear to be any intention to tell Robertson to sit deep much beyond initial transition.


I think this is where a real pacy #6 would still make a significant difference:

Robertson      Gakpo        Szoboszlai <--> TAA
MacAllister
<-- Doucoure                 
     Van Dijk   -   Konate
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61184 on: Today at 11:49:21 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:32:13 am
We spent £16 million on a slightly above average CM from the Bundesliga, nothing about this is a coup. It might well be fine. But it's not a coup.

totally agree
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61185 on: Today at 11:49:43 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:41:33 am
Why do you think this is Klopps decision to not bring in anyone else?

Football is a results business, We haven't brought in a top class DM. 

Ill judge Endo later of course, but if we look at the facts.
He is 30 and his biggest achievement in club football before we signed him was signing for a lower end Bundesliga team.

If he turns out to be one of the best DMs in the league, it will be a surprise.

Because that's what the article says, Endo has been brought in as the starting no.6 with Bajcetic as his understudy.

It also states Klopp pushed for this signing.

Is Pearce lying? Klopps comments appear to back this up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #61186 on: Today at 11:49:55 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:48:40 am
Gaping holes in the squad, but I suspect you know that already.

But the window is still open.

I dont understand all the negativity.
