Ryan Gravenberch is Dutch and played for Ajax under Erik ten Hag, who favours familiarity with his signings at Man United.ByChief Manchester United writer09:47, 21 AUG 2023Manchester United are considering a late move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.Gravenberch, who played under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, has been a peripheral figure at Bayern since he joined the Bundesliga champions last summer.Liverpool have been linked with Gravenberch, 21, after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who both joined Chelsea.United have been in the market for another midfielder and would have leverage to recruit Gravenberch if Donny van de Beek leaves. Van de Beek is free to depart on a permanent basis and United have held discussions with Real Sociedad.Gravenberch opted to join Bayern over United last year but he started only six times last season and lost his place in the Netherlands squad.United signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern in the January transfer window and the Austria international scored three goals in 18 games, winning the League Cup.The majority of United's signings under Ten Hag have played in the Netherlands. Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Mason Mount and Andre Onana all played in the Eredivisie.Martinez, Antony and Onana played together under Ten Hag for Ajax. Sofyan Amrabat, another midfielder United have tracked, was born in the Netherlands and played for Utrecht and Feyenoord.Ten Hag said on Saturday Van de Beek, who has been omitted from United's first two matchday squads this season, is "looking for something else"."We need players who are totally with their heads in our team," Ten Hag said. "And, I wouldn't say the players you just mentioned, they are not, but it's also obvious in this moment they are looking for something else."If Utd make a move for him, he will go there imo despite Gravenberch being aware that Klopp has tracked him for a while. And it's for the simple reason that he has played under Ten Hag before, Utd have CL and they will also throw a lot of money at him.If we don't sign Gravenberch, I wouldn't be disappointed as I can then see us signing either Kone or Thuram if we miss out.