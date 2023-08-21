« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1807178 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60960 on: Today at 09:50:44 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:45:00 am
I completely agree. Do you think Klopp does?

Honestly I don't know - it's hard to know what discussions happen behind the scenes, but with the departures we've seen in the last 12-18 months, with the soundbites we've had about some of our more recent signings (Endo, Gakpo in particular), then it seems like Klopp/Pep are now pretty much wholly in charge of our transfer strategy. Maybe they shouldn't be...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60961 on: Today at 09:52:06 am »
No value in the market weve known Fabinho was leaving since 13th July, maybe even earlier. Not being able to recruit someone with a very high ceiling is a damning indictment of the people in charge and doesnt actually indicate theres no value in the market. No value in the PL market? Sure, I can go with that but weve had an incredibly long time to identify alternatives outside of the Prem and no one can seriously sit here and say players arent out there. The first mistake was obviously not having Ugarte wrapped up day 1 of the window but what weve done since then has been completely baffling like.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60962 on: Today at 09:53:26 am »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 07:34:21 am
I would be fine with this, as long as we get in Gravenberch. I watched him at Ajax, and he has that special something about him. Bayern have just sucked the joy out of him. Klopp can get him back to great.

I have read the same about Gravenberch being an incredible talent at academy-level and in his early years at Ajax. He is also 6 foot 2, btw. It seems like one where Klopp would be re-igniting the fire and polishing a real gem that has gone stale, to mix up metaphors horrifically.

It seems almost impossible to second-guess Liverpool this summer. Will Klopp sign Endo to play "6" and then replace him immediately with Doucoure for £65 million? I think not.

Best we can hope for now is Gravenberch for a good fee, or possibly Kone, with an Andre plan for January.

A defender? A Kingdow for a defender...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60963 on: Today at 09:54:07 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:52:06 am
No value in the market weve known Fabinho was leaving since 13th July, maybe even earlier. Not being able to recruit someone with a very high ceiling is a damning indictment of the people in charge and doesnt actually indicate theres no value in the market. No value in the PL market? Sure, I can go with that but weve had an incredibly long time to identify alternatives outside of the Prem and no one can seriously sit here and say players arent out there. The first mistake was obviously not having Ugarte wrapped up day 1 of the window but what weve done since then has been completely baffling like.
We have got a 6. Klopp rates Endo alot. It is solely his signing. Hopefully it works out
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60964 on: Today at 09:54:21 am »
Theres value in the market

A young player for £34 million to cover a position which is a significant weakness in your side is amazing value
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60965 on: Today at 09:54:43 am »
Are there still any rumours of us trying to a deal for Andre in January? Feels like that one has gone completely silent.

And I know Endo came out of nowhere, but its a bit disconcerting not hearing a single rumour about any interest in a central defender. Feels like at most it might be Gravenberch, and even that probably relies on the player kicking up a fuss to leave with very little time left.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60966 on: Today at 09:54:45 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:54:21 am
Theres value in the market

A young player for £34 million to cover a position which is a significant weakness in your side is amazing value

Who is this?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60967 on: Today at 09:55:44 am »
Rather than value in the market let's put it this way then - would you be happy with Doucoure as our starting 6 for the next 4 to 6 years?

Internally with the club I would think that's what the expectation will be for a £70 million 6, so are you happy with that?

I honestly can't say I know enough about him to say one way or the other, but that's maybe the question to ask
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60968 on: Today at 09:56:30 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 09:12:58 am
I'll take your hypothetical and raise you one - if City sold Rodri and only bought Endo as the replacement, would we be happy? Would we think we could challenge them better?

I believe the answers to those questions would be a resounding yes, so why are we settling for Endo on his own?

It doesn't have to be Doucoure. I refuse to believe there isn't an acceptable 6 in the entire world between a record bid for Caicedo, and a journeyman from the bottom of the Bundesliga. If our scouts are saying that, we should sack them.

I'm not settling for Endo but it's looking increasingly likely that the club don't believe Doucoure is value for money at £60m-£70m.

It's frustrating that we haven't signed a long term DM. Would be a concern if Endo gets injured as we would be back to square one. We would then be putting pressure on Bajcetic. There is still a myth that he is a good DM when in reality all his good games for us last season was as a number 8.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60969 on: Today at 09:56:32 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:54:45 am
Who is this?

Has to be Andre, the newest flavour the transfer experts have gaslighted themselves into thinking we are getting or even interested in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60970 on: Today at 09:57:00 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:54:43 am
Are there still any rumours of us trying to a deal for Andre in January? Feels like that one has gone completely silent.

And I know Endo came out of nowhere, but its a bit disconcerting not hearing a single rumour about any interest in a central defender. Feels like at most it might be Gravenberch, and even that probably relies on the player kicking up a fuss to leave with very little time left.

I think we have moved on from Andre with the Endo signing. If we could have got him now for a price we were happy with we would have. I doubt we will go back for him now or in January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60971 on: Today at 09:57:20 am »
I get the Endo signing, but not as the last and only DM signing. That would be just as stupid as a bag of Todd Boehlys.

Think we need a CB to, more so than a midfielder. Can just about wing it if the right player at a reasonable price is not available.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60972 on: Today at 09:57:25 am »
Does Pearce even get exclusives anymore from the club? Hes not exactly Klopps favourite person either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60973 on: Today at 09:57:48 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:55:44 am
Rather than value in the market let's put it this way then - would you be happy with Doucoure as are starting 6 for the next 4 to 6 years?

Internally with the club I would think that's what the expectation will be for a £70 million 6, so are you happy with that?

I would be because I think he balances out Mac Allister and the brilliant Hungarian, that would be an amazing unit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60974 on: Today at 09:59:48 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:25:25 am
Absolutely no chance would I have Thiago over Endo in the 6.

Thiago would only work in a double pivot like he played at Bayern in their 4231. We don't play that formation.  Him in a single pivot would be risky imo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60975 on: Today at 10:00:20 am »
Choosing not to sign another DM in this window would be a mistake IMO.

I like Endo and think a player like him has value in our squad over the new few years. I don't really understand how we've gone from trying to sign one of Tchouameni, Caicedo and Lavia to now apparently deciding that Endo is a long-term solution to that position. We'll see what happens over the next 10 days there, but I hope we do bring in another specialist DM.

If we don't, and we want a versatile midfielder like Gravenberch, then hopefully we do something about it now and force the issue ourselves. Don't wait until the very end of the window for Bayern Munich to decide to sell after all and then risk losing out to United if they're interested, be pro-active and push the boat out to get him before then. I don't think we need another 8, but he did play at lot at DM when he was at Ajax so he might well be a good option for us there and that will hopefully be where we see him playing predominantly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60976 on: Today at 10:01:03 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:54:45 am
Who is this?

Andre

Quote from: BER on Today at 09:56:32 am
Has to be Andre, the newest flavour the transfer experts have gaslighted themselves into thinking we are getting or even interested in.

Its not about being experts, no one has claimed to be that. Its a transfer thread so naturally people are talking about players that have been linked. Should we now not discuss that and are we now falling into the pot of being an expert if we give an opinion on who we would like to sign or who we think is good value?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60977 on: Today at 10:02:23 am »
What is the latest on center backs?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60978 on: Today at 10:02:30 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 09:42:28 am
This is back to us letting perfect be the enemy of good though, which is exactly what we did last summer to disastrous effect. I'm fully on board with the "don't spend £70m on a half decent but not great DM" train, but that doesn't mean just don't buy one?? Endo should be a Milner style signing, but he does not scream "PL quality starting 6". If our recruitment team have had all summer to address the position and could only come up with Lavia, Caicedo and Endo and then a list of overpriced PL players then they should be sacked. It's a horrible lack of pragmatism.

The weakest position in our first 11 last season was comfortably DM. Not only have we not addressed it, we've actually weakened ourselves further by selling Fabinho (which looked absolutely the right decision, but I think we all thought we would replace him...). I can't understand how we've looked at last season, looked at pre-season, looked at the games we've played so far, and somehow concluded "nah, we don't need a top level 6 on the books after all".

Yep, it's insane this situation hasn't been sorted by now in late August, not even sorting at all would be horrific. Just gotta hope Pearce ends up looking a bit daft by deadline day, it wouldn't be the first time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60979 on: Today at 10:04:49 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:00:20 am
Choosing not to sign another DM in this window would be a mistake IMO.

I like Endo and think a player like him has value in our squad over the new few years. I don't really understand how we've gone from trying to sign one of Tchouameni, Caicedo and Lavia to now apparently deciding that Endo is a long-term solution to that position. We'll see what happens over the next 10 days there, but I hope we do bring in another specialist DM.

If we don't, and we want a versatile midfielder like Gravenberch, then hopefully we do something about it now and force the issue ourselves. Don't wait until the very end of the window for Bayern Munich to decide to sell after all and then risk losing out to United if they're interested, be pro-active and push the boat out to get him before then. I don't think we need another 8, but he did play at lot at DM when he was at Ajax so he might well be a good option for us there and that will hopefully be where we see him playing predominantly.

Gravenberch has played 17 games for Ajax as a DM, 86 games as an 8. But like you say theres no guarantee he picks us over united, hes on high wages £156k a week. We wont pay that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60980 on: Today at 10:05:06 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:55:44 am
Rather than value in the market let's put it this way then - would you be happy with Doucoure as our starting 6 for the next 4 to 6 years?

Internally with the club I would think that's what the expectation will be for a £70 million 6, so are you happy with that?

I honestly can't say I know enough about him to say one way or the other, but that's maybe the question to ask

I said similar yesterday (in terms of whether Doucoure at £60m+ is good enough to be our DM for the forseeable future). My answer is probably not, but the solution can't just be Endo. There's very little about his game to suggest he's Liverpool quality to be honest, nevermind good enough to be the starter for a pretty key position in our team.

I get being not willing to sanction a huge fee on a player we aren't sure about - that's a good thing really. But if the people whose sole job is talent ID can't come up with a suitable alternative that's a failure imo, and it's all just very reminiscent of last summer (and we saw how that turned out). It just has the feel of another wasted season to me, leaving ourselves short because we can't find the exact player we like.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60981 on: Today at 10:05:37 am »
Gravenberch would be a good signing if we can get him, very versatile and the talent is there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60982 on: Today at 10:07:05 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:42:55 am
Endo being signed for 4 years likely suggests we dont want to end up losing him on a free IMO

I was surprised by 4 year deal,, sounds like a year or 2 too many.. yes 2+2, or 3+1 options.

there have been a lot of positive reactions to him to coming over from people in Germany and I think after Saturday he did more than ok, under very difficult circumstances,
Obviously the test will be Newcastle, Villa and then some of the bgger teams. plus the teams we have struggled to play as of late; , Brighton, City, West ham, Everton, Spurs Wolves in coming weeks.

Great to get the first win and hold our nerve, composure when we went down to 10 men.

Bajcetic was on the bench as well which is huge positive.

hopefully we get MacAllister red reduced to yellow.. maybe we should get Farrell's legal team to do the appeal for us.
https://www.reddit.com/r/rugbyunion/comments/15rtc4g/owen_farrells_legal_representative/



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60983 on: Today at 10:07:06 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:04:49 am
Gravenberch has played 17 games for Ajax as a DM, 86 games as an 8. But like you say theres no guarantee he picks us over united, hes on high wages £156k a week. We wont pay that.

He's reported to have been a target for months; if his wages are a non-starter for us, we wouldn't still be interested.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60984 on: Today at 10:07:17 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:49:58 am
More because let's say we sign Doucoure, he is good enough to get us top 4 but after that he hits a ceiling and we need to buy a new DM that's better - but we don't have the money for it because we bought him for £70 million.
You could say this about any prospective purchase but for me, the issue is that he probably isn't good enough. I haven't watched Palace week in, week out but from what I've seen, he doesn't look like all that technically, certainly not a £70 million player. Now we've bought Endo, is defence not a more glaring weak point, especially if we're going to go forward with this 4-3-3/3-4-3 hybrid system?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60985 on: Today at 10:09:10 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:01:03 am

Its not about being experts, no one has claimed to be that. Its a transfer thread so naturally people are talking about players that have been linked. Should we now not discuss that and are we now falling into the pot of being an expert if we give an opinion on who we would like to sign or who we think is good value?

Come up with a new name, show some imagination. We're not getting Andre, he'll be off to sunny Spain if he's even half as good as this place has built him up to be.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60986 on: Today at 10:09:48 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:07:06 am
He's reported to have been a target for months; if his wages are a non-starter for us, we wouldn't still be interested.

I think if its him and another DM it could be seen as good business. Just Gravenberch and we are leaving ourselves short, again.

We are about 2 players short from being right up there. Another DM and a CB who can play in this new system. Itll be frustrating if we leave ourselves short again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60987 on: Today at 10:12:38 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:09:10 am
Come up with a new name, show some imagination. We're not getting Andre, he'll be off to sunny Spain if he's even half as good as this place has built him up to be.

The threads littered with names from start to finish, absolutely nothing wrong with people discussing players we've been linked to to be honest. We might not be getting any of the names we're linked to but in terms of discussion, it doesn't really mean anything at all.

If we're 'not getting Andre' then why should people show imagination with players to talk about... wouldn't any and all of these new names likely also fall into the not getting them category?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60988 on: Today at 10:14:55 am »
Tuchel actually seems to hate the kid. Not sure what that's about but if we were showing interest in the Ajax version of Gravenberch I think there would be more excitement. At this point I think Gravenberch as an addition is an insurance policy signing. 5 subs these days allows you to ask your midfield to gas out and bring subs on to maintain a high level of work rate. Klopp would just need Gravenberch to work hard. With his international team mates here you'd expect him to settle well and with a manager who shows belief in him you'd expect him to gain confidence and put the graft it. I also think they fancy him as a 6 here at some point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60989 on: Today at 10:15:30 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 10:00:20 am
Choosing not to sign another DM in this window would be a mistake IMO.

I like Endo and think a player like him has value in our squad over the new few years. I don't really understand how we've gone from trying to sign one of Tchouameni, Caicedo and Lavia to now apparently deciding that Endo is a long-term solution to that position. We'll see what happens over the next 10 days there, but I hope we do bring in another specialist DM.

If we don't, and we want a versatile midfielder like Gravenberch, then hopefully we do something about it now and force the issue ourselves. Don't wait until the very end of the window for Bayern Munich to decide to sell after all and then risk losing out to United if they're interested, be pro-active and push the boat out to get him before then. I don't think we need another 8, but he did play at lot at DM when he was at Ajax so he might well be a good option for us there and that will hopefully be where we see him playing predominantly.

I think we wanted to sign all these players, in fact the club went all in for Caciedo and Lavia in a very public way and we got gazumped and dumped by the players.. Maybe the way we went about Lavia was wrong, but he and his agent chose Chelsea above us, where he will be lucky to make the team match squad if Chelsea keep Gallagher and only play 2 in CM, I can see Caciedo playing in all the matches.

yes we want these kind of players, but if what is left 2 weeks before end of summer  transfer window are all 40-50M over priced and not the quality we want, what do we do? 

Interesting I think we should sign some of the Brighton & RB leipzig back room staff- because I think that is where some of the challenges lie

and we should be signing  some of the BRighton, RB Leipzig replacements for their top departures, Caciedo, Gvardiol -
https://www.transfermarkt.com/brighton-amp-hove-albion/transfers/verein/1237
https://www.transfermarkt.com/rasenballsport-leipzig/transfers/verein/23826

so if we want value for money and future then why not take a punt on some of these lesser stars - defenders and CM


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60990 on: Today at 10:15:36 am »
Every picture I have seen of Gravenberch he has a face like a slapped arse.

And for that reason, I'm out.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60991 on: Today at 10:16:09 am »
Manchester United considering late move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch
Ryan Gravenberch is Dutch and played for Ajax under Erik ten Hag, who favours familiarity with his signings at Man United.

By Samuel Luckhurst Chief Manchester United writer

09:47, 21 AUG 2023

Manchester United are considering a late move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Gravenberch, who played under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, has been a peripheral figure at Bayern since he joined the Bundesliga champions last summer.

Liverpool have been linked with Gravenberch, 21, after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who both joined Chelsea.

United have been in the market for another midfielder and would have leverage to recruit Gravenberch if Donny van de Beek leaves. Van de Beek is free to depart on a permanent basis and United have held discussions with Real Sociedad.

Gravenberch opted to join Bayern over United last year but he started only six times last season and lost his place in the Netherlands squad.

United signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern in the January transfer window and the Austria international scored three goals in 18 games, winning the League Cup.

The majority of United's signings under Ten Hag have played in the Netherlands. Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Mason Mount and Andre Onana all played in the Eredivisie.

Martinez, Antony and Onana played together under Ten Hag for Ajax. Sofyan Amrabat, another midfielder United have tracked, was born in the Netherlands and played for Utrecht and Feyenoord.

Ten Hag said on Saturday Van de Beek, who has been omitted from United's first two matchday squads this season, is "looking for something else".

"We need players who are totally with their heads in our team," Ten Hag said. "And, I wouldn't say the players you just mentioned, they are not, but it's also obvious in this moment they are looking for something else."

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/man-utd-gravenberch-transfer-news-27561083



If Utd make a move for him, he will go there imo despite Gravenberch being aware that Klopp has tracked him for a while. And it's for the simple reason that he has played under Ten Hag before, Utd have CL  and they will also throw a lot of money at him.

If we don't sign Gravenberch, I wouldn't be disappointed as I can then see us signing either Kone or Thuram if we miss out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60992 on: Today at 10:18:25 am »
Signing another CB and another, younger, mobile #6 = potential title challenge

Signing just Gravenberch (who I rate and think would do well here) = top 4 but comfortably behind the top 2.

Really wish we would just go for it, we are potentially leaving ourselves a bit short once again.

Lets see what we do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60993 on: Today at 10:18:30 am »
If Utd are in for him, they'll offer him stupid wages. Like 200k+ a week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60994 on: Today at 10:19:26 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:52:06 am
No value in the market weve known Fabinho was leaving since 13th July, maybe even earlier. Not being able to recruit someone with a very high ceiling is a damning indictment of the people in charge and doesnt actually indicate theres no value in the market. No value in the PL market? Sure, I can go with that but weve had an incredibly long time to identify alternatives outside of the Prem and no one can seriously sit here and say players arent out there. The first mistake was obviously not having Ugarte wrapped up day 1 of the window but what weve done since then has been completely baffling like.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60995 on: Today at 10:19:52 am »
Don't Man Utd need to sell before they can buy any more players?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60996 on: Today at 10:21:41 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:19:52 am
Don't Man Utd need to sell before they can buy any more players?

That's what I thought. Over the weekend I am sure I heard that the owners have said that they need to sell before they buy any more players
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60997 on: Today at 10:21:52 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:18:25 am
Signing another CB and another, younger, mobile #6 = potential title challenge
Bingo. And thats where my frustration comes from, were looking like late era Arsene Wenger always trying to find the mythical value while the market moves on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60998 on: Today at 10:22:58 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:09:10 am
Come up with a new name, show some imagination. We're not getting Andre, he'll be off to sunny Spain if he's even half as good as this place has built him up to be.

Aguissa from Napola.


There you go, and btw, when Napoli were selling the kitchen sink last summer and they needed a new DM,
they went to bloody Fulham for this player.

Ended up winning the league with possibly the best summer of transfers ever seen in Europe, net gain as well.
