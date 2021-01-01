« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60840 on: Today at 08:17:23 am
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 08:12:40 am
Gravenberch is not the only multi-functional young midfielder around that we can target.

We really need a sporting director or DoF whatever if this is the thinking of the management at the club.

He is one of the highest potential u21s available for sure. Its a shift back to what made us great, signing underrated or undervalued players not getting time or being relegated and coaching them to their potential.

The key part is we expect Bajcetic to be the rotation with Endo, Im all for this, he is another exceptional talent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60841 on: Today at 08:18:31 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:10:41 am
Is this based on the report about not buying a DM? Or more widely a reflection on summer transfer strategy?

Either way, how much sway do you think Klopp has on the profile/skill set of players we go after? And who do you ultimately thinks decides onehat players to buy (assuming financials are aligned with clubs expectations)?

Just interested in peoples thoughts since a few posts in here see to suggest that some think the SD is dictating who we purchase. Not more slot a collegiate type decision with Klopp having ultimate final say

In general, though this would reinforce my belief. I just think were getting too far into coach lead recruitment and renewals and not following the system and processes that made us the best run club in world football from a footballing perspective.

Going from 111m bid to Caicedo to signing Endo (who might turn out really astute signing, who knows) doesnt scream that there is a long term plan in place.

For the all the posters who moaned signing Lavia would stunt Bajcetics development and why spend that money as we have him, then is it not similar with Gravenberch and Jones/Elliot?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60842 on: Today at 08:19:11 am
The less said but Gravenberch's time at Munich the better. But at Ajax, he really was top class and the way he used to glide past players was a joy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60843 on: Today at 08:19:16 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:16:57 am
Based on what?
Analytics? Again, Im not knocking the lad. Hes a decent player but lets not pretend hes something he isnt. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60844 on: Today at 08:19:49 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:14:53 am
Our interest in Gravenberch actually predates our interest in Lavia. I thought we wanted to convert him into a 6 but it looks like we want another 8.

To be honest, only Jurgen knows what his plan is with Gravenberch ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60845 on: Today at 08:20:29 am
It's been pretty obvious Endo was coming in as the lone 6. We haven't been linked to a single 'backup' 6 all summer. It's been Lavia, briefly Caicedo, the Endo.

When people expressed disappointment with this, they were largely met with posts about how this guy looks a great Milner replacement. Does this revaluation change some minds?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60846 on: Today at 08:21:04 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:18:31 am
In general, though this would reinforce my belief. I just think were getting too far into coach lead recruitment and renewals and not following the system and processes that made us the best run club in world football from a footballing perspective.

Going from 111m bid to Caicedo to signing Endo (who might turn out really astute signing, who knows) doesnt scream that there is a long term plan in place.

For the all the posters who moaned signing Lavia would stunt Bajcetics development and why spend that money as we have him, then is it not similar with Gravenberch and Jones/Elliot?

I don't care how we got there but Endo, Gravenberch, and a centre back for the money (or there abouts) what it would cost for Caicedo is good business. 111m for a DM is IN. SANE.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60847 on: Today at 08:21:08 am
2 years or at least 18 months without a top quality DM would be absolutely pathetic though typical of us leaving ourselves short. Hopefully Pearce looks silly by the end of the window but it is what we do, we never do enough in windows. We'll see though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60848 on: Today at 08:23:04 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:16:21 am
You mean the Graven train.

Or the Gravlax.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60849 on: Today at 08:23:12 am
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 08:20:29 am
It's been pretty obvious Endo was coming in as the lone 6. We haven't been linked to a single 'backup' 6 all summer. It's been Lavia, briefly Caicedo, the Endo.

When people expressed disappointment with this, they were largely met with posts about how this guy looks a great Milner replacement. Does this revaluation change some minds?

Not really, because if we're looking for a "multifunctional" midfielder then it'll be someone who can play as a 6 or an 8. Doucoure and Gravenberch are the two players were most heavily linked with and they could both play in both positions.

Will wait and see what happens before panicking.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60850 on: Today at 08:23:20 am
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:19:16 am
Analytics? Again, Im not knocking the lad. Hes a decent player but lets not pretend hes something he isnt.

And in this day and age its quite hard to fly under the radar until the age of 30.

He looks decent but looks more of a financial gain with the Fabinho swap. Its a gamble for sure that were used to taking - perhaps there is an acceptance we arent going to challenge City at this point and panic buying Doucoure is less our style.

I think we need a CB but we havent moved anyone else on yet (Matip would be the prime candidate) and I dont think wed keep 5 plus Nat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60851 on: Today at 08:23:47 am
If we're definitely looking for a multi-functional midfielder, that surely means Kone and Thuram come back to the table

Out of the 3 - Gravenberch, Kone and Thuram who would people prefer with price not being an issue.

For me I'm edging towards Thuram.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60852 on: Today at 08:28:14 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:00:46 am
Is it a new Sporting Director you want or a new transfer policy?
Playing devils advocate here, since that's a reply to someone else's view, but I wonder if it's neither of the choices in the dichotomy you present - and more, a better execution of the transfer policy of the last five or six years.

Endo's interview the other day - in combination with the hypothetical situation (Pearce's claim) that Endo is the only recruitment of a specialist number 6 - would show that LFC made contact with the player they think fits the bill to fix the most clear and obviously subpar performing position of our starting eleven last season on 16 August. That doesn't imply it's been the most joined up, effective, approach to recruitment this summer

Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:00:46 am
I don’t view this window as that different to many others in last 6-8 years.

Equally I think any decision not to go after another DM specialist this summer but maybe another multi-functional midfielder is likely to be influenced by what Klopp wants. How much influence on that individual decision is unknown but I think it’s fair to say on the footballing side of things it’s clear Klopp has a big (maybe biggest say) on what goes on.
I think Klopp's words from Friday's press conference made it clear that he views things as having departed from the usual transfer policy.

"The way our owners see it he was already too old when he joined Stuttgart [aged 26/27]," he said. "The owners really want 200 games at 20 years old. That is pretty difficult."

It definitely seems like he's had a bigger say on this transfer, or bigger sway at least in terms of convincing the owners, than usual - perhaps because they were more open to intervention from him (and/or he was more keen on finding a solution) given they seemed to have exhausted their own target list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60853 on: Today at 08:28:44 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:17:23 am
He is one of the highest potential u21s available for sure. Its a shift back to what made us great, signing underrated or undervalued players not getting time or being relegated and coaching them to their potential.

The key part is we expect Bajcetic to be the rotation with Endo, Im all for this, he is another exceptional talent.

Coutinho, Sturridge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60854 on: Today at 08:28:47 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:05:58 am
You have to factor in that its James Pearce, and only him saying this at the moment.

Yeah,feels like it's his niche being always ultra conservative considering our business.And we sign so few players usually that he feels reliable most summers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60855 on: Today at 08:30:01 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 08:23:12 am
Not really, because if we're looking for a "multifunctional" midfielder then it'll be someone who can play as a 6 or an 8. Doucoure and Gravenberch are the two players were most heavily linked with and they could both play in both positions.

Will wait and see what happens before panicking.

I don't think anyone reliable has even linked us to Doucoure to be honest.

I actually really like the Gravenberch links, and with Jones not being the most reliable fitness wise, I think he'll be a great pick up

But it's lunacy not to buy a proper dedicated replacement for Fabinho imo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60856 on: Today at 08:31:18 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:18:31 am
In general, though this would reinforce my belief. I just think were getting too far into coach lead recruitment and renewals and not following the system and processes that made us the best run club in world football from a footballing perspective.

Going from 111m bid to Caicedo to signing Endo (who might turn out really astute signing, who knows) doesnt scream that there is a long term plan in place.

For the all the posters who moaned signing Lavia would stunt Bajcetics development and why spend that money as we have him, then is it not similar with Gravenberch and Jones/Elliot?
I'm of a different opinion Phineus.
I think Endo is exactly the reason to show that there is a plan in place- albeit "long term".

Instead of signing just anyone for 60/70m, we've binned that as a priority since the player we really want is not available this summer, and we moved quickly to address the other issue that cropped up lately- the experience, engine, and leadership we lost during the summer- and we did it in such a way that even though we lost out on the player we wanted in DM, we catered for that position in any case.

It proves to me that we still know what we are doing, even though it might appear that we don't, from the outside in.
I mean we cannot deny that we did move to address our deficiencies in midfield this summer- and it appears we are not done with it.
So far, Szoboszlai seems another astute signing, and Mac Allister seems another sensible signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60857 on: Today at 08:32:40 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:17:23 am
He is one of the highest potential u21s available for sure. Its a shift back to what made us great, signing underrated or undervalued players not getting time or being relegated and coaching them to their potential.

The key part is we expect Bajcetic to be the rotation with Endo, Im all for this, he is another exceptional talent.

I am not disputing the transfer strategy. Just that Gravenberch is not the only high-potential U21 midfielder we can target.

In fact, based on his time at Munich, he shouldn't be our first choice either. As I live in France, I can say that just from France, we could have gotten Lesley earlier this summer (he was the best young midfielder in Ligue 1 last season). From Lyon, we can target Johann Lepenant who has been one of the standout young midfielders in France.

There are options out there that go beyond Gravenberch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60858 on: Today at 08:35:08 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:18:31 am
For the all the posters who moaned signing Lavia would stunt Bajcetics development and why spend that money as we have him, then is it not similar with Gravenberch and Jones/Elliot?
I'm all for giving Jones and Elliott opportunities, but looking at the attributes provided by the midfield group as a whole, the one thing that is missing or limited, is a bit of pace and power. If Szoboszlai was out for any period of time say, the midfield could look a bit one-paced again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60859 on: Today at 08:35:55 am
Quote from: schumi_pete on Today at 08:32:40 am
I am not disputing the transfer strategy. Just that Gravenberch is not the only high-potential U21 midfielder we can target.

In fact, based on his time at Munich, he shouldn't be our first choice either. As I live in France, I can say that just from France, we could have gotten Lesley earlier this summer (he was the best young midfielder in Ligue 1 last season). From Lyon, we can target Johann Lepenant who has been one of the standout young midfielders in France.

There are options out there that go beyond Gravenberch.

Name some.. Not being an arse but Kone and Thuram for example are 22. Even Andre is 22.

21 and younger is key I think and narrows the list massively!

Lepenant for example is terrible in the air, the Endo signing and subsequent Klopps comments about aerial ability mean this is still important.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60860 on: Today at 08:36:29 am
To keep myself optimistic I choose to believe it will be Ryan G now, and Andre later. The latter I from YouTube clips say is a hybrid Thiago and Mascherano, and therefore it fits with Pearces belief of us not signing a specialist no 6. As Andre would be a more versatile 6/8.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60861 on: Today at 08:38:32 am
I would not be at all surprised to see us not sign another 6 this window.

Endo, MacAllister, Thiago, Bajetic can all play there, with the likes of Morton for early cup games.

Maybe there are plans in place for Jan for Andre and the above is seen to be enough until then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60862 on: Today at 08:40:51 am
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 08:30:01 am
I don't think anyone reliable has even linked us to Doucoure to be honest.

I actually really like the Gravenberch links, and with Jones not being the most reliable fitness wise, I think he'll be a great pick up

But it's lunacy not to buy a proper dedicated replacement for Fabinho imo.

As much as I would have liked Doucoure, I said a number of times on here that there isn't value for money in the prem for DM's.

Let's be honest, if at the start of the window, someone said Liverpool are interested in Doucoure and the fee could be anything between £60m-£70m, all of us would have choked on our food. Bit like Houllier (rest in peace) almost did when he heard about Ronaldo going to Utd  ;D

Doucoure isn't worth anywhere near that amount. No one was talking about him at the start of the window as a potential signing but because we're desperate for a DM, people are jumping on the Doucoure train.

I say get a new SD, get a proper structure in place in and let him and the recruitment team do their job in identifying a DM that offers value for money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60863 on: Today at 08:41:22 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:35:55 am
Name some.. Not being an arse but Kone and Thuram for example are 22. Even Andre is 22.

21 and younger is key I think and narrows the list massively!

I just named one.. Lepenant from Lyon. Lesley ended up at Chelsea unfortunately, otherwise he would have been perfect for us.

If we are looking for an attacking midfielder, Desire Doué is going to be the next big breakout star. We should be getting these guys in early before they become unattainable for us.
Last Edit: Today at 08:44:28 am by schumi_pete
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60864 on: Today at 08:42:10 am
Rumours of Real preparing a £110mil bid for Mbappe.

Choo Choo..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60865 on: Today at 08:42:53 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:18:31 am
For the all the posters who moaned signing Lavia would stunt Bajcetics development and why spend that money as we have him, then is it not similar with Gravenberch and Jones/Elliot?

The thing with Gravenberch is, he is more versatile than Lavia, and won't cost £58 million. Being in the Europa League this season, and the possible total of 27 games in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup, should give us enough playing time for Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic and Gravenberch ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60866 on: Today at 08:43:52 am
You don't need a crippling lack of depth to give young players opportunities. If Jones continues to have injury issues then we're back to being one absence away from Elliot or Bajcetic starting every game, which absolutely should not be the case.

We need enough depth to be able to rotate every other game when we're playing twice a week, and it's better to give young players chances on our own terms instead of being forced to play them every week, especially when they have a lot of development ahead of them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60867 on: Today at 08:43:55 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:42:10 am
Rumours of Real preparing a £110mil bid for Mbappe.

Choo Choo..

Would they actually need the money though? I've no idea what their finances are like but they've hardly been 'galactico' spending the last few years, no?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60868 on: Today at 08:45:03 am
Our back up for the attacking 8s are Jones and Elliot. I think Jones fitness record can be described as patchy at best.

Endo can rotate with Thiago and Baj for the 6. And Gravenberch can rotate with Jones and Elliott as back up for the 8s.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60869 on: Today at 08:46:04 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:42:10 am
Rumours of Real preparing a £110mil bid for Mbappe.

Choo Choo..

Tchouameni is going to issue a mile wide restraining order on us if were not careful.
