Is it a new Sporting Director you want or a new transfer policy?

I don’t view this window as that different to many others in last 6-8 years.



Equally I think any decision not to go after another DM specialist this summer but maybe another multi-functional midfielder is likely to be influenced by what Klopp wants. How much influence on that individual decision is unknown but I think it’s fair to say on the footballing side of things it’s clear Klopp has a big (maybe biggest say) on what goes on.

Playing devils advocate here, since that's a reply to someone else's view, but I wonder if it's neither of the choices in the dichotomy you present - and more, a better execution of the transfer policy of the last five or six years.Endo's interview the other day - in combination with the hypothetical situation (Pearce's claim) that Endo is the only recruitment of a specialist number 6 - would show that LFC made contact with the player they think fits the bill to fix the most clear and obviously subpar performing position of our starting eleven last season on 16 August. That doesn't imply it's been the most joined up, effective, approach to recruitment this summerI think Klopp's words from Friday's press conference made it clear that he views things as having departed from the usual transfer policy."The way our owners see it he was already too old when he joined Stuttgart [aged 26/27]," he said. "The owners really want 200 games at 20 years old. That is pretty difficult."It definitely seems like he's had a bigger say on this transfer, or bigger sway at least in terms of convincing the owners, than usual - perhaps because they were more open to intervention from him (and/or he was more keen on finding a solution) given they seemed to have exhausted their own target list.