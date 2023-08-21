If you can't find joy in a £115 million signing who turned you down being an absolute shitshow in his first game for his new shitty team then what's the point in any of it?



Of course i am! and its not only him, hoping the likes of lavia and all fail due to the shitshow that is on going. I am guessing an implosion if things don't go as planned soon. All the players seem to be in it for the money and there is hardly any leadership in the squad.Unfortunate the FA are a bunch of corrupt bastards and too afraid to anger their oil overlords to take action.Ah back to the transfers. if we dont get a no 6, we might still get a no 8 like gravenberg. and no point waiting another year in getting a LCB where the market is uncertain since it has all gone mad anyways.