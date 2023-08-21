« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1516 1517 1518 1519 1520 [1521]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1803558 times)

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60800 on: Today at 07:03:25 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:54:02 am
If you can't find joy in a £115 million signing who turned you down being an absolute shitshow in his first game for his new shitty team then what's the point in any of it?

Of course i am! and its not only him, hoping the likes of lavia and all fail due to the shitshow that is on going. I am guessing an implosion if things don't go as planned soon. All the players seem to be in it for the money and there is hardly any leadership in the squad.

Unfortunate the FA are a bunch of corrupt bastards and too afraid to anger their oil overlords to take action.

Ah back to the transfers. if we dont get a no 6, we might still get a no 8 like gravenberg. and no point waiting another year in getting a LCB where the market is uncertain since it has all gone mad anyways.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:08:34 am by xbugawugax »
Logged

Online Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,691
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60801 on: Today at 07:05:14 am »
Endo has been bought to start Liverpool matches  they arent targeting another No 6 this summer
James Pearce

https://theathletic.com/4790619/2023/08/21/endo-liverpool-transfer-premier-league/?amp=1

As things stand, Liverpool dont intend to recruit another specialist No 6 this summer  another sign of how highly Klopp regards Endo. Hes been bought to start matches.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:14:16 am by Number 7 »
Logged
YWNA

Online Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,691
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60802 on: Today at 07:05:37 am »
Bad news Pearce strikes again.

It was fun while it lasted folks.
Logged
YWNA

Online PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60803 on: Today at 07:10:15 am »
What position are we looking to bring signings in for then
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1516 1517 1518 1519 1520 [1521]   Go Up
« previous next »
 