Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1801979 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60760 on: Yesterday at 09:07:22 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 07:26:11 pm
I still think Doucoure is the best bet, if he gives a solid platform for other two 8/10s then thats what is needed.

I would rather that then that mold someone but would prefer it over nothing..

We'll need at least one CM who is 9/10, preferably 10/10.
Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60761 on: Yesterday at 09:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:07:22 pm
We'll need at least one CM who is 9/10, preferably 10/10.

A 9/10 or 10/10 midfielder? Like whom?
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60762 on: Yesterday at 09:22:07 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:14:35 pm
A 9/10 or 10/10 midfielder? Like whom?

Just having fun with the "two 8/10s" line.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60763 on: Yesterday at 09:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 08:05:45 pm
Call me crazy but I honestly think the league is there for us to challenge for if we bring in a top quality DM and a CB. Lets show some ambition please.

Don't want to be a downer but City is going to win the league by 10 points or so. 
Offline Wingman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60764 on: Yesterday at 09:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 09:43:11 pm
Don't want to be a downer but City is going to win the league by 10 points or so. 

Damn. Can you at least confirm that the Tories lose the election?
Offline Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60765 on: Yesterday at 10:12:08 pm »
Somebody needs to put together one of those 'every touch" vids for the two debuts this weekend, split screen.

Embarrassing shambles indeed.   Suddenly the new consensus is Bohely got rinsed.

He may or may not have (totally, i mean we rinsed him pretty good financially), but as far as the player goes caciedo will obviously improve from that (you would think). Hes probably not had that much of a pre season with all the drama. But giving very young guys everything up front over career length contacts is so stupid it boggles the mind. Somebody put a decent shoulder into him knocked him right down and you could almost read the thought bubble as he reacted with rage incandescent  "Do you know who i am?"

Yeah. the guy on the losing team sitting on the ground with an angry red face.




Offline Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60766 on: Yesterday at 10:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 09:43:11 pm
Don't want to be a downer but City is going to win the league by 10 points or so.

I think KDB being out is huge for them and i disagree. I think its up for grabs for a few teams us included.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60767 on: Yesterday at 10:25:00 pm »
Liverpool have held more productive talks with Bayern Munich for Ryan Gravenberch & have held talks with Crystal Palace for Cheick Doucoure. - Simon Jones.

Feels like it will be one or the other, lets see what tomorrow brings. Palace play in the evening so we may get some clues.
Offline kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60768 on: Yesterday at 10:25:54 pm »
Gravenberch and Doucoure reports. Not sure how reliable Simon Jones is.
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60769 on: Yesterday at 10:27:13 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 10:25:54 pm
Gravenberch and Doucoure reports. Not sure how reliable Simon Jones is.

Not very.
Offline HARD AS HELL

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60770 on: Yesterday at 10:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 08:31:24 pm
Way to support a man who is an actual LFC player

Fuckin stop gap 👏

Us football fans are discussing the club's transfer business and the merits of the millionaire players that come and go. I think we're entitled to describe them any way we like as we pay their wages. Whatever our opinions on particular players you can guarantee that every contributor on this thread would wholeheartedly support any player wearing our shirt.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60771 on: Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 09:51:20 pm
Damn. Can you at least confirm that the Tories lose the election?

More bad news for you.I know nothing about the English political system.  Im just hoping Trump ends up in jail before we have our election next year. 
Offline Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60772 on: Yesterday at 10:36:07 pm »
Nothing really new there is there? We knew we liked both, and I imagine we hold "talks" for a lot of players, doesn't mean an awful lot.

I think we get Gravenberch but I can't see us getting Doucoure at the fees quoted, and the longer it drags the less likely imo, as Palace would need a replacement. I like him and I think he'd be good for us, but he's not really an elite player and whilst he probably improves alongside better players he doesn't on the face of it look he has the level of potential to put him in that top bracket (i.e. a starting DM for a team challenging for the league/CL which has to be the long-term aim). I just don't see us spending £60m+ on him. If it were £30-40m it'd be a no brainer, but at £60m he probably has to be unequivocally your starting DM for the next 4-5 years and whilst he walks into the team at #6 right now, is he the right answer long-term? I dunno.
Offline Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60773 on: Yesterday at 10:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:36:07 pm
Nothing really new there is there? We knew we liked both, and I imagine we hold "talks" for a lot of players, doesn't mean an awful lot.

I think we get Gravenberch but I can't see us getting Doucoure at the fees quoted, and the longer it drags the less likely imo, as Palace would need a replacement. I like him and I think he'd be good for us, but he's not really an elite player and whilst he probably improves alongside better players he doesn't on the face of it look he has the level of potential to put him in that top bracket (i.e. a starting DM for a team challenging for the league/CL which has to be the long-term aim). I just don't see us spending £60m+ on him. If it were £30-40m it'd be a no brainer, but at £60m he probably has to be unequivocally your starting DM for the next 4-5 years and whilst he walks into the team at #6 right now, is he the right answer long-term? I dunno.

We need a 6 now though and like it or not buying a player from a PL club is going to cost extra.

Dont worry about the price tag. If we want him pay the money. 60m is fine. No more though.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60774 on: Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:51:14 pm
We need a 6 now though and like it or not buying a player from a PL club is going to cost extra.

Dont worry about the price tag. If we want him pay the money. 60m is fine. No more though.

I do want Doucoure but if he plays tomorrow I think it puts to bed any talk of us signing him.
Offline kvarmeismydad

« Reply #60775 on: Yesterday at 10:52:53 pm »
I think Doucoure would be a good signing. It's not necessarily about thinking of the perfect player and thinking they aren't worth it due to not being perfect at everything. It's about looking at the deficiencies of the team and what is needed to unlock the potential all of them.
Offline Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60776 on: Yesterday at 11:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:51:14 pm
We need a 6 now though and like it or not buying a player from a PL club is going to cost extra.

Dont worry about the price tag. If we want him pay the money. 60m is fine. No more though.

It's not how we operate though - I mean Lavia must have been pretty near our first choice given we spent 3 weeks negotiating for him but we were fundamentally unwilling to go above what we valued him at - which is not to say we couldn't afford it (we clearly could), but value for money is always a pretty significant factor in our signings. I like Doucoure, but he's not worth £60m when you could probably get a player on the continent at not far from half that price who'd do many of the same things.
Offline Jacob Ian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60777 on: Yesterday at 11:07:01 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 10:52:53 pm
I think Doucoure would be a good signing. It's not necessarily about thinking of the perfect player and thinking they aren't worth it due to not being perfect at everything. It's about looking at the deficiencies of the team and what is needed to unlock the potential all of them.

That's my thinking as well. How much value add would he potentially offer the whole team and how much, including his contract, would that be worth to us?
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60778 on: Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm »
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60779 on: Yesterday at 11:16:39 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 10:25:54 pm
Gravenberch and Doucoure reports. Not sure how reliable Simon Jones is.
not been the same since he ruptured his knee in Australia, was very reliable in the 2005 Ashes though
Offline Bangin Them In

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60780 on: Yesterday at 11:23:56 pm »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Yesterday at 10:28:44 pm
Us football fans are discussing the club's transfer business and the merits of the millionaire players that come and go. I think we're entitled to describe them any way we like as we pay their wages. Whatever our opinions on particular players you can guarantee that every contributor on this thread would wholeheartedly support any player wearing our shirt.
See well have to agree to disagree
There are definitely some that revel in any sign of the club or a players demise or sign of lack of form
Not sure Im so concerned by that as such, as muscly as the delight they seem to find in it, but there you go, everyone has an opinion
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60781 on: Yesterday at 11:40:13 pm »
10 days left to hopefully get another midfielder and a defender over the line.

Could potentially make the difference between getting Champions League or not, and it will certainly help those of us that still remain confident that we could mount a title challenge with sufficient recruitment.
Offline RK7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60782 on: Today at 12:17:46 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 09:43:11 pm
Don't want to be a downer but City is going to win the league by 10 points or so. 
It would be some feat if they did, I don't see it unless everyone else, us included, fail to deliver this season.
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60783 on: Today at 12:21:44 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 06:14:33 pm
Hot take...

Could we be looking at Gravenberch as a Thiago replacement and Andre as a Fabinho replacement?

We sign Grav now because he's available and we use him as a 6 until January, when Andre joins for the cheaper fee. Then Thiago leaves in the summer and we have Andre, Grab, Endo, Szobo, Mac and Jones as our senior mids for next season (plus Elliot and Baj).

Hope so.

Another hot take - signing Thiago has ultimately not been the best bit of transfer business by the Club. Selling Coutistar was, but Thiago simply hasnt been available enough to justify his inclusion in best XI midfield discussions 
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60784 on: Today at 12:44:42 am »
Let's just make sure we get players with the mentality that suits this club. I have a notion we swerved that one with Caceido and Lavia (albeit I may be wrong) and did well with Dom, MaCalister and Endo
Online n00bert

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60785 on: Today at 12:45:40 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:21:44 am
Hope so.

Another hot take - signing Thiago has ultimately not been the best bit of transfer business by the Club. Selling Coutistar was, but Thiago simply hasnt been available enough to justify his inclusion in best XI midfield discussions 

Yeah hes a phenomenal player especially after he gets a couple of games in a row in him but for the wages hes on his lack of availability is possibly one of the reasons why we were so shit last year. The caveat to that would be he was the only real shining light for the first half of last season, arguably dragging us across the line a few times.

I dunno, on the one hand not arsed if he goes but on the other would love to keep him because watching him play football in a red shirt is a joy.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60786 on: Today at 01:19:13 am »
Memories are short... Thiago's form in the run in of the 20/21 season got us top 4 and he was outstanding in the quadruple run a year later
Still first choice when fit
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60787 on: Today at 01:36:50 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:19:13 am
Memories are short... Thiago's form in the run in of the 20/21 season got us top 4 and he was outstanding in the quadruple run a year later
Still first choice when fit

Without knowing what the other options were its hard to say. Opportunity cost and all that. Nice having Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo but now the midfielder market is fucked so in the end it might not have been the best idea.
Offline ljycb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60788 on: Today at 02:00:52 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:19:13 am
Memories are short... Thiago's form in the run in of the 20/21 season got us top 4 and he was outstanding in the quadruple run a year later
Still first choice when fit

I think the problem with Thiago is the when fit part. Its not exactly an original opinion, but a player with such a specific skill set cant really ever be considered first choice in any circumstance if he is going to miss so much of the season through injury. Having said that, a player of his quality could certainly prove valuable to us over the course of this season, and losing him would mean another experienced midfielder out of the door when there has already been too many leave this summer.
Online Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60789 on: Today at 02:06:25 am »

Why we keep talking about Thiago replacement. We already have Mac Allister and Jones. The deep playmaker position is sorted for now.
Logged

  • Kopite
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60790 on: Today at 02:22:03 am »
Whatever happens, whether we sign Gravenberch or Doucoure (or both), we've got to secure the Andre signing, be it this window or in January.
Online xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60791 on: Today at 02:22:56 am »
lol at the caceido bashing

first game with new teammates and new team. obviously he will look shit.

but may it continue and lets hope he doesnt settle down :P

