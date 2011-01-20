Nothing really new there is there? We knew we liked both, and I imagine we hold "talks" for a lot of players, doesn't mean an awful lot.



I think we get Gravenberch but I can't see us getting Doucoure at the fees quoted, and the longer it drags the less likely imo, as Palace would need a replacement. I like him and I think he'd be good for us, but he's not really an elite player and whilst he probably improves alongside better players he doesn't on the face of it look he has the level of potential to put him in that top bracket (i.e. a starting DM for a team challenging for the league/CL which has to be the long-term aim). I just don't see us spending £60m+ on him. If it were £30-40m it'd be a no brainer, but at £60m he probably has to be unequivocally your starting DM for the next 4-5 years and whilst he walks into the team at #6 right now, is he the right answer long-term? I dunno.