LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60760 on: Today at 09:07:22 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:26:11 pm
I still think Doucoure is the best bet, if he gives a solid platform for other two 8/10s then thats what is needed.

I would rather that then that mold someone but would prefer it over nothing..

We'll need at least one CM who is 9/10, preferably 10/10.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60761 on: Today at 09:14:35 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:07:22 pm
We'll need at least one CM who is 9/10, preferably 10/10.

A 9/10 or 10/10 midfielder? Like whom?
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60762 on: Today at 09:22:07 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:14:35 pm
A 9/10 or 10/10 midfielder? Like whom?

Just having fun with the "two 8/10s" line.
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60763 on: Today at 09:43:11 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:05:45 pm
Call me crazy but I honestly think the league is there for us to challenge for if we bring in a top quality DM and a CB. Lets show some ambition please.

Don't want to be a downer but City is going to win the league by 10 points or so. 
Wingman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60764 on: Today at 09:51:20 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 09:43:11 pm
Don't want to be a downer but City is going to win the league by 10 points or so. 

Damn. Can you at least confirm that the Tories lose the election?
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60765 on: Today at 10:12:08 pm
Somebody needs to put together one of those 'every touch" vids for the two debuts this weekend, split screen.

Embarrassing shambles indeed.   Suddenly the new consensus is Bohely got rinsed.

He may or may not have (totally, i mean we rinsed him pretty good financially), but as far as the player goes caciedo will obviously improve from that (you would think). Hes probably not had that much of a pre season with all the drama. But giving very young guys everything up front over career length contacts is so stupid it boggles the mind. Somebody put a decent shoulder into him knocked him right down and you could almost read the thought bubble as he reacted with rage incandescent  "Do you know who i am?"

Yeah. the guy on the losing team sitting on the ground with an angry red face.




Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60766 on: Today at 10:12:32 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 09:43:11 pm
Don't want to be a downer but City is going to win the league by 10 points or so.

I think KDB being out is huge for them and i disagree. I think its up for grabs for a few teams us included.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60767 on: Today at 10:25:00 pm
Liverpool have held more productive talks with Bayern Munich for Ryan Gravenberch & have held talks with Crystal Palace for Cheick Doucoure. - Simon Jones.

Feels like it will be one or the other, lets see what tomorrow brings. Palace play in the evening so we may get some clues.
kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60768 on: Today at 10:25:54 pm
Gravenberch and Doucoure reports. Not sure how reliable Simon Jones is.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60769 on: Today at 10:27:13 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 10:25:54 pm
Gravenberch and Doucoure reports. Not sure how reliable Simon Jones is.

Not very.
HARD AS HELL

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60770 on: Today at 10:28:44 pm
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 08:31:24 pm
Way to support a man who is an actual LFC player

Fuckin stop gap 👏

Us football fans are discussing the club's transfer business and the merits of the millionaire players that come and go. I think we're entitled to describe them any way we like as we pay their wages. Whatever our opinions on particular players you can guarantee that every contributor on this thread would wholeheartedly support any player wearing our shirt.
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60771 on: Today at 10:31:00 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 09:51:20 pm
Damn. Can you at least confirm that the Tories lose the election?

More bad news for you.I know nothing about the English political system.  Im just hoping Trump ends up in jail before we have our election next year. 
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60772 on: Today at 10:36:07 pm
Nothing really new there is there? We knew we liked both, and I imagine we hold "talks" for a lot of players, doesn't mean an awful lot.

I think we get Gravenberch but I can't see us getting Doucoure at the fees quoted, and the longer it drags the less likely imo, as Palace would need a replacement. I like him and I think he'd be good for us, but he's not really an elite player and whilst he probably improves alongside better players he doesn't on the face of it look he has the level of potential to put him in that top bracket (i.e. a starting DM for a team challenging for the league/CL which has to be the long-term aim). I just don't see us spending £60m+ on him. If it were £30-40m it'd be a no brainer, but at £60m he probably has to be unequivocally your starting DM for the next 4-5 years and whilst he walks into the team at #6 right now, is he the right answer long-term? I dunno.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60773 on: Today at 10:51:14 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:36:07 pm
Nothing really new there is there? We knew we liked both, and I imagine we hold "talks" for a lot of players, doesn't mean an awful lot.

I think we get Gravenberch but I can't see us getting Doucoure at the fees quoted, and the longer it drags the less likely imo, as Palace would need a replacement. I like him and I think he'd be good for us, but he's not really an elite player and whilst he probably improves alongside better players he doesn't on the face of it look he has the level of potential to put him in that top bracket (i.e. a starting DM for a team challenging for the league/CL which has to be the long-term aim). I just don't see us spending £60m+ on him. If it were £30-40m it'd be a no brainer, but at £60m he probably has to be unequivocally your starting DM for the next 4-5 years and whilst he walks into the team at #6 right now, is he the right answer long-term? I dunno.

We need a 6 now though and like it or not buying a player from a PL club is going to cost extra.

Dont worry about the price tag. If we want him pay the money. 60m is fine. No more though.
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60774 on: Today at 10:52:04 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:51:14 pm
We need a 6 now though and like it or not buying a player from a PL club is going to cost extra.

Dont worry about the price tag. If we want him pay the money. 60m is fine. No more though.

I do want Doucoure but if he plays tomorrow I think it puts to bed any talk of us signing him.
kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60775 on: Today at 10:52:53 pm
I think Doucoure would be a good signing. It's not necessarily about thinking of the perfect player and thinking they aren't worth it due to not being perfect at everything. It's about looking at the deficiencies of the team and what is needed to unlock the potential all of them.
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60776 on: Today at 11:01:16 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:51:14 pm
We need a 6 now though and like it or not buying a player from a PL club is going to cost extra.

Dont worry about the price tag. If we want him pay the money. 60m is fine. No more though.

It's not how we operate though - I mean Lavia must have been pretty near our first choice given we spent 3 weeks negotiating for him but we were fundamentally unwilling to go above what we valued him at - which is not to say we couldn't afford it (we clearly could), but value for money is always a pretty significant factor in our signings. I like Doucoure, but he's not worth £60m when you could probably get a player on the continent at not far from half that price who'd do many of the same things.
Jacob Ian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60777 on: Today at 11:07:01 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 10:52:53 pm
I think Doucoure would be a good signing. It's not necessarily about thinking of the perfect player and thinking they aren't worth it due to not being perfect at everything. It's about looking at the deficiencies of the team and what is needed to unlock the potential all of them.

That's my thinking as well. How much value add would he potentially offer the whole team and how much, including his contract, would that be worth to us?
robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60778 on: Today at 11:09:04 pm
Wabaloolah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60779 on: Today at 11:16:39 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 10:25:54 pm
Gravenberch and Doucoure reports. Not sure how reliable Simon Jones is.
not been the same since he ruptured his knee in Australia, was very reliable in the 2005 Ashes though
Bangin Them In

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60780 on: Today at 11:23:56 pm
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 10:28:44 pm
Us football fans are discussing the club's transfer business and the merits of the millionaire players that come and go. I think we're entitled to describe them any way we like as we pay their wages. Whatever our opinions on particular players you can guarantee that every contributor on this thread would wholeheartedly support any player wearing our shirt.
See well have to agree to disagree
There are definitely some that revel in any sign of the club or a players demise or sign of lack of form
Not sure Im so concerned by that as such, as muscly as the delight they seem to find in it, but there you go, everyone has an opinion
dimwit

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60781 on: Today at 11:33:21 pm
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 10:28:44 pm
Us football fans are discussing the club's transfer business and the merits of the millionaire players that come and go. I think we're entitled to describe them any way we like as we pay their wages. Whatever our opinions on particular players you can guarantee that every contributor on this thread would wholeheartedly support any player wearing our shirt.

The Fuck you are on about?

You sound like a texan semi villain in a bad james bond movie.
