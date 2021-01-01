« previous next »
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60720 on: Today at 05:40:26 pm
Think Andres the midfielder I want most, but that might be because hes the least well known of the three were linked with. Really want us to start buying direct from South America and he looks an absolute pest. Think we might be happier getting him in January, I dont think wed plan on using him much this season anyway. You basically risk him doing a season and a half of football without a break.
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60721 on: Today at 06:14:33 pm
Hot take...

Could we be looking at Gravenberch as a Thiago replacement and Andre as a Fabinho replacement?

We sign Grav now because he's available and we use him as a 6 until January, when Andre joins for the cheaper fee. Then Thiago leaves in the summer and we have Andre, Grab, Endo, Szobo, Mac and Jones as our senior mids for next season (plus Elliot and Baj).
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60722 on: Today at 06:16:15 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 06:14:33 pm
Hot take...

Could we be looking at Gravenberch as a Thiago replacement and Andre as a Fabinho replacement?

We sign Grav now because he's available and we use him as a 6 until January, when Andre joins for the cheaper fee. Then Thiago leaves in the summer and we have Andre, Grab, Endo, Szobo, Mac and Jones as our senior mids for next season (plus Elliot and Baj).

We do need to do something to replace Thiago - 100% gone next summer.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60723 on: Today at 06:32:23 pm
Mannnn, we nearly got conned out of 110m. Thank you Chelsea  ;D
JHova2427

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60724 on: Today at 06:36:42 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:32:23 pm
Mannnn, we nearly got conned out of 110m. Thank you Chelsea  ;D

Wow, that performance.
PaddyPaned

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60725 on: Today at 06:37:43 pm
Dodged a bullet there. Caicedo is shite.
Yesitsanextender

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60726 on: Today at 06:39:44 pm
Haha to that rat caicedo.more of that please
redmark

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60727 on: Today at 06:46:00 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 06:14:33 pm
Hot take...

Could we be looking at Gravenberch as a Thiago replacement and Andre as a Fabinho replacement?

We sign Grav now because he's available and we use him as a 6 until January, when Andre joins for the cheaper fee. Then Thiago leaves in the summer and we have Andre, Grab, Endo, Szobo, Mac and Jones as our senior mids for next season (plus Elliot and Baj).
I suppose I'd see MacAllister as the long term Thiago replacement, Szoboszlai for Henderson, Endo for Milner. So we're still missing the Fabinho; either Doucoure we should see movement in the next few days, or Andre (probably in January).

Gravenberch feels opportunisitic; if he's available, if he wants to come here, then we see how he beds in and where he can be effective.

Not sure who our first choice #6 is if we don't sign Doucoure; Thiago?

MacAllister                                           Szoboszlai
Jones/Thiago                                       Jones/Elliott
Endo                   Thiago                    Endo
Bajcetic/Endo
Jones

(And no, we don't really need to replace Ox and Keita, as Jones/Elliott/Bajcetic should emerge to take any minimal game time they filled, and Endo will play more than Milner did).
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60728 on: Today at 06:50:15 pm
Yesterdays game illustrated a bit that one defensive wont solve all our defensive issues. A few times their players waltzed into the box and a few times we were getting nutmegged during challenges. The whole midfield needs a massive injection of aggression.
HullReD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60729 on: Today at 06:52:17 pm
Quote from: Yesitsanextender on Today at 06:39:44 pm
Haha to that rat caicedo.more of that please

Haha i watched that and was fucking buzzing, especially when he scored the pen too
dimwit

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60730 on: Today at 06:59:41 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 06:46:00 pm
I suppose I'd see MacAllister as the long term Thiago replacement, Szoboszlai for Henderson, Endo for Milner. So we're still missing the Fabinho; either Doucoure we should see movement in the next few days, or Andre (probably in January).

Gravenberch feels opportunisitic; if he's available, if he wants to come here, then we see how he beds in and where he can be effective.

Not sure who our first choice #6 is if we don't sign Doucoure; Thiago?

MacAllister                                           Szoboszlai
Jones/Thiago                                       Jones/Elliott
Endo                   Thiago                    Endo
Bajcetic/Endo
Jones

(And no, we don't really need to replace Ox and Keita, as Jones/Elliott/Bajcetic should emerge to take any minimal game time they filled, and Endo will play more than Milner did).

Agree with this.

Just like Gakpo was seen opportunistic/too good to pass for the fee even though there was no clear place for him in the squad with Diaz/Nunez/Jota all available to play in the same position.
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60731 on: Today at 07:07:48 pm
Know it's petty, but there's definitely some potential for schadenfreude watching Chelsea's midfield this season...  At least Caicedo and Lavia can enjoy being at such a historic club though.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60732 on: Today at 07:13:38 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 06:14:33 pm
Hot take...

Could we be looking at Gravenberch as a Thiago replacement and Andre as a Fabinho replacement?

We sign Grav now because he's available and we use him as a 6 until January, when Andre joins for the cheaper fee. Then Thiago leaves in the summer and we have Andre, Grab, Endo, Szobo, Mac and Jones as our senior mids for next season (plus Elliot and Baj).
I think so. I was really against Gravenberch at the start of the window, but he'd be my top choice now.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60733 on: Today at 07:14:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:50:15 pm
Yesterdays game illustrated a bit that one defensive wont solve all our defensive issues. A few times their players waltzed into the box and a few times we were getting nutmegged during challenges. The whole midfield needs a massive injection of aggression.

Which doesnt feel like Gravenberch, despite the obvious talent. Doucoure and Andre would both add plenty of aggression though.
mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60734 on: Today at 07:26:11 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:14:38 pm
Which doesnt feel like Gravenberch, despite the obvious talent. Doucoure and Andre would both add plenty of aggression though.

I still think Doucoure is the best bet, if he gives a solid platform for other two 8/10s then thats what is needed.

I would rather that then that mold someone but would prefer it over nothing..
PaddyPaned

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60735 on: Today at 07:40:01 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:26:11 pm
I still think Doucoure is the best bet, if he gives a solid platform for other two 8/10s then thats what is needed.

I would rather that then that mold someone but would prefer it over nothing..

How much though? Anything north of £50m would make me think twice,
Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60736 on: Today at 08:05:45 pm
Call me crazy but I honestly think the league is there for us to challenge for if we bring in a top quality DM and a CB. Lets show some ambition please.
DangerScouse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60737 on: Today at 08:12:29 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:05:45 pm
Call me crazy but I honestly think the league is there for us to challenge for if we bring in a top quality DM and a CB. Lets show some ambition please.

I concur.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60738 on: Today at 08:15:05 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:40:26 pm
Think Andres the midfielder I want most, but that might be because hes the least well known of the three were linked with. Really want us to start buying direct from South America and he looks an absolute pest. Think we might be happier getting him in January, I dont think wed plan on using him much this season anyway. You basically risk him doing a season and a half of football without a break.
Yeah we should be all over that. Our one chance in a loooong time to unearth a real gem. It feels like Willem II time again.

Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:05:45 pm
Call me crazy but I honestly think the league is there for us to challenge for if we bring in a top quality DM and a CB. Lets show some ambition please.
Been thinking the same. I know one thing - United has continued their shambolic displays into the 2nd game, so they really look as if they don't have the bottle for any sort of fight.

Never really counted Chelsea as a serious rival, so they're just doing what they've been doing. City are still the top dogs.

Arsenal will still be the main challenger. Spurs don't have the squad depth us and Arsenal have, so a top 4 place would be a decent target for them. Newcastle is just Newcastle.
mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60739 on: Today at 08:18:27 pm
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 07:40:01 pm
How much though? Anything north of £50m would make me think twice,

Depends what the club think his worth

60m isn't crazy considering the market and his only 23.
decosabute

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60740 on: Today at 08:18:57 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:05:45 pm
Call me crazy but I honestly think the league is there for us to challenge for if we bring in a top quality DM and a CB. Lets show some ambition please.

It's not crazy. I don't think any team is completely outstanding this year, given City's injuries, and the fact that we don't have to go flat out in Europe. If we brought in two quality players in the positions you mentioned, we'd have a squad that's got an outside chance.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60741 on: Today at 08:22:19 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:26:11 pm
I still think Doucoure is the best bet, if he gives a solid platform for other two 8/10s then thats what is needed.

I would rather that then that mold someone but would prefer it over nothing..

Im still not sold on Doucoure. He just isnt special on any level, but hes rumoured to be going for an elite price. Its like watching Caicedo and thinking hes the third most expensive transfer of all time, but we ended up getting Szoboszlai and Mac Allister for less.

I think we can do better, and get more quality for that money to fill more of our weaknesses rather than blowing the wad on one average midfielder.
Bangin Them In

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60742 on: Today at 08:25:08 pm
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 07:40:01 pm
How much though? Anything north of £50m would make me think twice,
Honestly - makes no odds to me

£150 million 🕺
mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60743 on: Today at 08:25:51 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:22:19 pm
Im still not sold on Doucoure. He just isnt special on any level, but hes rumoured to be going for an elite price. Its like watching Caicedo and thinking hes the third most expensive transfer of all time, but we ended up getting Szoboszlai and Mac Allister for less.

I think we can do better, and get more quality for that money to fill more of our weaknesses rather than blowing the wad on one average midfielder.

He'd likely cost the same maybe slightly more than Lavia and is a better player.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60744 on: Today at 08:26:06 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 06:14:33 pm
Hot take...

Could we be looking at Gravenberch as a Thiago replacement and Andre as a Fabinho replacement?

We sign Grav now because he's available and we use him as a 6 until January, when Andre joins for the cheaper fee. Then Thiago leaves in the summer and we have Andre, Grab, Endo, Szobo, Mac and Jones as our senior mids for next season (plus Elliot and Baj).


Or we signed Endo as a stop gap and will keep our powder dry since weve lost out on our first choice targets we dont have alternatives lined up and will regroup
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60745 on: Today at 08:29:58 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:25:51 pm
He'd likely cost the same maybe slightly more than Lavia and is a better player.

Hes better because hes more experienced. But thats about it.

Id also take Andre for what its worth. Seemingly could be had for much less but his ceiling could be much higher that Doucoure.
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60746 on: Today at 08:30:33 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:26:06 pm


Or we signed Endo as a stop gap and will keep our powder dry since weve lost out on our first choice targets we dont have alternatives lined up and will regroup

I wanna know what extractor fan we have on our powder store, it's drier than the Atacama Desert  ;D
Bangin Them In

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60747 on: Today at 08:31:24 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:26:06 pm


Or we signed Endo as a stop gap and will keep our powder dry since weve lost out on our first choice targets we dont have alternatives lined up and will regroup
Way to support a man who is an actual LFC player

Fuckin stop gap 👏
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60748 on: Today at 08:34:32 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:26:06 pm


Or we signed Endo as a stop gap and will keep our powder dry since weve lost out on our first choice targets we dont have alternatives lined up and will regroup

This would only make sense if there was a target we want who isn't available this summer but will be next summer? I can't think of anyone in that bracket. We're not getting Caicedo, Lavia, Tchouameni, Kimmich etc. All the players we've been reliably linked to (Andre, Gravenberch, Doucoure et al) seem to be available for the right price now. And we have the budget to spend, especially after the Fab and Hendo sales.

Endo was bought for depth and experience. I don't believe he's the answer to our DM problems long term or short term.
Doc Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60749 on: Today at 08:34:40 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 06:14:33 pm
Hot take...

Could we be looking at Gravenberch as a Thiago replacement and Andre as a Fabinho replacement?

We sign Grav now because he's available and we use him as a 6 until January, when Andre joins for the cheaper fee. Then Thiago leaves in the summer and we have Andre, Grab, Endo, Szobo, Mac and Jones as our senior mids for next season (plus Elliot and Baj).

Just sounds too good to be true, to be honest. Also, we do still need a defender as well, and I can't see us spending that much in a window.
We seem to be more reactive than proactive. Only way I can the imagine the above being true is if Andre ends up moving for a higher fee than we're willing to pay in January.

Would be great though if that's how the brass planned things out!
JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60750 on: Today at 08:35:33 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:18:57 pm
It's not crazy. I don't think any team is completely outstanding this year, given City's injuries, and the fact that we don't have to go flat out in Europe. If we brought in two quality players in the positions you mentioned, we'd have a squad that's got an outside chance.
Citys injuries? They only have KDB injured? They can just buy a replacement anyway.
