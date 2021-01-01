Hot take...



Could we be looking at Gravenberch as a Thiago replacement and Andre as a Fabinho replacement?



We sign Grav now because he's available and we use him as a 6 until January, when Andre joins for the cheaper fee. Then Thiago leaves in the summer and we have Andre, Grab, Endo, Szobo, Mac and Jones as our senior mids for next season (plus Elliot and Baj).



MacAllister Szoboszlai

Jones/Thiago Jones/Elliott

Endo Thiago Endo

Bajcetic/Endo

Jones



I suppose I'd see MacAllister as the long term Thiago replacement, Szoboszlai for Henderson, Endo for Milner. So we're still missing the Fabinho; either Doucoure we should see movement in the next few days, or Andre (probably in January).Gravenberch feels opportunisitic; if he's available, if he wants to come here, then we see how he beds in and where he can be effective.Not sure who our first choice #6 is if we don't sign Doucoure; Thiago?(And no, we don't really need to replace Ox and Keita, as Jones/Elliott/Bajcetic should emerge to take any minimal game time they filled, and Endo will play more than Milner did).