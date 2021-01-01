« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60680 on: Today at 11:03:42 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:01:21 am
Except he can't tackle.

That would rather scupper the plan!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60681 on: Today at 11:04:42 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:47:08 am
Who's Dre?
You already "forgot about Dre", Sangria?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E5a93wABHNM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E5a93wABHNM</a>

But to be serious, I'm sure our scouts are still keeping tabs on him and we would've seen that.... hopefully.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60682 on: Today at 11:20:58 am »
I do whether some people on this thread actually sit down and watch the players they saying to sign for 6 . Iv seen nunes and kimmich mentioned and now it's Gravenberch . Two successive managers have not played him . Ajax and Bayern fans have both said he lacks defensive intensity and doesn't offer much cover . Exactly what we need at 6! Further forward yes 6 no . I get the feeling it's pep pushing for him .
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60683 on: Today at 11:29:46 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:50:00 am
Currently for the 8s we have
Mac
Dom
Elliot
Jones

Currently for the 6 we have
Endo
Baj
Thiago

You can argue that Elliot doesn't have the physicality for the midfield and is far more suited to being a forward. So Gravenberch maybe rounds out our 8s in the short term. And in the long term, he and Baj can be groomed as a 6. At 30m (or less) it's a low-risk signing.
do you actually watch Elliott play?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60684 on: Today at 12:02:17 pm »
Tyler Adams has signed for Bournemouth

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66548253
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60685 on: Today at 12:03:55 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:00:29 am

He'll be a Liverpool player by the end of the week. I don't see us bidding 70m on Doucoure. I just don't.

🤞
Yea that's a hefty amount, but if Jurgen wants him. He paid big for Ali and VVD. Interesting 11 days ahead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60686 on: Today at 12:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 06:25:07 am
Speaking about Gravenberch's lack of minutes, Tuchel said: "He only came off the bench in the friendlies and that's his role at the moment." Gravenberch reportedly disagrees with Tuchel's stance and he's 'not averse to change' with Liverpool contemplating a late bid.

Mmmmm interesting.


Only problem with this is that he is probably a bench player for us as well.

I'm not overly arsed about this one to be honest. Always good to have talented players in your squad, but surely he hampers the development of Jones and Elliott?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60687 on: Today at 12:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 12:09:21 pm
Only problem with this is that he is probably a bench player for us as well.

I'm not overly arsed about this one to be honest. Always good to have talented players in your squad, but surely he hampers the development of Jones and Elliott?

His also on 180k euros per week
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60688 on: Today at 12:21:16 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:01:21 am
Except he can't tackle.

Sorry (not sorry) but :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60689 on: Today at 12:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 12:21:16 pm
Sorry (not sorry) but :lmao

Not really his strength to be honest.
« Reply #60690 on: Today at 12:30:36 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:16:44 pm
His also on 180k euros per week

And likely wanting a pay rise. Not for me this one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60691 on: Today at 12:31:01 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:23:40 pm
Not really his strength to be honest.

Perhaps not, but to flat out say he can't tackle is laughable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60692 on: Today at 12:39:07 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:16:44 pm
His also on 180k euros per week

If this is true, then it is never happening in a million years.

Why did Bayern give him 180k euros a week?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60693 on: Today at 12:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:39:07 pm
If this is true, then it is never happening in a million years.

Why did Bayern give him 180k euros a week?

Incentivise him to come I suppose. He was hot property when he was at Ajax, likely had a number of offers from top clubs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60694 on: Today at 12:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:39:07 pm
If this is true, then it is never happening in a million years.

Why did Bayern give him 180k euros a week?
He is on £150k a week at Bayern, so not far off.

Essentially to convince him to go there, ourselves, Barcelona, Man Utd, Juventus and Arsenal all apparently sounded him out last summer so its not unheard of for a superstar-potential young player to get wages like that. Bayern do pay well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60695 on: Today at 12:46:16 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 11:20:58 am
I do whether some people on this thread actually sit down and watch the players they saying to sign for 6

Of course they don't, it's the running theme of this thread, so much claptrap gets spouted it's entertaining, just a load of stat followers on here
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60696 on: Today at 01:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 12:02:17 pm
Tyler Adams has signed for Bournemouth

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66548253

Good. Bullet dodged. Like the Matrix.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60697 on: Today at 02:05:55 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:01:21 am
Except he can't tackle.
 

He can tackle.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60698 on: Today at 02:18:55 pm »
He looks pretty ideal for what we need here and tidy enough on ball, some very good passes in there actually.

https://youtu.be/7vNLp92e1Ks

Market is what it is, lets hope he has a release clause or some contractual agreement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60699 on: Today at 02:23:45 pm »
Palhinha is the one for me. Can't Fulham lower their valuation. Not fair to deny the player a big opportunity that won't likely come around again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60700 on: Today at 02:26:32 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:18:55 pm
He looks pretty ideal for what we need here and tidy enough on ball, some very good passes in there actually.

https://youtu.be/7vNLp92e1Ks

Market is what it is, lets hope he has a release clause or some contractual agreement.

Yeah I'm all in on Doucs, so in that i'm gonna be gutted when Palace team news comes through at 7pm tomorrow and he's playing  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60701 on: Today at 02:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:13:48 am
I wouldn't be shocked if we wanted Gravenberch as an 8, we've lacked depth in that area for a long time and ideally we'd have four players for those two positions we'd trust to play regularly. Gravenberch/Jones would be an excellent pairing for the Europa group stages, and both would be good enough to step in for Mac and Dom when needed.
This makes sense, not great for Elliot but good for the team
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60702 on: Today at 02:43:19 pm »
The silence is defeaning
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60703 on: Today at 02:48:17 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60704 on: Today at 02:50:12 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 02:43:19 pm
The silence is defeaning

Maybe staff are off on weekends
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60705 on: Today at 02:57:35 pm »
Hopefully Doucoure just wants to say goodbye to the palace fans and we see him waving goodbye to the fans after tomorrows game. Will he be too expensive? Probably. More expensive than missing out on top 4 again? Nope.
Just get it done.
« Reply #60706 on: Today at 02:59:31 pm »
Anyone watching the Nice game to see Thuram play?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60707 on: Today at 03:08:21 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60708 on: Today at 03:18:39 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60709 on: Today at 03:56:20 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:23:45 pm
Palhinha is the one for me. Can't Fulham lower their valuation. Not fair to deny the player a big opportunity that won't likely come around again.
I think with them getting £50m for Mitrovic thats lessened the chances, theyve made their money as it were for this summer. They probably wont want to have to replace two key pieces, so will stick to their insane valuation of Palhinha.

Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:59:31 pm
Anyone watching the Nice game to see Thuram play?
Had it on the tablet whilst watching the Bluenoses. Thuram has been frustrating but shown glimpses of talent, hes given the ball away a bit too much in transition. Nice have battered Lorient but been unable to convert their chances, must have had over 20 shots and its still 1-1. Id be interested to see the xG after the game.

On another note, the right back Youcef Atal is a baller and I cannot believe hes not got a big move years ago. Every year, linked to a big German or Italian club but never makes a move.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60710 on: Today at 03:57:35 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 02:23:45 pm
Palhinha is the one for me. Can't Fulham lower their valuation. Not fair to deny the player a big opportunity that won't likely come around again.
The fee isn't that big. Only £95m now....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60711 on: Today at 03:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:56:20 pm
I think with them getting £50m for Mitrovic thats lessened the chances, theyve made their money as it were for this summer. They probably wont want to have to replace two key pieces, so will stick to their insane valuation of Palhinha.
Had it on the tablet whilst watching the Bluenoses. Thuram has been frustrating but shown glimpses of talent, hes given the ball away a bit too much in transition. Nice have battered Lorient but been unable to convert their chances, must have had over 20 shots and its still 1-1. Id be interested to see the xG after the game.

On another note, the right back Youcef Atal is a baller and I cannot believe hes not got a big move years ago. Every year, linked to a big German or Italian club but never makes a move.

Did Todibo place for Nice? if so, how was he?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60712 on: Today at 04:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:59:37 pm
Did Todibo place for Nice? if so, how was he?
No he didnt. That reminds me, I was meaning to look up whether he was injured or whether it likely means theres a move on the cards.

I was a bit disappointed in the frantic nature of Thurams play today, albeit Ive seen him play a lot, lot better than that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60713 on: Today at 04:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:39:07 pm
If this is true, then it is never happening in a million years.

Why did Bayern give him 180k euros a week?

its like 176,500 per week or something like that I honestly just rounded up to 180.

In pounds as Sangria said its 150k per week fairly sure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60714 on: Today at 04:12:07 pm »
Samie's off having a wank over the wrestling instead of finding us rumours. Pitiful.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60715 on: Today at 04:52:04 pm »
We have so much time to get things done. Not sure why people are stressing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60716 on: Today at 05:11:52 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:52:04 pm
We have so much time to get things done. Not sure why people are stressing.

To be fair, the season has started and it's still mathematically possible for other teams to catch us - perfectly understandable behaviour.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60717 on: Today at 05:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 12:02:17 pm
Tyler Adams has signed for Bournemouth

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66548253

We were never interested in him anyway.

Just people throwing his name around on here.
