Palhinha is the one for me. Can't Fulham lower their valuation. Not fair to deny the player a big opportunity that won't likely come around again.
I think with them getting £50m for Mitrovic thats lessened the chances, theyve made their money as it were for this summer. They probably wont want to have to replace two key pieces, so will stick to their insane valuation of Palhinha.
Anyone watching the Nice game to see Thuram play?
Had it on the tablet whilst watching the Bluenoses. Thuram has been frustrating but shown glimpses of talent, hes given the ball away a bit too much in transition. Nice have battered Lorient but been unable to convert their chances, must have had over 20 shots and its still 1-1. Id be interested to see the xG after the game.
On another note, the right back Youcef Atal is a baller and I cannot believe hes not got a big move years ago. Every year, linked to a big German or Italian club but never makes a move.