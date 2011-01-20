« previous next »
Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60640 on: Today at 09:13:48 am
I wouldn't be shocked if we wanted Gravenberch as an 8, we've lacked depth in that area for a long time and ideally we'd have four players for those two positions we'd trust to play regularly. Gravenberch/Jones would be an excellent pairing for the Europa group stages, and both would be good enough to step in for Mac and Dom when needed.
RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60641 on: Today at 09:18:12 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:12:24 am
It's just over a week away, hardly years  ;D

It's not about when it is :lmao

It's about getting a deal done ASAP rather than waiting until you quite literally have NO TIME for a plan B if you cant successfuly execute plan A

How after all these years of leaving things too long are we discussing trying to plug holes on deadline day :lmao We go for Andre and a deal cant be done... then what? We go into the season as we are knowing we had more than enough money and time to fix a huge problem in the side we've all seen exposed multiple times. Again, we would be insane to wait until deadline day, what would be the advantage of waiting over not?
The_Nomad

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60642 on: Today at 09:21:32 am
What happened to the Kamara links? Isnt he supposed to be the most gettable one because hes rumoured to have some kind of release clause in his contract? If hes seen as a more cost effective stop gap while we develop Badger-tits, maybe thats better than spunking more money on a more expensive but equally effective Doucoure?
DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60643 on: Today at 09:21:55 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:18:12 am
It's not about when it is :lmao

It's about getting a deal done ASAP rather than waiting until you quite literally have NO TIME for a plan B if you cant successfuly execute plan A

How after all these years of leaving things too long are we discussing trying to plug holes on deadline day :lmao We go for Andre and a deal cant be done... then what? We go into the season as we are knowing we had more than enough money and time to fix a huge problem in the side we've all seen exposed multiple times. Again, we would be insane to wait until deadline day, what would be the advantage of waiting over not?

A deal can be done, he has a clause, you don't seem to have a clue about his situation and have totally missed the point to go off on some weird rant. The advantage of waiting is his price could drop 10m from what it is today if they go out to Olimpia, if they don't we just activate the clause but you crack on with your rant
Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60644 on: Today at 09:25:04 am
My money is on us making a push for Gravenberch and then getting Andre in January. I agree that Doucoure is not quite good enough to get us spending £60-70m on him.
Melbred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60645 on: Today at 09:27:48 am
Gravenberch makes sense given Thiago is likely gone at the end of the season. Good forward planning at a supposedly decent price.
Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60646 on: Today at 09:29:27 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:44:15 am
I'd still take Bissouma to be honest, sublime midfielder and too good for Spurs

Was basically taking the piss out of Utd at points yesterday. There might be off field issues Im unaware of but we should probably have bought him this last summer.
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60647 on: Today at 09:29:33 am
Kamara is fantastic. Id jump at the chance to bring him in. I doubt he has a reasonable release clause otherwise someone would 100% have activated it.

Hes better than Doucoure in my mind.
Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60648 on: Today at 09:30:04 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:25:04 am
My money is on us making a push for Gravenberch and then getting Andre in January. I agree that Doucoure is not quite good enough to get us spending £60-70m on him.

Nah. Why buy Endo if we were going to do this.
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60649 on: Today at 09:30:33 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:29:27 am
Was basically taking the piss out of Utd at points yesterday. There might be off field issues Im unaware of but we should probably have bought him this last summer.
He had a sexual assault charge for a public incident in a nightclub hanging over him when Spurs signed him. Charges were since dropped but you can see why we wouldnt want to sign a player with that unresolved accusation.
Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60650 on: Today at 09:31:03 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:30:33 am
He had a sexual assault charge for a public incident in a nightclub hanging over him when Spurs signed him. Charges were since dropped but you can see why we wouldnt want to sign a player with that unresolved accusation.

Ah ok, fair enough then.
MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60651 on: Today at 09:37:09 am
Gravenberch could be an incredible deal at  30m
Gakpo and VVD help him settle too
Worth the risk at that fee
RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60652 on: Today at 09:43:46 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:21:55 am
A deal can be done, he has a clause, you don't seem to have a clue about his situation and have totally missed the point to go off on some weird rant. The advantage of waiting is his price could drop 10m from what it is today if they go out to Olimpia, if they don't we just activate the clause but you crack on with your rant

No, I have just learned from our previous mistakes of waiting around. Just comes across like the same as last round, wait and hope they go out to save some pennies when in reality they'll likely go through again. As much as it's been dressed up by many as this if they win against x y and z, in reality they seemingly just dont want to lose their star player for as long as possible. I'd love to see some working out for this 10m sum that's seemingly been plucked from nowhere though... but i'm assuming it's been widely reported and I 'dont seem to have a clue about his situation'... feel free to enlighten me as to where this sums come from though
Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60653 on: Today at 09:47:08 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:38:12 am
Looks like Dre had another monster game last night, get him announced!!

Who's Dre?
spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60654 on: Today at 09:50:00 am
Currently for the 8s we have
Mac
Dom
Elliot
Jones

Currently for the 6 we have
Endo
Baj
Thiago

You can argue that Elliot doesn't have the physicality for the midfield and is far more suited to being a forward. So Gravenberch maybe rounds out our 8s in the short term. And in the long term, he and Baj can be groomed as a 6. At 30m (or less) it's a low-risk signing.
spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60655 on: Today at 09:50:17 am
fenre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60656 on: Today at 09:51:06 am
What has happened to Antonio Silva? Was a lot of talk about him moving this window, but no movement so far?
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60657 on: Today at 09:51:27 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:43:46 am
No, I have just learned from our previous mistakes of waiting around. Just comes across like the same as last round, wait and hope they go out to save some pennies when in reality they'll likely go through again. As much as it's been dressed up by many as this if they win against x y and z, in reality they seemingly just dont want to lose their star player for as long as possible. I'd love to see some working out for this 10m sum that's seemingly been plucked from nowhere though... but i'm assuming it's been widely reported and I 'dont seem to have a clue about his situation'... feel free to enlighten me as to where this sums come from though
Direct from Fluminense - briefed by Vickery and local journos - that at the start of summer when clubs were enquiring about Andre, they were told 20m - 25m but not while were still in the Liberatadores. For me, logically, that price doesnt likely exist anymore on account of the following:

- Hes had multiple enquiries after him.
- Theyve advanced through three rounds of the Liberatadores and are one of the best three teams now remaining in the quarter finals.
- Fluminenses coach got the Brazil national team job.
- Andre was called up and capped.

I personally think he is both worth the release clause and that it will be the only price that gets him out of the club full stop. There might be minor sway but were not saving 15m. Andre himself has been quiet but it wouldnt be crazy to suggest hed want to stay until at least the completion of the Copa. Theyre 14 points off top in the league so theres little to play for there.
Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60658 on: Today at 09:52:19 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:50:00 am
Currently for the 8s we have
Mac
Dom
Elliot
Jones

Currently for the 6 we have
Endo
Baj
Thiago

You can argue that Elliot doesn't have the physicality for the midfield and is far more suited to being a forward. So Gravenberch maybe rounds out our 8s in the short term. And in the long term, he and Baj can be groomed as a 6. At 30m (or less) it's a low-risk signing.

Elliot isnt anywhere near fast enough to be a forward, hell be an 8 or he wont be a Liverpool player long term. Plus his analytics, as jackward wont shut up about, are really good as an 8. Thiago is also able to play as an 8. Admittedly Ive not seen much of gravenberch but hes tall, press resistant, athletic and a good deep progresser hes got almost everything you want from a 6.
rolla

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60659 on: Today at 09:53:05 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:47:08 am
Who's Dre?

You forgot about Dre?
