LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60600 on: Today at 03:41:16 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:49:07 am
I like Doucoure for now the most.
I really like Andre as a next summer signing per say. He could sign in Jan and if Liverpool also got Doucoure really have no problem with Andre basically just 6 months training and probably barely featuring. Would Be Like Diaz, Gakpo signing like 6 months earlier then needed but dont need play him much.
He going play a lot of minutes in Brazil in the season that goes from like feb(or March) to Dec, so coming over in january is basically 1 month rest and can just really give him 6 months to get up to speed.
If Andre the Thiago replacement in the squad and he needs to come 6 months early that would be fine

Id go with that too. Like the old days when we used to buy players and stick them in the reserve team to learn the way we play. Does mean we'd have 4 DMs though. Endo Battytits Doucoure and Andre. Though we'd be stocked in Mid and Attack.
Am I right in thinking Endo can play CB and RB, or am I mixing him up with the 100's of players discussed in this thread?
Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60601 on: Today at 03:43:56 am
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 02:24:48 am
Gravenberch was an unused sub again if anyone wants to read into that.

Yup and in a game Bayern were cruising in. Could have easily gotten some minutes. 🤞
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60602 on: Today at 04:27:53 am
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 03:41:16 am
Am I right in thinking Endo can play CB and RB, or am I mixing him up with the 100's of players discussed in this thread?

Yeah, he has played there before. I can't see him playing CB for us except in the direst emergency, though.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60603 on: Today at 04:34:47 am
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 03:41:16 am
Id go with that too. Like the old days when we used to buy players and stick them in the reserve team to learn the way we play. Does mean we'd have 4 DMs though. Endo Battytits Doucoure and Andre. Though we'd be stocked in Mid and Attack.
Am I right in thinking Endo can play CB and RB, or am I mixing him up with the 100's of players discussed in this thread?
Endo Can play either Full back, Defensive Midfield. He can play with a Defensive Midfield too. Endo feels like the Milner replacement. I dont think Klopp going to play him at Center back.
Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60604 on: Today at 04:42:05 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:34:47 am
Endo Can play either Full back, Defensive Midfield. He can play with a Defensive Midfield too. Endo feels like the Milner replacement. I dont think Klopp going to play him at Center back.

Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:27:53 am
Yeah, he has played there before. I can't see him playing CB for us except in the direst emergency, though.

Nice one chaps thanks.
Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60605 on: Today at 04:44:22 am
Apparently Notts Forest had a bid for Sangaré rejected as it was too low. According to one of the papers PSG and Bayern are sniffing around him also.
