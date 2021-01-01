I like Doucoure for now the most.

I really like Andre as a next summer signing per say. He could sign in Jan and if Liverpool also got Doucoure really have no problem with Andre basically just 6 months training and probably barely featuring. Would Be Like Diaz, Gakpo signing like 6 months earlier then needed but dont need play him much.

He going play a lot of minutes in Brazil in the season that goes from like feb(or March) to Dec, so coming over in january is basically 1 month rest and can just really give him 6 months to get up to speed.

If Andre the Thiago replacement in the squad and he needs to come 6 months early that would be fine



Id go with that too. Like the old days when we used to buy players and stick them in the reserve team to learn the way we play. Does mean we'd have 4 DMs though. Endo Battytits Doucoure and Andre. Though we'd be stocked in Mid and Attack.Am I right in thinking Endo can play CB and RB, or am I mixing him up with the 100's of players discussed in this thread?