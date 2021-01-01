So Doucoure, Gravenberch and Andre. The three midfielders we're most strongly linked to. What do people think happens?
I could see a world where we do two of them, assuming one is Andre next year ahead of Thiago's departure.
I'd definitely lean towards Doucoure betwen him and Gravenberch... just think I'd rather go with the plug and play defensive mid. I can see there's higher upside with Gravenberch but I'm not sure of him as the 6. He would be cheaper than Doucoure in terms of fee, although presumably higher wages so maybe it balances out?
I like Doucoure for now the most.
I really like Andre as a next summer signing per say. He could sign in Jan and if Liverpool also got Doucoure really have no problem with Andre basically just 6 months training and probably barely featuring. Would Be Like Diaz, Gakpo signing like 6 months earlier then needed but dont need play him much.
He going play a lot of minutes in Brazil in the season that goes from like feb(or March) to Dec, so coming over in january is basically 1 month rest and can just really give him 6 months to get up to speed.
If Andre the Thiago replacement in the squad and he needs to come 6 months early that would be fine