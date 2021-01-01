« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:56:49 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:55:51 pm
You what? The goal came from Trent giving the ball away in midfield.

Ah yes that makes him a liability.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:57:38 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 08:56:49 pm
Ah yes that makes him a liability.

It doesn't but you saying Trent did nothing wrong, is well... wrong.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:59:31 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:57:38 pm
It doesn't but you saying Trent did nothing wrong, is well... wrong.

It was a heavy touch from a ball that was fizzed in, it happens.

Just dont agree with a post that suggests we have to carry Trent anytime hes on the pitch. Its just weird.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:59:46 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 08:56:49 pm
Ah yes that makes him a liability.

I suppose it does.. when he is supposed to be playing as a midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:01:03 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 08:51:52 pm
No, as bad as it sounds I think we should have been looking to do this at the start of the window. Nothing to do with Nunez, like Origi I think they'll thrive in a system that plays to their strengths but for us they don't quite fit.
You need options, whats the point of all the same types of players, and might have a few less trophies without Origi.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:19:41 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:40:38 pm
So much gibberish in this Twitter generation.

I'm sure Twatter ITK shit was banned in here a few years back. Must have been lifted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:20:03 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:55:51 pm
You what? The goal came from Trent giving the ball away in midfield.
This stuff going happen from time to time when you want to play with the ball as a much as Liverpool does. It happens. Trent was really good the rest of the game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:20:29 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 09:01:03 pm
You need options, whats the point of all the same types of players, and might have a few less trophies without Origi.
Yeah, you need different types but they need to have similar characteristics that make the team function. Jota is a different type of forward but he can play in our system pretty well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:20:37 pm
Longstaff coming on for Newcastle so clearly no deal is close. FFS just pay the money! Can't have another Lavia situation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:20:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:00:33 pm
Well, if we ever needed to know anything about the judgement skills of Romeo Lavia, today provided it. He has come out and said that history was a key factor in him choosing Chelsea over Liverpool. Apparently, he thinks Chelsea have a bigger history.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

They do say most footballers are a bit thick!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:25:09 pm
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 09:20:46 pm
They do say most footballers are a bit thick!
yeah, but people only say that because it's true.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:28:54 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 09:20:29 pm
Yeah, you need different types but they need to have similar characteristics that make the team function. Jota is a different type of forward but he can play in our system pretty well.
You honestly don't think Nunez can play in our team, he's a chance magnet so I dont agree.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:29:12 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 05:55:08 pm
Roger, Roger.

What's our vector, Victor?
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 06:57:02 pm
Jersey, have you ever been in a Turkish prison ?
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 07:05:17 pm
Hedley, do you like movies about gladiators? (who can play as a 6)

Have you ever seen a grown man naked?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:30:44 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 08:13:54 pm
Agreed. Lets see if Doucoure plays Monday night, would indicate how close a transfer is.

Well Gravenberch was an unused sub yesterday so..?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:33:05 pm
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 09:30:44 pm
Well Gravenberch was an unused sub yesterday so..?

He barely started for them last season though so I dont reckon too much to read into there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:33:37 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:25:09 pm
yeah, but people only say that because it's true.
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:34:27 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 09:33:05 pm
He barely started for them last season though so I dont reckon too much to read into there.

He said he wanted more game time. There was plenty of chance to bring him on off the bench as Dortmund were winning comfortably.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:35:42 pm
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 09:34:27 pm
He said he wanted more game time. There was plenty of chance to bring him on off the bench as Dortmund were winning comfortably.

Nailed on then
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:40:13 pm
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 09:34:27 pm
He said he wanted more game time. There was plenty of chance to bring him on off the bench as Dortmund were winning comfortably.

Wages are too high don't see it happening
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:43:07 pm
Dont see why Gravenberch would swap bayerns bench for ours? Hes not playing ahead of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. Isnt ready to become a 6 right away so?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:01:27 pm
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 09:29:12 pm
Have you ever seen a grown man naked?
Well, my goodness, scraps is a boy dog, isn't he? Tell me Caicedo, do you like it when Scraps holds onto your leg and rubs up and down?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:35:24 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:43:07 pm
Dont see why Gravenberch would swap bayerns bench for ours? Hes not playing ahead of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. Isnt ready to become a 6 right away so?

Well, this has been discussed, but obviously no harm to repeat it. We could play up to 27 games in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup this season. A perfect opportunity to rest Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Thiago for the Premier League games, and give Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic and Gravenberch as many starts as possible, at different positions. Of course, Endo in the Milner utility role will also be here, when needed ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:58:26 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:00:30 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:40:13 pm
Wages are too high don't see it happening

What's he on?

Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:43:07 pm
Dont see why Gravenberch would swap bayerns bench for ours? Hes not playing ahead of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. Isnt ready to become a 6 right away so?

Im guessing, if he was to join, that he'd be told he'd get more game time, which is a possibility due to the EL and other competitions.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:01:27 pm
Well, my goodness, scraps is a boy dog, isn't he? Tell me Caicedo, do you like it when Scraps holds onto your leg and rubs up and down?

Do you want me to check the weather Clarence?

No why don't you take care of it
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:37:12 pm
It's all gone very quiet. Thought there'd be loads of rumours flying around at this point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:37:59 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:37:12 pm
It's all gone very quiet. Thought there'd be loads of rumours flying around at this point.

Might be a good sign, hopefully anyway  ;D the Endo one came out of nowhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:51:24 pm
We definitely still need a very athletic DM
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:16:28 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:51:24 pm
We definitely still need a very athletic DM

We do and looking at it, Dominik looks really really good (Mac Allister is no slouch either):
say we were able to get Doucoure-anyone naming a better balanced three in the league?

Above us perhaps only sky......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:25:31 am
Quote from: Razors Razor on Yesterday at 09:20:46 pm
They do say most footballers are a bit thick!
What Lavia said is smart enough. "I came here cos Liverpool messed me about", or "Chelsea offered me more money" doesn't win any friends among their fans. Footballers say stuff to get the fans onside.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:39:58 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:22:20 pm
So Doucoure, Gravenberch and Andre. The three midfielders we're most strongly linked to. What do people think happens?

I could see a world where we do two of them, assuming one is Andre next year ahead of Thiago's departure.

I'd definitely lean towards Doucoure betwen him and Gravenberch... just think I'd rather go with the plug and play defensive mid. I can see there's higher upside with Gravenberch but I'm not sure of him as the 6. He would be cheaper than Doucoure in terms of fee, although presumably higher wages so maybe it balances out?

Doucoure for me too.
But if it was him Im not sure why we havent bid. At this stage of the window we dont have time to ponder over it. Surely we would have just done it if we thought he was the guy.

Have a feeling it will be Endo, Thiago, and Bajcetic rotating at 6 until January and then Andre joins in January. Thats maybe we why got Endo over the line quickly. Really hope Im wrong but I can see it happening.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:44:03 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:16:28 am
We do and looking at it, Dominik looks really really good (Mac Allister is no slouch either):
say we were able to get Doucoure-anyone naming a better balanced three in the league?

Above us perhaps only sky......
City's Midfield is very balanced. Spurs looks pretty balanced(not the same level) everybody else seems to have 1 odd fit in terms of Roles at the moment
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:45:02 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 12:39:58 am
Doucoure for me too.
But if it was him Im not sure why we havent bid. At this stage of the window we dont have time to ponder over it. Surely we would have just done it if we thought he was the guy.

Have a feeling it will be Endo, Thiago, and Bajcetic rotating at 6 until January and then Andre joins in January. Thats maybe we why got Endo over the line quickly. Really hope Im wrong but I can see it happening.

Unless something is advanced with Doucoure in the background and we are giving palace time to find a replacement before making any bid public? If thats even possible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:49:07 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:22:20 pm
So Doucoure, Gravenberch and Andre. The three midfielders we're most strongly linked to. What do people think happens?

I could see a world where we do two of them, assuming one is Andre next year ahead of Thiago's departure.

I'd definitely lean towards Doucoure betwen him and Gravenberch... just think I'd rather go with the plug and play defensive mid. I can see there's higher upside with Gravenberch but I'm not sure of him as the 6. He would be cheaper than Doucoure in terms of fee, although presumably higher wages so maybe it balances out?
I like Doucoure for now the most.
I really like Andre as a next summer signing per say. He could sign in Jan and if Liverpool also got Doucoure really have no problem with Andre basically just 6 months training and probably barely featuring. Would Be Like Diaz, Gakpo signing like 6 months earlier then needed but dont need play him much.
He going play a lot of minutes in Brazil in the season that goes from like feb(or March) to Dec, so coming over in january is basically 1 month rest and can just really give him 6 months to get up to speed.
If Andre the Thiago replacement in the squad and he needs to come 6 months early that would be fine
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:49:28 am
Nunes with a horror show. Imagine if he got on like that for us.
