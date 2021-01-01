So Doucoure, Gravenberch and Andre. The three midfielders we're most strongly linked to. What do people think happens?



I could see a world where we do two of them, assuming one is Andre next year ahead of Thiago's departure.



I'd definitely lean towards Doucoure betwen him and Gravenberch... just think I'd rather go with the plug and play defensive mid. I can see there's higher upside with Gravenberch but I'm not sure of him as the 6. He would be cheaper than Doucoure in terms of fee, although presumably higher wages so maybe it balances out?



Doucoure for me too.But if it was him Im not sure why we havent bid. At this stage of the window we dont have time to ponder over it. Surely we would have just done it if we thought he was the guy.Have a feeling it will be Endo, Thiago, and Bajcetic rotating at 6 until January and then Andre joins in January. Thats maybe we why got Endo over the line quickly. Really hope Im wrong but I can see it happening.