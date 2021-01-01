« previous next »
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60560 on: Today at 08:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:55:51 pm
You what? The goal came from Trent giving the ball away in midfield.

Ah yes that makes him a liability.
Online Chakan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60561 on: Today at 08:57:38 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:56:49 pm
Ah yes that makes him a liability.

It doesn't but you saying Trent did nothing wrong, is well... wrong.
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60562 on: Today at 08:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:57:38 pm
It doesn't but you saying Trent did nothing wrong, is well... wrong.

It was a heavy touch from a ball that was fizzed in, it happens.

Just dont agree with a post that suggests we have to carry Trent anytime hes on the pitch. Its just weird.
Offline schumi_pete

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60563 on: Today at 08:59:46 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:56:49 pm
Ah yes that makes him a liability.

I suppose it does.. when he is supposed to be playing as a midfielder.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60564 on: Today at 09:01:03 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 08:51:52 pm
No, as bad as it sounds I think we should have been looking to do this at the start of the window. Nothing to do with Nunez, like Origi I think they'll thrive in a system that plays to their strengths but for us they don't quite fit.
You need options, whats the point of all the same types of players, and might have a few less trophies without Origi.
Online Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60565 on: Today at 09:19:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:40:38 pm
So much gibberish in this Twitter generation.

I'm sure Twatter ITK shit was banned in here a few years back. Must have been lifted.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60566 on: Today at 09:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:55:51 pm
You what? The goal came from Trent giving the ball away in midfield.
This stuff going happen from time to time when you want to play with the ball as a much as Liverpool does. It happens. Trent was really good the rest of the game.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60567 on: Today at 09:20:29 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 09:01:03 pm
You need options, whats the point of all the same types of players, and might have a few less trophies without Origi.
Yeah, you need different types but they need to have similar characteristics that make the team function. Jota is a different type of forward but he can play in our system pretty well.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60568 on: Today at 09:20:37 pm »
Longstaff coming on for Newcastle so clearly no deal is close. FFS just pay the money! Can't have another Lavia situation.
Online Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60569 on: Today at 09:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:00:33 pm
Well, if we ever needed to know anything about the judgement skills of Romeo Lavia, today provided it. He has come out and said that history was a key factor in him choosing Chelsea over Liverpool. Apparently, he thinks Chelsea have a bigger history.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

They do say most footballers are a bit thick!
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60570 on: Today at 09:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 09:20:46 pm
They do say most footballers are a bit thick!
yeah, but people only say that because it's true.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60571 on: Today at 09:28:54 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 09:20:29 pm
Yeah, you need different types but they need to have similar characteristics that make the team function. Jota is a different type of forward but he can play in our system pretty well.
You honestly don't think Nunez can play in our team, he's a chance magnet so I dont agree.
Online Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60572 on: Today at 09:29:12 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:55:08 pm
Roger, Roger.

What's our vector, Victor?
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:57:02 pm
Jersey, have you ever been in a Turkish prison ?
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:05:17 pm
Hedley, do you like movies about gladiators? (who can play as a 6)

Have you ever seen a grown man naked?
Online Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60573 on: Today at 09:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:13:54 pm
Agreed. Lets see if Doucoure plays Monday night, would indicate how close a transfer is.

Well Gravenberch was an unused sub yesterday so..?
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60574 on: Today at 09:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 09:30:44 pm
Well Gravenberch was an unused sub yesterday so..?

He barely started for them last season though so I dont reckon too much to read into there.
Online Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60575 on: Today at 09:33:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:25:09 pm
yeah, but people only say that because it's true.
;D
Online Razors Razor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60576 on: Today at 09:34:27 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:33:05 pm
He barely started for them last season though so I dont reckon too much to read into there.

He said he wanted more game time. There was plenty of chance to bring him on off the bench as Dortmund were winning comfortably.
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60577 on: Today at 09:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 09:34:27 pm
He said he wanted more game time. There was plenty of chance to bring him on off the bench as Dortmund were winning comfortably.

Nailed on then
Online mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60578 on: Today at 09:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 09:34:27 pm
He said he wanted more game time. There was plenty of chance to bring him on off the bench as Dortmund were winning comfortably.

Wages are too high don't see it happening
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60579 on: Today at 09:43:07 pm »
Dont see why Gravenberch would swap bayerns bench for ours? Hes not playing ahead of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. Isnt ready to become a 6 right away so?
