You what? The goal came from Trent giving the ball away in midfield.
Ah yes that makes him a liability.
It doesn't but you saying Trent did nothing wrong, is well... wrong.
Ah yes that makes him a liability.
No, as bad as it sounds I think we should have been looking to do this at the start of the window. Nothing to do with Nunez, like Origi I think they'll thrive in a system that plays to their strengths but for us they don't quite fit.
So much gibberish in this Twitter generation.
You need options, whats the point of all the same types of players, and might have a few less trophies without Origi.
Well, if we ever needed to know anything about the judgement skills of Romeo Lavia, today provided it. He has come out and said that history was a key factor in him choosing Chelsea over Liverpool. Apparently, he thinks Chelsea have a bigger history.
They do say most footballers are a bit thick!
Yeah, you need different types but they need to have similar characteristics that make the team function. Jota is a different type of forward but he can play in our system pretty well.
Roger, Roger.What's our vector, Victor?
Jersey, have you ever been in a Turkish prison ?
Hedley, do you like movies about gladiators? (who can play as a 6)
Agreed. Lets see if Doucoure plays Monday night, would indicate how close a transfer is.
Well Gravenberch was an unused sub yesterday so..?
yeah, but people only say that because it's true.
He barely started for them last season though so I dont reckon too much to read into there.
He said he wanted more game time. There was plenty of chance to bring him on off the bench as Dortmund were winning comfortably.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.63]