Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60520 on: Today at 05:22:20 pm
So Doucoure, Gravenberch and Andre. The three midfielders we're most strongly linked to. What do people think happens?

I could see a world where we do two of them, assuming one is Andre next year ahead of Thiago's departure.

I'd definitely lean towards Doucoure betwen him and Gravenberch... just think I'd rather go with the plug and play defensive mid. I can see there's higher upside with Gravenberch but I'm not sure of him as the 6. He would be cheaper than Doucoure in terms of fee, although presumably higher wages so maybe it balances out?
Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60521 on: Today at 05:22:44 pm
Buy a physical monster of a DM pls. I dont think the league is out of reach..
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60522 on: Today at 05:24:16 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 05:22:44 pm
Buy a physical monster of a DM pls. I dont think the league is out of reach..
We looked under the bed, there were none.
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60523 on: Today at 05:30:01 pm
Doucoure still looks the ideal signing to me.

Hope we try to bring him in.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60524 on: Today at 05:33:59 pm
Today's game still highlights why we need a powerful DM that wins tackles in midfield. Has to be Doucoure
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60525 on: Today at 05:41:16 pm
Whoever is most responsible for us identifying and targeting Szobo should be given carte blanche to make all our transfers forever more. What an absolute fucking stud he is. Let's say his name is Gene. Hey Gene - please get us a DM and a CB sharpish. Cheers.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60526 on: Today at 05:44:04 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 05:41:16 pm
Whoever is most responsible for us identifying and targeting Szobo should be given carte blanche to make all our transfers forever more. What an absolute fucking stud he is. Let's say his name is Gene. Hey Gene - please get us a DM and a CB sharpish. Cheers.

Yeah he gives me hope the nerds still have a loud voice at the table re recruitment. Pretty much everyone else weve bought for the past 3 windows doesnt. Not because theyre bad players, none of them are, but because theyre usually obvious sorts of buys and, on occasion, its not clear if they fit within the system.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60527 on: Today at 05:47:05 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:22:20 pm
So Doucoure, Gravenberch and Andre. The three midfielders we're most strongly linked to. What do people think happens?

I could see a world where we do two of them, assuming one is Andre next year ahead of Thiago's departure.

I'd definitely lean towards Doucoure betwen him and Gravenberch... just think I'd rather go with the plug and play defensive mid. I can see there's higher upside with Gravenberch but I'm not sure of him as the 6. He would be cheaper than Doucoure in terms of fee, although presumably higher wages so maybe it balances out?
Can't see it being Doucoure and Andre now that we have Endo. At least Gravenberch can play as an 8. So I think it will be him and then Andre in January.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60528 on: Today at 05:47:53 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:47:05 pm
Can't see it being Doucoure and Andre now that we have Endo. At least Gravenberch can play as an 8. So I think it will be him and then Andre in January.

Think Andre would be very 8ish for us, but know what you mean.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60529 on: Today at 05:51:49 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 05:41:16 pm
Whoever is most responsible for us identifying and targeting Szobo should be given carte blanche to make all our transfers forever more. What an absolute fucking stud he is. Let's say his name is Gene. Hey Gene - please get us a DM and a CB sharpish. Cheers.

I'd have called him Roger. Either way, he gets two thumbs up from me.
red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60530 on: Today at 05:54:51 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:51:49 pm
I'd have called him Roger. Either way, he gets two thumbs up from me.

Roger was always a little too soft, but you have to give him credit for writing the script for "Beyond the Valley of the Dolls." A twisted masterpiece.
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60531 on: Today at 05:55:08 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:51:49 pm
I'd have called him Roger. Either way, he gets two thumbs up from me.

RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60532 on: Today at 06:20:50 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:38:13 am
Apparently so, although the level of sources vary. Its also has been stated with much hand-wringing that his agent is Caicedos.

He looks good, in a ball-playing sense. Good in one on ones but Im not sold that were make a bid interested. He would be U21 for the Premier Leagues homegrown purposes though, although not for Europe.

I wonder if Lens Facundo Medina might pop up on our list if were looking at quick, progressive left-footed defenders. Hed be cheaper than Hincapie but maybe isnt as good and is 4 years older.
Medina off the field stuff is a no no
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60533 on: Today at 06:33:30 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:38:13 am
Apparently so, although the level of sources vary. Its also has been stated with much hand-wringing that his agent is Caicedos.

Same agency but different agent, supposedly. Presume that makes some difference.
Raaphael

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60534 on: Today at 06:46:37 pm
Is there any chance we can get Andre this window?
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60535 on: Today at 06:48:07 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 06:46:37 pm
Is there any chance we can get Andre this window?
Needs to shave first if he wants to join imo.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60536 on: Today at 06:57:02 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:55:08 pm
Roger, Roger.

What's our vector, Victor?

JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60537 on: Today at 07:05:17 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:57:02 pm
Jersey, have you ever been in a Turkish prison ?

Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60538 on: Today at 07:15:58 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 05:22:44 pm
Buy a physical monster of a DM pls. I dont think the league is out of reach..

Its never been out of reach we have a great squad just one or two players away from having one of the best squads weve had under Klopp.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60539 on: Today at 07:16:04 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 06:46:37 pm
Is there any chance we can get Andre this window?

Think so. Been lots of talk of Fluminenses involvement in the Copa Libertadores being a reason why they wont sell Andre this summer, but they might have been eliminated before the window ends. Think the second leg of their next round is a day or two before the window closes. Obviously remains to be seen if hes a priority target or just a name on the list.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60540 on: Today at 07:18:25 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:16:04 pm
Think so. Been lots of talk of Fluminenses involvement in the Copa Libertadores being a reason why they wont sell Andre this summer, but they might have been eliminated before the window ends. Think the second leg of their next round is a day or two before the window closes. Obviously remains to be seen if hes a priority target or just a name on the list.

2nd leg is 1am on Sept 1st, transfer window closes at 6pm
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60541 on: Today at 07:19:32 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:18:25 pm
2nd leg is 1am on Sept 1st, transfer window closes at 6pm
Can't we buy him now than loan him and get him back after the final?
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60542 on: Today at 07:30:25 pm
getting a 6 will help but having to move Trent back wider a lot also felt like an issue on the left side. Getting a LB type who can be more comfortable going into midfield spaces will help too. Chambers might be that type but the idea is more of the Full backs protecting the counter and helping Buildup either of the Advanced doing that. Had have a Midfielder do that more and the fullbacks got wider
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60543 on: Today at 07:42:49 pm

After watching Szoboszlai then watching Mount I will never trust RAWK again.
Adam_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60544 on: Today at 07:52:44 pm
Hopefully today perfectly illustrates the need for a DM. We got waltzed through the middle a load of times.
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60545 on: Today at 07:55:17 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:19:32 pm
Can't we buy him now than loan him and get him back after the final?

Whats the point in that?

Might as well wait to Jan if thats the case. We need someone now.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60546 on: Today at 08:05:06 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:55:17 pm
Whats the point in that?

Might as well wait to Jan if thats the case. We need someone now.
We'd get him for nearly half a season, including during the busy Christmas schedule.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60547 on: Today at 08:07:57 pm
Assuming Macs suspension doesnt get rescinded (Id be surprised) and Jones ankle injury, reckon thatll expedite anything?

Ideally a DM signing in my Wednesday so some training ahead of Newcastle game.
plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60548 on: Today at 08:09:25 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:42:49 pm
After watching Szoboszlai then watching Mount I will never trust RAWK again.

to be honest there was only a handful that really wanted Mount. Im sure we can find the names and turn them in.
plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60549 on: Today at 08:12:08 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:07:57 pm
Assuming Macs suspension doesnt get rescinded (Id be surprised) and Jones ankle injury, reckon thatll expedite anything?

Ideally a DM signing in my Wednesday so some training ahead of Newcastle game.

Yes. This will light things up a bit more.
But I still hope the red card will be rescinded.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60550 on: Today at 08:13:54 pm
Quote from: plura on Today at 08:12:08 pm
Yes. This will light things up a bit more.
But I still hope the red card will be rescinded.

Agreed. Lets see if Doucoure plays Monday night, would indicate how close a transfer is.
