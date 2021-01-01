« previous next »
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60440 on: Today at 11:34:33 am
Its just completely impossible to predict future performance in relation to players ageing or peaking / declining with age
All we have is the age curve which is reliable as an average across all players so when in doubt default to that .. and try not to do much business that flies in the face of it 

Endo could fall off a cliff this year or be at the same performance level in 3 years  whats most likely is that his level declines across his 4 year (?!!?!) contract but no one knows for sure
stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60441 on: Today at 11:34:44 am
I loved Klopps answer at the press conference when asked what he talked about to Caicedo (and Latvia). He said that it was private and those types of discussions will always be private. I think that same attitude runs through the whole club and anyone found talking to the press about private negotiations would not last too much longer at the club.

Journalists are always looking for the details so they can make a story out of them and also offer their advice. It rarely would benefit us to leak details and thankfully Klopp isnt going to give anything away.

There are obviously people at other clubs, players, agents, friends etc who want to feed journalists stories but not us.
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60442 on: Today at 11:38:19 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:09:57 am
They're not going to reach consistent levels if they don't get the games. And they've done and shown enough to prove they deserve them imo


All 3 are going to to get lots of minutes this year i think, and have very high ceilings. Elliot in particular looks poised for a breakout to me, he's added a lot of muscle in the last couple of years and gained quite a bit of experience as well. Hes ripping up training consistently helped change the game against Chelsea.  Jones literally never lost the ball once in that u-21 tournament and Stefans a rock star already going right to the top.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60443 on: Today at 11:42:00 am
Agree re Elliott, thought he was the best player on the pitch when he came on against Chelsea and looked really good preseason.  Sometimes we forgot how good some of kids are,  if Elliott was playing in Germany or France and we were linked for £40m or so wed be made up.  Special talent.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60444 on: Today at 11:49:46 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:42:00 am
Agree re Elliott, thought he was the best player on the pitch when he came on against Chelsea and looked really good preseason.  Sometimes we forgot how good some of kids are,  if Elliott was playing in Germany or France and we were linked for £40m or so wed be made up.  Special talent.

My fave hobby horse - hes going to be an elite attacking 8 and hes not far off now
Lfc fans are really really odd about him, some wont even have him in the only position hes ever played for us .. people were selling him in the anfield wrap transfer game ?!
Last season he was 19 and put up underlying numbers better than most players in his position in the league - hes fantastic
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60445 on: Today at 12:01:06 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:46:57 am
Why?

Why will he get better?

Because he'll be working with a world class manager
Wingman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60446 on: Today at 12:06:21 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:38:31 am
..

But as I keep saying I really rate Jones and definitely hope I'm wrong. I want us to sign players who have bulletproof availability though.


So, nobody then?
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60447 on: Today at 12:12:18 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:49:46 am
My fave hobby horse - hes going to be an elite attacking 8 and hes not far off now
Lfc fans are really really odd about him, some wont even have him in the only position hes ever played for us .. people were selling him in the anfield wrap transfer game ?!
Last season he was 19 and put up underlying numbers better than most players in his position in the league - hes fantastic

I havent seen too much of that on here, but I dont listen to the Anfield Wrap, dont really do Twatter, mainly here.  Hes already a good player, could very well be a great one.  Im not really up to speed with tactics and stuff, I judge by eye, he seems to be adding more to his game by the month.  Deceptively strong, skilful, can spot a pass, he has nearly everything, lacks a bit of pace I suppose but he has that extra yard in his head.  Still a kid.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60448 on: Today at 12:25:09 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:40:58 am
Klopp: We are definitely still in the market watching and seeing what is going on and what we can do. We try to strengthen the squad, definitely, and that's it.

He loves a shiny. Dre, Doucs, Araujo and Bastoni or Schlotterbeck would be a good end to the window.
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60449 on: Today at 12:29:06 pm
(🟢) NEW:

I started to make a few enquiries on the Palace side (in regards to Liverpool's interest in Doucoure) and there was a lot of secrecy, sometimes means they are preparing for something to happen (between Liverpool and Doucoure).

We know he's on Liverpool's radar.  - @SamiMokbel81_DM via @TheRedmenTV
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60450 on: Today at 12:35:39 pm
Sami Mokbel is pretty reliable in regards to the London-based clubs.

I hope he's a player we're looking to bring in. Palace might be trying to keep things quiet while they sort a potential replacement, fingers crossed this is one that develops over the next few days.
stoa

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60451 on: Today at 12:35:53 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:29:06 pm
(🟢) NEW:

I started to make a few enquiries on the Palace side (in regards to Liverpool's interest in Doucoure) and there was a lot of secrecy, sometimes means they are preparing for something to happen (between Liverpool and Doucoure).

We know he's on Liverpool's radar.  - @SamiMokbel81_DM via @TheRedmenTV

Some serious breaking news that. I've asked around about doucoure and Liverpool and something might or might not happen... Fucking hell...
