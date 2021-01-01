I loved Klopps answer at the press conference when asked what he talked about to Caicedo (and Latvia). He said that it was private and those types of discussions will always be private. I think that same attitude runs through the whole club and anyone found talking to the press about private negotiations would not last too much longer at the club.



Journalists are always looking for the details so they can make a story out of them and also offer their advice. It rarely would benefit us to leak details and thankfully Klopp isnt going to give anything away.



There are obviously people at other clubs, players, agents, friends etc who want to feed journalists stories but not us.