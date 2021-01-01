« previous next »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:59:15 am
Thanks. Meaning if Gravenberch were signed we would also be able to get a centre back without needing to de-register Adrian.

Exactly, mate. And it's why I responded to one of your posts that it's one of the reasons I can see us going for Gravenberch as he doesn't need to be registered.
I`m agreeing a little bit with Neil Atkinson that I don`t think Liverpool will pay, let`s say 70 mill for Doucoure if he`s not the main man for the next 3-4 years. That`s why I maybe think that Endo can be a reasonable option in the short term to a reasonable price, while maybe also Andre is good value for money. The 111 mill Caicedo money is probably reserved to Van Dijk/Alisson level signings, aka the best in the wolrd in their positions. 
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:04:23 am
I`m agreeing a little bit with Neil Atkinson that I don`t think Liverpool will pay, let`s say 70 mill for Doucoure if he`s not the main man for the next 3-4 years. That`s why I maybe think that Endo can be a reasonable option in the short term to a reasonable price, while maybe also Andre is good value for money. The 111 mill Caicedo money is probably reserved to Van Dijk/Alisson level signings, aka the best in the wolrd in their positions.

Do you have a link to that mate? I wouldn't mind giving it a watch.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:04:23 am
I`m agreeing a little bit with Neil Atkinson that I don`t think Liverpool will pay, let`s say 70 mill for Doucoure if he`s not the main man for the next 3-4 years. That`s why I maybe think that Endo can be a reasonable option in the short term to a reasonable price, while maybe also Andre is good value for money. The 111 mill Caicedo money is probably reserved to Van Dijk/Alisson level signings, aka the best in the wolrd in their positions. 

That 111m is far better spread over several players. I was uncomfortable when we were going to do that for Bellingham and again for Caicedo. Caicedo has one full season under his belt. Losing out on him may turn out to be a blessing in disguise.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:04:23 am
I`m agreeing a little bit with Neil Atkinson that I don`t think Liverpool will pay, let`s say 70 mill for Doucoure if he`s not the main man for the next 3-4 years. That`s why I maybe think that Endo can be a reasonable option in the short term to a reasonable price, while maybe also Andre is good value for money. The 111 mill Caicedo money is probably reserved to Van Dijk/Alisson level signings, aka the best in the wolrd in their positions.

Which is absolutely fine if they have a near enough 100% (in terms of confidence that theyll be able to sign him) future signing.

Remember we waited a year for Bellingham before deciding that the deal stopped making sense before then bidding 110 million for a player that didnt want to come.

Ive no issue with the club taking a sensible approach and not spending daft money on players that theyve got reservations about as thats exactly what I want them to do, but they need to be as certain as its possible to be that theyre not going to be in this position again in a year when they fail to sign the player that theyd planned for.

If, for example, its Andre, and lets say he can only come in January due to his current club commitments - if thats the plan then we really need to be doing some sort of deal now as what happens if Fluminese wins the Copa de Libertarores and hes pivotal in it? He then becomes sought after and youll have the likes of Chelsea offering him 8 year contracts with the annual income of a Monaco casino per week and well get priced out again.

Im all for waiting for the right player if measures are put in place to make that as low risk strategy as it can be, it really hasnt worked well in the last year though.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:11:00 am
Which is absolutely fine if they have a near enough 100% (in terms of confidence that theyll be able to sign him) future signing.

Remember we waited a year for Bellingham before deciding that the deal stopped making sense before then bidding 110 million for a player that didnt want to come.

Ive no issue with the club taking a sensible approach and not spending daft money on players that theyve got reservations about as thats exactly what I want them to do, but they need to be as certain as its possible to be that theyre not going to be in this position again in a year when they fail to sign the player that theyd planned for.

If, for example, its Andre, and lets say he can only come in January due to his current club commitments - if thats the plan then we really need to be doing some sort of deal now as what happens if Fluminese wins the Copa de Libertarores and hes pivotal in it? He then becomes sought after and youll have the likes of Chelsea offering him 8 year contracts with the annual income of a Monaco casino per week and well get priced out again.

Im all for waiting for the right player if measures are put in place to make that as low risk strategy as it can be, it really hasnt worked well in the last year though.

The problem is they know that's a possibility too so will be shy of agreeing anything months before.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:05:45 am
Do you have a link to that mate? I wouldn't mind giving it a watch.

I`m paraphrasing. It was from one of the last Award Winning Gutters. But that was my interpretation. And I can maybe understand if Liverpool don`t think, let`s say Doucoure is good enough to be a big 80 mill signing,they won`t spend it. But let`s say an Mbappe-level player suddenly is available for 150 mill, they might be.

Personally I hope we get this Andre fellow in for a reasonable fee. Not that I`ve seen him, but he sounds interesting. Then we`re perhaps covered for a while until a player like Bajcetic or another next big thing might be available on the market. Without paying ridiculous money for half-good options.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:11:00 am
Which is absolutely fine if they have a near enough 100% (in terms of confidence that theyll be able to sign him) future signing.

Remember we waited a year for Bellingham before deciding that the deal stopped making sense before then bidding 110 million for a player that didnt want to come.

Ive no issue with the club taking a sensible approach and not spending daft money on players that theyve got reservations about as thats exactly what I want them to do, but they need to be as certain as its possible to be that theyre not going to be in this position again in a year when they fail to sign the player that theyd planned for.

If, for example, its Andre, and lets say he can only come in January due to his current club commitments - if thats the plan then we really need to be doing some sort of deal now as what happens if Fluminese wins the Copa de Libertarores and hes pivotal in it? He then becomes sought after and youll have the likes of Chelsea offering him 8 year contracts with the annual income of a Monaco casino per week and well get priced out again.

Im all for waiting for the right player if measures are put in place to make that as low risk strategy as it can be, it really hasnt worked well in the last year though.

Maybe we could be better taking some 10-15 mill chances on young players from South America. Like Enzo a year ago. I would assume a player like Federico Redondo falls into that category now maybe.
Do I understand it correctly that there are indications about us looking at Piero Hincapie?
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 12:40:49 pm
Sadio says hi

Well I wouldn't have had Sadio when he left Bayern so not sure I follow.

Gravenberch is probably worth a punt for what I imagine will be a fairly low fee for this market. Especially if we're not going to drop big money on someone who is actually a recognised 6.

My initial point was simply that it's fairly obvious why this is sort of seen as a bit of an unfashionable signing.

Quote from: fenre on Today at 10:24:37 am
Do I understand it correctly that there are indications about us looking at Piero Hincapie?
Apparently so, although the level of sources vary. Its also has been stated with much hand-wringing that his agent is Caicedos.

He looks good, in a ball-playing sense. Good in one on ones but Im not sold that were make a bid interested. He would be U21 for the Premier Leagues homegrown purposes though, although not for Europe.

I wonder if Lens Facundo Medina might pop up on our list if were looking at quick, progressive left-footed defenders. Hed be cheaper than Hincapie but maybe isnt as good and is 4 years older.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:59:22 am
They can't sign anyone until they sell, they were relying on Slabhead going.
Does anybody have details on what the actual Prem's FFP regs are and when they came into play? It's only really this year I've noticed people reference it as a contributing factor.
Quote from: fenre on Today at 10:24:37 am
Do I understand it correctly that there are indications about us looking at Piero Hincapie?

Yes I posted that link earlier. The Echo and other sources grabbed the initial source and are reporting it. However I think all the reports are probably just regurgitating what that one reported claimed. In fact, if I remember correctly, he stated that Hincapie is the kind of player we need and Im not sure if he even said that we were interested. It only takes one journalist to start a rumour and then lots of others claim it has been reported that.
Klopp: We are definitely still in the market watching and seeing what is going on and what we can do. We try to strengthen the squad, definitely, and that's it.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:08:07 am
I can actually see this happening.

Would be seriously fucking stupid to allow this to happen.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:04:23 am
I`m agreeing a little bit with Neil Atkinson that I don`t think Liverpool will pay, let`s say 70 mill for Doucoure if he`s not the main man for the next 3-4 years. That`s why I maybe think that Endo can be a reasonable option in the short term to a reasonable price, while maybe also Andre is good value for money. The 111 mill Caicedo money is probably reserved to Van Dijk/Alisson level signings, aka the best in the wolrd in their positions.
Yeah agreed. It feels like we're waiting for Andre and using Endo as a short term option until then, and until he's bedded in. It may be why Klopp made such a point of raving about him and acknowledging the fact that he isn't a big name. If we are waiting for Andre we aren't getting another number 6. Gravenberch might be seen as an 8 who can play as a 6 if needed.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:38:13 am
Apparently so, although the level of sources vary. Its also has been stated with much hand-wringing that his agent is Caicedos.

He looks good, in a ball-playing sense. Good in one on ones but Im not sold that were make a bid interested. He would be U21 for the Premier Leagues homegrown purposes though, although not for Europe.

I wonder if Lens Facundo Medina might pop up on our list if were looking at quick, progressive left-footed defenders. Hed be cheaper than Hincapie but maybe isnt as good and is 4 years older.

I mentioned him earlier, but since he was injured, I thought maybe he would stay.

Absolute fantastic player. I was so impressed with him when I watched Leverkusen matches. If we get him, it would be an absolute steal.

This is what Tor Kristian Karlsen wrote about him, in his early top 39 players under 21:

19. Piero Hincapie, CB/LB
Club/country: Bayer Leverkusen/Ecuador
Age: 21
Estimated transfer value: 25m

Following a positive debut season in European football, the 21-year-old has further cemented his status as the preferred left-sided centre-back (or left wing-back) in Leverkusen's back three. However, consistency remains an issue, with his showing for Ecuador at the World Cup offering a fair snapshot of his tendencies: composed and alert against Netherlands, he struggled against Senegal and gave away a penalty with a rash challenge.

Strengths: Proactive, confident, quick and technically proficient, Hincapie is well suited to a team wanting to dominate possession and defend high up the pitch. Slotting in on the left of a back three, he enjoys the freedom to push forward to create numerical advantage in midfield and possesses the touch, vision and passing skills to add an attacking X-factor. His steady progression has included more interceptions and more tackles won, and he is now being trusted more on the ball.

How he can improve: His aggressive style of defending does result in excessive fouling -- he has two red cards this campaign -- just as his high-risk style of defending high up the pitch occasionally puts his teammates in trouble.
Apparently the force is strong that we sign Doucoure this coming week..well see.

Id be happy with him and I think hed slot straight in against Newcastle.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:25:34 am
If money is no issue just go out and sign Doucoure. A man that knows the DM position well and will get better.

Why?

Why will he get better?
Quote from: fenre on Today at 10:42:43 am
I mentioned him earlier, but since he was injured, I thought maybe he would stay.

Absolute fantastic player. I was so impressed with him when I watched Leverkusen matches. If we get him, it would be an absolute steal.

This is what Tor Kristian Karlsen wrote about him, in his early top 39 players under 21:

19. Piero Hincapie, CB/LB
Club/country: Bayer Leverkusen/Ecuador
Age: 21
Estimated transfer value: 25m

Following a positive debut season in European football, the 21-year-old has further cemented his status as the preferred left-sided centre-back (or left wing-back) in Leverkusen's back three. However, consistency remains an issue, with his showing for Ecuador at the World Cup offering a fair snapshot of his tendencies: composed and alert against Netherlands, he struggled against Senegal and gave away a penalty with a rash challenge.

Strengths: Proactive, confident, quick and technically proficient, Hincapie is well suited to a team wanting to dominate possession and defend high up the pitch. Slotting in on the left of a back three, he enjoys the freedom to push forward to create numerical advantage in midfield and possesses the touch, vision and passing skills to add an attacking X-factor. His steady progression has included more interceptions and more tackles won, and he is now being trusted more on the ball.

How he can improve: His aggressive style of defending does result in excessive fouling -- he has two red cards this campaign -- just as his high-risk style of defending high up the pitch occasionally puts his teammates in trouble.
Thanks.
Does confirm Sangria's initial observation:

Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:57:50 pm
More reminiscent of Skrtel than Agger. Agger was Hansen come again. From the complimentary video I've seen of Hincapie, he's way scrappier technically. Skrtel was technically decent too, just paled in comparison with Agger.
(To me however, he does seem to have a higher ceiling for developing into a cultured defender. I feel he is at a crossroads: Skrtel or Agger. Do you want to rely on tackling primarily or do you choose to rely on interception and controlling the ball, hence the game, more?)
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:40:58 am
Klopp: We are definitely still in the market watching and seeing what is going on and what we can do. We try to strengthen the squad, definitely, and that's it.
FFS, Klopp, we want names  :butt
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:46:57 am
Why?

Why will he get better?
Why not? Hes 23, playing in a position where experience is vital.
Few DMs peak at 23
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:46:57 am
Why?

Why will he get better?

Becuase he will be working under the best coach in world football  ;)
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:58:17 am
Why not? Hes 23, playing in a position where experience is vital.
Few DMs peak at 23

Our manager has a demonstrated he improves players too.
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:58:17 am
Why not? Hes 23, playing in a position where experience is vital.
Few DMs peak at 23

I always see people saying "he will only get better", but experience shows us that this is not the case in a lot of players. Some get better. Some stagnate. Some go backwards and disappear. So I want to know why he will get better, rather than it just be stated as being fact.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:46:50 am
I think Transfermarket are including Endo's lower league minutes which is fair enough but you'd image that is nowhere near as competitive as the French and English league.

In the last 3 seasons in the Bundesliga, he has played 33, 33 & 33 games, so you can't question his injury proneness or stamina.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:00:23 am
Our manager has a demonstrated he improves players too.

Carvalho strongly disagrees.

JOKE!!!  ;D
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 11:02:36 am
In the last 3 seasons in the Bundesliga, he has played 33, 33 & 33 games, so you can't question his injury proneness or stamina.

The comment is based on Fabinho playing way more competitive minutes than Endo so (potentially) Endo will take longer to fall off a cliff.
