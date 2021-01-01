I`m agreeing a little bit with Neil Atkinson that I don`t think Liverpool will pay, let`s say 70 mill for Doucoure if he`s not the main man for the next 3-4 years. That`s why I maybe think that Endo can be a reasonable option in the short term to a reasonable price, while maybe also Andre is good value for money. The 111 mill Caicedo money is probably reserved to Van Dijk/Alisson level signings, aka the best in the wolrd in their positions.
Which is absolutely fine if they have a near enough 100% (in terms of confidence that theyll be able to sign him) future signing.
Remember we waited a year for Bellingham before deciding that the deal stopped making sense before then bidding 110 million for a player that didnt want to come.
Ive no issue with the club taking a sensible approach and not spending daft money on players that theyve got reservations about as thats exactly what I want them to do, but they need to be as certain as its possible to be that theyre not going to be in this position again in a year when they fail to sign the player that theyd planned for.
If, for example, its Andre, and lets say he can only come in January due to his current club commitments - if thats the plan then we really need to be doing some sort of deal now as what happens if Fluminese wins the Copa de Libertarores and hes pivotal in it? He then becomes sought after and youll have the likes of Chelsea offering him 8 year contracts with the annual income of a Monaco casino per week and well get priced out again.
Im all for waiting for the right player if measures are put in place to make that as low risk strategy as it can be, it really hasnt worked well in the last year though.