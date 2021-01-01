I`m agreeing a little bit with Neil Atkinson that I don`t think Liverpool will pay, let`s say 70 mill for Doucoure if he`s not the main man for the next 3-4 years. That`s why I maybe think that Endo can be a reasonable option in the short term to a reasonable price, while maybe also Andre is good value for money. The 111 mill Caicedo money is probably reserved to Van Dijk/Alisson level signings, aka the best in the wolrd in their positions.



Which is absolutely fine if they have a near enough 100% (in terms of confidence that theyll be able to sign him) future signing.Remember we waited a year for Bellingham before deciding that the deal stopped making sense before then bidding 110 million for a player that didnt want to come.Ive no issue with the club taking a sensible approach and not spending daft money on players that theyve got reservations about as thats exactly what I want them to do, but they need to be as certain as its possible to be that theyre not going to be in this position again in a year when they fail to sign the player that theyd planned for.If, for example, its Andre, and lets say he can only come in January due to his current club commitments - if thats the plan then we really need to be doing some sort of deal now as what happens if Fluminese wins the Copa de Libertarores and hes pivotal in it? He then becomes sought after and youll have the likes of Chelsea offering him 8 year contracts with the annual income of a Monaco casino per week and well get priced out again.Im all for waiting for the right player if measures are put in place to make that as low risk strategy as it can be, it really hasnt worked well in the last year though.