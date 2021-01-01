I can actually see this happening.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ju4TlH9ikxY&ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ju4TlH9ikxY&ab</a>Clips from Gravenberch's time at Munich and Ajax when he was one of the most sought-after young players in Europe.Short passesLong passesPress resistantTall (height is a big thing for Klopp, especially in midfield)Carries up the pitchMaybe people don't have the patience for a project and that is fair enough because Liverpool isn't a finishing school but you can't have confusion as to why Klopp is hellbent on getting Gravenberch, it's obvious.
I really don't know why we'd be buying Gravenberch as a project to convert to a 6. If we were willing to do that, Why wouldn't we be doing that with Thuram? He seems like a much better prospect. Faster and better on the ball (not to mention 6 ft 3).
If money is no issue just go out and sign Doucoure. A man that knows the DM position well and will get better. Boxed that off and finish off the window with a CB.
I can actually see this happening.
It's about what's attainable and the price. Thuram (sources close to the player) say he want to stay put and push for a place in the France squad.
I really don't know why we'd be buying Gravenberch as a project to convert to a 6. If we were willing to do that, Why wouldn't we be doing that with Thuram? He seems like a much better prospect. Faster and better on the ball (not to mention 6 ft 3).
Squad or eleven? That's weird considering he will number 1 at LFC. France plays a double pivot either way.
