LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:08:07 am
I can actually see this happening.

 I can't.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:57:25 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ju4TlH9ikxY&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ju4TlH9ikxY&amp;ab</a>

Clips from Gravenberch's time at Munich and Ajax when he was one of the most sought-after young players in Europe.
Short passes
Long passes
Press resistant
Tall (height is a big thing for Klopp, especially in midfield)
Carries up the pitch

Maybe people don't have the patience for a project and that is fair enough because Liverpool isn't a finishing school but you can't have confusion as to why Klopp is hellbent on getting Gravenberch, it's obvious.

Very impressive compilation but I didnt watch that and end up thinking he could be converted into a DM. Not sure about anyone else.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
I think he'd start at least a dozen times in all competitions, and certainly more than Thiago.  I'm not overly impressed based on the limited times I've seen him, but Klopp and the boffins certainly seem to like him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
If money is no issue just go out and sign Doucoure. A man that knows the DM position well and will get better. Boxed that off and finish off the window with a CB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: ryan125 on Today at 09:17:43 am
I really don't know why we'd be buying Gravenberch as a project to convert to a 6. If we were willing to do that, Why wouldn't we be doing that with Thuram? He seems like a much better prospect. Faster and better on the ball (not to mention 6 ft 3).

It's about what's attainable and the price. Thuram (sources close to the player) say he want to stay put and push for a place in the France squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
For the sake of argument, if we were to swap Thiago for Gravenberch plus cash it would mean we would be able to also get in a non-homegrown centre back. As things stand, we can only bring in one more foreign player so it's a midfielder or CB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:25:34 am
If money is no issue just go out and sign Doucoure. A man that knows the DM position well and will get better. Boxed that off and finish off the window with a CB.

Doucoure would take up the last non-homegrown slot. Unless we de-register Adrian and we might. It depends on how much we trust our young goal keepers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:08:07 am
I can actually see this happening.

Makes sense on paper, but I'm not sure Bayern would want to go back to a player they have already had once and then sold him. Makes it kind of look like a bad move for them even if it makes sense...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:26:16 am
It's about what's attainable and the price. Thuram (sources close to the player) say he want to stay put and push for a place in the France squad.

Squad or eleven? That's weird considering he will number 1 at LFC. France plays a double pivot either way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: ryan125 on Today at 09:17:43 am
I really don't know why we'd be buying Gravenberch as a project to convert to a 6. If we were willing to do that, Why wouldn't we be doing that with Thuram? He seems like a much better prospect. Faster and better on the ball (not to mention 6 ft 3).

Thuram is 22, Gravenberch is 21 so wouldn't be considered for the HG stuff where as Thuram would have to be.

I'd expect Thuram was further down the list than Szobo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 09:31:38 am
Squad or eleven? That's weird considering he will number 1 at LFC. France plays a double pivot either way.

He wouldn't be number 1 at Liverpool. Gravenberch and Thuram would be short-term projects. I don't see either of them starting ahead of Endo in the short term.
