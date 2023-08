I love Gravenberch. He is the Thiago replacement in early. He will be perfect in a Klopp system as a double pivot with Endo or MacAllister.

I think if we can get Doucoure and Gravenberch, it would be a perfect overkill. Maybe go for Doucoure next year, when Thiago leaves if the budget is being stretched and we need a CB too.



Must be just me but I just don't rate Gravenberch that highly. I rate Curtis as a better player than him and I don't see anything that makes me feel Gravenberch is anything like Thiago. I am much more interested in the likes of Trindade, who I can see as being the long term solution as the combative 6 or a Redondo, who I can see as play dictating no.6. I just don't see the point of signing Gravenberch to this squad at the minute.