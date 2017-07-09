From the embargoed section of today's presser..Jürgen on Endo and transfers in general via Ian Doyle in The Echo:Jurgen Klopp has explained his faith in Wataru Endo made him convince Fenway Sports Group to veer away from their usual transfer policy to sanction the deal - and is convinced Liverpool supporters "will love" the new arrival.Endo became the Reds third midfield signing of the summer when he completed a £16.25million transfer from Bundesliga side Stuttgart on Friday.The Japan international captain could be in line for an instant debut against Bournemouth at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon should he receive international clearance and his work permit be granted in time.And Klopp accepts it can be difficult sticking to the owners' preferred approach in the transfer market while insisting Endo had always been an option as the Reds searched for defensive midfield reinforcement following the departures of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.While Klopp acknowledges Endo hasn't captured the imagination quite like fellow summer arrivals Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, he has called on supporters to reserve judgement until they see him in action - and revealed he has been inundated with messages from Germany praising him for the signing."It is a transfer that is not in the public eye," said the Reds boss. "Its not 'Oh my God!' and probably nobody at this moment is texting a new song for him."But wait. He has something that Liverpool supporters will love, definitely. He is already used to red a little bit, so thats good, and when he puts that shirt on he will throw everything on the pitch and the people will love that, I know that."We had this with James Milner a little bit. Obviously a slightly different profile but could you respect James Milner more for playing 15 minutes at the end and just closing a game down?"I got plenty of messages from former players of mine and stuff like this. Everybody (was like), 'If it's true, this is a genius strike, I asked to sign him for years' and stuff like this. It was a very positive thing in Germany  he's super-highly respected."Including the end of last season, Liverpool are now unbeaten in 12 Premier League games - the longest such current run in the top flight. Klopp must decide whether to make changes for the visit of Bournemouth, with Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez pressing for a start in midfield and up front respectively having been substitutes in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea last Sunday..Curtis Jones is likely to miss out with a twisted ankle, while the game has come too soon for midfield duo Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic.