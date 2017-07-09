« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1502 1503 1504 1505 1506 [1507]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1765097 times)

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,560
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60240 on: Yesterday at 11:42:04 pm »
Really not sold on Gravenberch. It usually doesnt work getting players from other big sides. at least in my head with no stats to back it up.

Also if hes that good wouldnt Ten hag be offering big wages to go there?
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60241 on: Yesterday at 11:43:09 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:37:42 pm
Both those team signed replacement keepers already. Brentford signed Flekken from Freiburg. Brighton signed 20 year Verbuggen from Anderlecht
Mayybe Kelleher getting enough games this year at Liverpool that happy with. He should be able to get the EL group stage(maybe the whole thing(or could be like the FA cup where Alisson took over at the end)
Im assuming Kelleher at Minimum getting all of the league cup, EL group stage(with possible knock out games) and at least 3rd/4th round of FA cup with backup to Alisson


His value will only go down from here, we dont use the loan system well at all some times, Kelleher doesnt gain much from playing 5-7 games every season and we cant justify a 20+ m fee for him when hes had such little experience.

I was saying this at the start of the summer itll be hard to get a 15m + fee for him when hes had so little games, we really need to be sending him out on loan if we care about getting a good fee for him. If we dont fair enough keep him as a second choice to fill in the 5-7 occasions a season when we need him.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60242 on: Yesterday at 11:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm
I'd love him to stay as a backup, but I also want him to have a good career.  I was hoping we could get a good experienced keeper in (Alex McCarthy) and loan out Kelleher for at least a couple of seasons.
No chance Kelleher getting loaned. Guess he hasn't got an offer he likes enough along with the club either. Maybe the EL will help with that.
He good enough to be a starter somewhere, probably too old to end up as Alisson replacement. Likely clubs dont value enough him right now to meet Liverpool value
Logged

Offline Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,611
  • Brace for Impact
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60243 on: Today at 12:00:36 am »
Interesting that Klopp has confirmed the Endo signing is an intentional and fought for departure from the usual transfer policy.

I don't understand how the owners don't understand that short-term pragmatic signings might not provide long term in of themselves but will provide long term value by keeping us as competitive as possible. If we had spent £20m on a midfielder last summer and secured top four, that is net positive value, and not simply in terms of cost vs revenue but access to value in the transfer market. We might've been able to secure Caicedo or Lavia.

I generally love the value driven strategy but there are clear points where it contradicts itself and leads to farcical scenarios where we become less competitive to maintain our pursuit of "value".

Sometimes good value is signing a 30 year old for £16m in a world where £58m or £115m is normal for players with a handful of appearances.

Thank fuck Jurgen has managed to convince them.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60244 on: Today at 12:01:03 am »
Had we signed Gravenberch a year ago, wed have been excited. He seemed really highly rated, sort of a skys the limit type of player.

Fast forward to now, and he has had an iffy year at Bayern. It happens. Their midfield was stocked and he didnt kick on.

If we get him now, he can have a bit of a reset, knuckle down, and trust Klopp to shape him to whatever we need. He is a good player, a good footballer, and as long as he wants to make the most of his ability, we might get a real bargain here.

If he comes.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,512
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60245 on: Today at 12:07:13 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 12:01:03 am
Had we signed Gravenberch a year ago, wed have been excited. He seemed really highly rated, sort of a skys the limit type of player.

Fast forward to now, and he has had an iffy year at Bayern. It happens. Their midfield was stocked and he didnt kick on.

If we get him now, he can have a bit of a reset, knuckle down, and trust Klopp to shape him to whatever we need. He is a good player, a good footballer, and as long as he wants to make the most of his ability, we might get a real bargain here.

If he comes.

I'm mainly on the Gravey train because

A) he seems relatively cheap in this market
B) under Klopp I think he could be moulded into playing any of our 3 midfield roles
C) i think he's got a very high ceiling

It mostly depends on the price to be honest. But I'm seeing numbers bandied about for Doucoure in the £60m+ range and Gravenberch seems gettable for close to half that. Sign me up.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:08 am by Dench57 »
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline asif_00013

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 296
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60246 on: Today at 12:09:34 am »
Do we have a buy back clause for Taiwo Awoniyi
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60247 on: Today at 12:10:47 am »
The Gravenberch can be moulded into any midfield position, just reminds me of what people constantly said about Pogba, its lazy reasoning based on physical attributes only.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60248 on: Today at 12:10:51 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 12:01:03 am
Had we signed Gravenberch a year ago, wed have been excited. He seemed really highly rated, sort of a skys the limit type of player.

Fast forward to now, and he has had an iffy year at Bayern. It happens. Their midfield was stocked and he didnt kick on.

If we get him now, he can have a bit of a reset, knuckle down, and trust Klopp to shape him to whatever we need. He is a good player, a good footballer, and as long as he wants to make the most of his ability, we might get a real bargain here.

If he comes.

I don't think anyone is denying his talent. He clearly has it. And plenty of it. The reservations and question mark is the idea he can play number 6.  I'm not convinced he can. Many people share these concerns.

Klopp and his coaching probably think they can mould him into a 6. I would prefer us to go out there and get proper DM. Whether that is Doucoure remains to be seen
Logged

Online Jacob Ian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 570
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60249 on: Today at 12:14:42 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:07:13 am
I'm mainly on the Gravy train because

A) he seems relatively cheap in this market
B) under Klopp I think he could be moulded into playing any of our 3 midfield roles
C) he's got a high ceiling

Would you say we see him at the level of Curtis Jones or is he even more raw?
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60250 on: Today at 12:18:15 am »
Would you rather have say Doucoure or Gravenberch and Thuram personally I would go with the second grp  atleast one of them will become a Worldie add Kone to it and you have the french midfield imagine a 4-2-3-1


                  Allison

Trent  Konate  VVD    Robbo

        Thuram        Kone

Salah           Mac            Szobo

              Nunez/Gakpo
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60251 on: Today at 12:18:58 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:10:47 am
The Gravenberch can be moulded into any midfield position, just reminds me of what people constantly said about Pogba, its lazy reasoning based on physical attributes only.
But Pogba couldn't be moulded into any midfield position, that was the problem. The entire team needed to fit his attributes and weaknesses. If Gravenberch isn't a natural DM, is he likely to be better than Mac, Jones, Szobo, Elliott AND Endo? If the answer is probably not - and he seems a way off the first team at Bayern - why spend money there and not somewhere else?
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,512
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60252 on: Today at 12:20:40 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:10:51 am
I would prefer us to go out there and get proper DM. Whether that is Doucoure remains to be seen

I don't think there are any specialist DMs left on the market for us at a realistic price. We have Endo now which makes our 6 situation less desperate - I'd rather take a Gravenberch for £35-40m and seeing what happens than paying £60m+ for a Doucoure. I think there's a far greater opportunity cost with the latter.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,560
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60253 on: Today at 12:24:43 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:10:47 am
The Gravenberch can be moulded into any midfield position, just reminds me of what people constantly said about Pogba, its lazy reasoning based on physical attributes only.
I dont know this player nearly as much as some others no doubt do but he does have the same style as Pogba when you look at clips. Tall, languid and very technically proficient. My worry is why Bayern didnt play him when for their standards they were fairly poor in midfield last season and it is two managers that for whatever reason dont seem to trust him.

I think United are under pressure for ffp but ten hag if he rated him as highly as some do would be after him? That clown only seems to want to sign players that played for him but not Gravenberch?
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 653
  • Up the Red Men
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60254 on: Today at 12:25:06 am »
I would like us to go for Doucoure. He is proven in the premier league and considering he was the palace stand out player when they struggled for most of the season. If he has another good season his price will go up and someone will have to pay £100 million + so lets get him now.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60255 on: Today at 12:25:11 am »
The thing with Gravenberch /Thuram/Kone etc over the likes of a Doucoure  is if they dont work out as a DM we have an Amazing 8/10 to take ove Thiago's spot next season, we also have Endo who looks pretty good tbf, we could always look for a DM next summer when the market maybe aint so bad, also i cant see Doucoure being let go this late in the window but who knows we shall see at the end of the window, i am happy with any of the above mentioned I just like the idea of Thuram and players like that in our squad as you know they are possibly going to end up world class, and if anone can make them worldies its Klopp
« Last Edit: Today at 12:27:08 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60256 on: Today at 12:32:00 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:25:11 am
The thing with Gravenberch /Thuram/Kone etc over the likes of a Doucoure  is if they dont work out as a DM we have an Amazing 8/10 to take ove Thiago's spot next season, we also have Endo who looks pretty good tbf, we could always look for a DM next summer when the market maybe aint so bad, also i cant see Doucoure being let go this late in the window but who knows we shall see at the end of the window, i am happy with any of the above mentioned I just like the idea of Thuram and players like that in our squad as you know they are possibly going to end up world class, and if anone can make them worldies its Klopp

Kone has played way more as a 6 than the others, not really comparable. We dont need another 8 its probably our strongest area in our squad after the forward positions, Thiago Macallister Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott Bajcetic is real high quality.
Logged

Offline Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60257 on: Today at 12:35:22 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:54:38 pm
Hope so. Klopp will put him in the Gini Winaldum conversion chamber:
turns attacking talent into defensive machines. Boom

Bingo. Plus Grav being Dutch too, he already has some Gini dust in him 😀
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:01 am by Razors Razor »
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60258 on: Today at 12:43:43 am »
From the embargoed section of today's presser..Jürgen on Endo and transfers in general via Ian Doyle in The Echo:


Jurgen Klopp explains change to FSG transfer plan and addresses Alisson rumours


Jurgen Klopp has explained his faith in Wataru Endo made him convince Fenway Sports Group to veer away from their usual transfer policy to sanction the deal - and is convinced Liverpool supporters "will love" the new arrival.

Endo became the Reds third midfield signing of the summer when he completed a £16.25million transfer from Bundesliga side Stuttgart on Friday.

The Japan international captain could be in line for an instant debut against Bournemouth at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon should he receive international clearance and his work permit be granted in time.

And Klopp accepts it can be difficult sticking to the owners' preferred approach in the transfer market while insisting Endo had always been an option as the Reds searched for defensive midfield reinforcement following the departures of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Yeah, you know it is not traditionally like that," said the Liverpool boss of Endo's arrival. "It is always a discussion that we have. The owners really want 200 games at 20 years old. That is pretty difficult.

"I did not need any kind of convincing. I know that the best time for a football player is from 27 to 33 in a normal career. It depends on injuries, of course. That is why I did not need to change anything and he was on my list from the beginning. Now he is here.

While Klopp acknowledges Endo hasn't captured the imagination quite like fellow summer arrivals Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, he has called on supporters to reserve judgement until they see him in action - and revealed he has been inundated with messages from Germany praising him for the signing.

"It is a transfer that is not in the public eye," said the Reds boss. "Its not 'Oh my God!' and probably nobody at this moment is texting a new song for him.

"But wait. He has something that Liverpool supporters will love, definitely. He is already used to red a little bit, so thats good, and when he puts that shirt on he will throw everything on the pitch and the people will love that, I know that.

"We had this with James Milner a little bit. Obviously a slightly different profile but could you respect James Milner more for playing 15 minutes at the end and just closing a game down?

"I got plenty of messages from former players of mine and stuff like this. Everybody (was like), 'If it's true, this is a genius strike, I asked to sign him for years' and stuff like this. It was a very positive thing in Germany  he's super-highly respected."

The arrival of Endo underlines how Klopp still holds major sway over transfers at the club, but even the Liverpool boss admits he was powerless to persuade Fabinho to resist the lucrative lure of Saudi Arabia.

"Yes I have influence but nobody could have influenced that," he said. "It was not about a lack of power or anything like that, absolutely not. It was just not to avoid."

Henderson also joined the Saudi Pro League, who have also sounded an interest in other Liverpool players with goalkeeper Alisson Becker the most recent. But Klopp added: "That should not happen. Ali can play for another 10 years probably. Fab not and Hendo not, thats a massive difference. Nobody came to me so far."

Including the end of last season, Liverpool are now unbeaten in 12 Premier League games - the longest such current run in the top flight. Klopp must decide whether to make changes for the visit of Bournemouth, with Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez pressing for a start in midfield and up front respectively having been substitutes in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea last Sunday..

Curtis Jones is likely to miss out with a twisted ankle, while the game has come too soon for midfield duo Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/jurgen-klopp-explains-change-fsg-27550017
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60259 on: Today at 12:49:14 am »
I understand the comments about whether or not Gravenberch can play as a 6. At that point, I would leave it to Jurgen and co. Maybe they want him as an 8? But if they do want him as a six, they obviously think it will work. And arguably, he might be a 6 in a horses for courses sort of way play a more combative 6 when we think we will be a bit more on the back foot, but play more of a footballing 6 in the majority of games where we are expecting to dominate?

Just thinking out loud.

But the point is well made, Gravenberch has not shown much as a 6 so far.
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,215
  • Superduperfan & Whopper. Ooh sexist.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60260 on: Today at 01:03:02 am »
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 12:00:36 am
Interesting that Klopp has confirmed the Endo signing is an intentional and fought for departure from the usual transfer policy.

I don't understand how the owners don't understand that short-term pragmatic signings might not provide long term in of themselves but will provide long term value by keeping us as competitive as possible. If we had spent £20m on a midfielder last summer and secured top four, that is net positive value, and not simply in terms of cost vs revenue but access to value in the transfer market. We might've been able to secure Caicedo or Lavia.

I generally love the value driven strategy but there are clear points where it contradicts itself and leads to farcical scenarios where we become less competitive to maintain our pursuit of "value".

Sometimes good value is signing a 30 year old for £16m in a world where £58m or £115m is normal for players with a handful of appearances.

Thank fuck Jurgen has managed to convince them.

Just say FSG instead of owners.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Offline Aldo1988

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,215
  • Superduperfan & Whopper. Ooh sexist.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60261 on: Today at 01:06:49 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 12:43:43 am
From the embargoed section of today's presser..Jürgen on Endo and transfers in general via Ian Doyle in The Echo:


Jurgen Klopp explains change to FSG transfer plan and addresses Alisson rumours


Jurgen Klopp has explained his faith in Wataru Endo made him convince Fenway Sports Group to veer away from their usual transfer policy to sanction the deal - and is convinced Liverpool supporters "will love" the new arrival.

Endo became the Reds third midfield signing of the summer when he completed a £16.25million transfer from Bundesliga side Stuttgart on Friday.

The Japan international captain could be in line for an instant debut against Bournemouth at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon should he receive international clearance and his work permit be granted in time.

And Klopp accepts it can be difficult sticking to the owners' preferred approach in the transfer market while insisting Endo had always been an option as the Reds searched for defensive midfield reinforcement following the departures of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Yeah, you know it is not traditionally like that," said the Liverpool boss of Endo's arrival. "It is always a discussion that we have. The owners really want 200 games at 20 years old. That is pretty difficult.

"I did not need any kind of convincing. I know that the best time for a football player is from 27 to 33 in a normal career. It depends on injuries, of course. That is why I did not need to change anything and he was on my list from the beginning. Now he is here.

While Klopp acknowledges Endo hasn't captured the imagination quite like fellow summer arrivals Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, he has called on supporters to reserve judgement until they see him in action - and revealed he has been inundated with messages from Germany praising him for the signing.

"It is a transfer that is not in the public eye," said the Reds boss. "Its not 'Oh my God!' and probably nobody at this moment is texting a new song for him.

"But wait. He has something that Liverpool supporters will love, definitely. He is already used to red a little bit, so thats good, and when he puts that shirt on he will throw everything on the pitch and the people will love that, I know that.

"We had this with James Milner a little bit. Obviously a slightly different profile but could you respect James Milner more for playing 15 minutes at the end and just closing a game down?

"I got plenty of messages from former players of mine and stuff like this. Everybody (was like), 'If it's true, this is a genius strike, I asked to sign him for years' and stuff like this. It was a very positive thing in Germany  he's super-highly respected."

The arrival of Endo underlines how Klopp still holds major sway over transfers at the club, but even the Liverpool boss admits he was powerless to persuade Fabinho to resist the lucrative lure of Saudi Arabia.

"Yes I have influence but nobody could have influenced that," he said. "It was not about a lack of power or anything like that, absolutely not. It was just not to avoid."

Henderson also joined the Saudi Pro League, who have also sounded an interest in other Liverpool players with goalkeeper Alisson Becker the most recent. But Klopp added: "That should not happen. Ali can play for another 10 years probably. Fab not and Hendo not, thats a massive difference. Nobody came to me so far."

Including the end of last season, Liverpool are now unbeaten in 12 Premier League games - the longest such current run in the top flight. Klopp must decide whether to make changes for the visit of Bournemouth, with Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez pressing for a start in midfield and up front respectively having been substitutes in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea last Sunday..

Curtis Jones is likely to miss out with a twisted ankle, while the game has come too soon for midfield duo Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/jurgen-klopp-explains-change-fsg-27550017

Yep, but John Henry has a gun to Jürgen's head every time he does a press conference, so Jürgen has to toe the line.  He's such a fanny like that.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,459
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60262 on: Today at 01:07:02 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:03:02 am
Just say FSG instead of owners.
Same wording Klopp used

wonder if that post might be best off in the FSG thread (if it got reopened). know loads of people in there have contested things on this exact topic Klopp's talking about - and it might hopefully save this thread from getting drawn into more FSG stuff
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:06:49 am
Yep, but John Henry has a gun to Jürgen's head every time he does a press conference, so Jürgen has to toe the line.  He's such a fanny like that.
I actually have no clue what you're talking about in either of these posts, but i feel like you're coming in hot ;D
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,215
  • Superduperfan & Whopper. Ooh sexist.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60263 on: Today at 01:10:33 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:07:02 am
Same wording Klopp used

wonder if that post might be best off in the FSG thread (if it got reopened). know loads of people in there have contested things on this exact topic Klopp's talking about - and it might hopefully save this thread from getting drawn into more FSG stuff

It works both ways, though, doest it?  If they want to call out FSG do it in the thread, but they can't, so they will come into this one and do it on the sly.  Al or whatever he goes by now is doing it.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,459
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60264 on: Today at 01:14:48 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:10:33 am
It works both ways, though, doest it?  If they want to call out FSG do it in the thread, but they can't, so they will come into this one and do it on the sly.  Al or whatever he goes by now is doing it.
what? youre literally the sole person talking FSG man, unless you mean people are being sly by making invisible posts ;D

i was suggesting opening the FSG thread in case people started itching to talk FSG stuff (and used this thread for the wrong purpose
Logged

Offline Aldo1988

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,215
  • Superduperfan & Whopper. Ooh sexist.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60265 on: Today at 01:18:37 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:14:48 am
what? youre literally the sole person talking FSG man, unless you mean people are being sly by making invisible posts ;D

i was suggesting opening the FSG thread in case people started itching to talk FSG stuff (and used this thread for the wrong purpose

C'mon, you can see the sly FGS out comments, can't you?  I'm all for re-opening the FSG OUT thread, but since it's been closed, the FSG out brigade have creeped into this thread because they have nowhere else to go to moan.
Logged
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,583
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60266 on: Today at 01:24:36 am »
Quote from: asif_00013 on Today at 12:09:34 am
Do we have a buy back clause for Taiwo Awoniyi
I wouldn't think so, seeing as he went to Union Berlin when he left Liverpool.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,459
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60267 on: Today at 01:25:12 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:18:37 am
C'mon, you can see the sly FGS out comments, can't you?  I'm all for re-opening the FSG OUT thread, but since it's been closed, the FSG out brigade have creeped into this thread because they have nowhere else to go to moan.
i'm honestly lost, you just seem to be arguing about something (but not sure with who and about what!)

your john henry post, quoting klopps comments, i just didnt get - was it arguing with klopps comments?
then i suggest opening the fsg thread, and you seemed to argue that - even though you agree with the suggestion above
and you're talking about sly fsg posts when youre the only one whos spoken about fsg outside of that klopp interview was shared.

you're complaining about moaning in non existent posts - but the only moaning on this page is from you. feels like youve come into this thread hoping for a pitched battle or something, when its been good and peaceful
Logged

Online Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60268 on: Today at 01:29:34 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:18:37 am
C'mon, you can see the sly FGS out comments, can't you?  I'm all for re-opening the FSG OUT thread, but since it's been closed, the FSG out brigade have creeped into this thread because they have nowhere else to go to moan.

Which comments? If you are referring to Bird Bird, surely he is only commenting since the manager himself has gone into more detail regarding the club's strategy. Which is more than justifiable.

The only one moaning on the last page or so is you actually.

And its been weeks since I have opened the FSG thread, so if your comments have more to do with what has been posted there, then I have no clue. But even if so you're kinda contradicting yourself, as you would be the one carrying that debate over on this thread  ;D
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,045
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60269 on: Today at 01:33:09 am »
Very interesting article here, if you read down Simon Jordan of Palace explains how Bohley can make ffp stick even though hes spent 950m, and as you'd expect its financial engineering shenanigans but it actually works for math he's still got 75m left to play with or so i think it was. Much of it is because he got 250 m in sales in 3 windows BUT my deduction from reading the article:

is only really sustainable for about a year. one single year. Next year already and every year after  he will have 135m in player mortgage to cover from sales before he even gets started, and all those inevitable unsellable players on trillion year contracts and the beach, all of them pissed off there is so many of them hanging about loafing and stealing the limelight.

https://talksport.com/football/1533928/

He s gonna kill them.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
Pages: 1 ... 1502 1503 1504 1505 1506 [1507]   Go Up
« previous next »
 