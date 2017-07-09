« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1764078 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60240 on: Yesterday at 11:42:04 pm »
Really not sold on Gravenberch. It usually doesnt work getting players from other big sides. at least in my head with no stats to back it up.

Also if hes that good wouldnt Ten hag be offering big wages to go there?
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60241 on: Yesterday at 11:43:09 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:37:42 pm
Both those team signed replacement keepers already. Brentford signed Flekken from Freiburg. Brighton signed 20 year Verbuggen from Anderlecht
Mayybe Kelleher getting enough games this year at Liverpool that happy with. He should be able to get the EL group stage(maybe the whole thing(or could be like the FA cup where Alisson took over at the end)
Im assuming Kelleher at Minimum getting all of the league cup, EL group stage(with possible knock out games) and at least 3rd/4th round of FA cup with backup to Alisson


His value will only go down from here, we dont use the loan system well at all some times, Kelleher doesnt gain much from playing 5-7 games every season and we cant justify a 20+ m fee for him when hes had such little experience.

I was saying this at the start of the summer itll be hard to get a 15m + fee for him when hes had so little games, we really need to be sending him out on loan if we care about getting a good fee for him. If we dont fair enough keep him as a second choice to fill in the 5-7 occasions a season when we need him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60242 on: Yesterday at 11:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm
I'd love him to stay as a backup, but I also want him to have a good career.  I was hoping we could get a good experienced keeper in (Alex McCarthy) and loan out Kelleher for at least a couple of seasons.
No chance Kelleher getting loaned. Guess he hasn't got an offer he likes enough along with the club either. Maybe the EL will help with that.
He good enough to be a starter somewhere, probably too old to end up as Alisson replacement. Likely clubs dont value enough him right now to meet Liverpool value
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60243 on: Today at 12:00:36 am »
Interesting that Klopp has confirmed the Endo signing is an intentional and fought for departure from the usual transfer policy.

I don't understand how the owners don't understand that short-term pragmatic signings might not provide long term in of themselves but will provide long term value by keeping us as competitive as possible. If we had spent £20m on a midfielder last summer and secured top four, that is net positive value, and not simply in terms of cost vs revenue but access to value in the transfer market. We might've been able to secure Caicedo or Lavia.

I generally love the value driven strategy but there are clear points where it contradicts itself and leads to farcical scenarios where we become less competitive to maintain our pursuit of "value".

Sometimes good value is signing a 30 year old for £16m in a world where £58m or £115m is normal for players with a handful of appearances.

Thank fuck Jurgen has managed to convince them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60244 on: Today at 12:01:03 am »
Had we signed Gravenberch a year ago, wed have been excited. He seemed really highly rated, sort of a skys the limit type of player.

Fast forward to now, and he has had an iffy year at Bayern. It happens. Their midfield was stocked and he didnt kick on.

If we get him now, he can have a bit of a reset, knuckle down, and trust Klopp to shape him to whatever we need. He is a good player, a good footballer, and as long as he wants to make the most of his ability, we might get a real bargain here.

If he comes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60245 on: Today at 12:07:13 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 12:01:03 am
Had we signed Gravenberch a year ago, wed have been excited. He seemed really highly rated, sort of a skys the limit type of player.

Fast forward to now, and he has had an iffy year at Bayern. It happens. Their midfield was stocked and he didnt kick on.

If we get him now, he can have a bit of a reset, knuckle down, and trust Klopp to shape him to whatever we need. He is a good player, a good footballer, and as long as he wants to make the most of his ability, we might get a real bargain here.

If he comes.

I'm mainly on the Gravey train because

A) he seems relatively cheap in this market
B) under Klopp I think he could be moulded into playing any of our 3 midfield roles
C) i think he's got a very high ceiling

It mostly depends on the price to be honest. But I'm seeing numbers bandied about for Doucoure in the £60m+ range and Gravenberch seems gettable for close to half that. Sign me up.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60246 on: Today at 12:09:34 am »
Do we have a buy back clause for Taiwo Awoniyi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60247 on: Today at 12:10:47 am »
The Gravenberch can be moulded into any midfield position, just reminds me of what people constantly said about Pogba, its lazy reasoning based on physical attributes only.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60248 on: Today at 12:10:51 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 12:01:03 am
Had we signed Gravenberch a year ago, wed have been excited. He seemed really highly rated, sort of a skys the limit type of player.

Fast forward to now, and he has had an iffy year at Bayern. It happens. Their midfield was stocked and he didnt kick on.

If we get him now, he can have a bit of a reset, knuckle down, and trust Klopp to shape him to whatever we need. He is a good player, a good footballer, and as long as he wants to make the most of his ability, we might get a real bargain here.

If he comes.

I don't think anyone is denying his talent. He clearly has it. And plenty of it. The reservations and question mark is the idea he can play number 6.  I'm not convinced he can. Many people share these concerns.

Klopp and his coaching probably think they can mould him into a 6. I would prefer us to go out there and get proper DM. Whether that is Doucoure remains to be seen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60249 on: Today at 12:14:42 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:07:13 am
I'm mainly on the Gravy train because

A) he seems relatively cheap in this market
B) under Klopp I think he could be moulded into playing any of our 3 midfield roles
C) he's got a high ceiling

Would you say we see him at the level of Curtis Jones or is he even more raw?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60250 on: Today at 12:18:15 am »
Would you rather have say Doucoure or Gravenberch and Thuram personally I would go with the second grp  atleast one of them will become a Worldie add Kone to it and you have the french midfield imagine a 4-2-3-1


                  Allison

Trent  Konate  VVD    Robbo

        Thuram        Kone

Salah           Mac            Szobo

              Nunez/Gakpo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60251 on: Today at 12:18:58 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:10:47 am
The Gravenberch can be moulded into any midfield position, just reminds me of what people constantly said about Pogba, its lazy reasoning based on physical attributes only.
But Pogba couldn't be moulded into any midfield position, that was the problem. The entire team needed to fit his attributes and weaknesses. If Gravenberch isn't a natural DM, is he likely to be better than Mac, Jones, Szobo, Elliott AND Endo? If the answer is probably not - and he seems a way off the first team at Bayern - why spend money there and not somewhere else?
« Reply #60252 on: Today at 12:20:40 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:10:51 am
I would prefer us to go out there and get proper DM. Whether that is Doucoure remains to be seen

I don't think there are any specialist DMs left on the market for us at a realistic price. We have Endo now which makes our 6 situation less desperate - I'd rather take a Gravenberch for £35-40m and seeing what happens than paying £60m+ for a Doucoure. I think there's a far greater opportunity cost with the latter.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60253 on: Today at 12:24:43 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:10:47 am
The Gravenberch can be moulded into any midfield position, just reminds me of what people constantly said about Pogba, its lazy reasoning based on physical attributes only.
I dont know this player nearly as much as some others no doubt do but he does have the same style as Pogba when you look at clips. Tall, languid and very technically proficient. My worry is why Bayern didnt play him when for their standards they were fairly poor in midfield last season and it is two managers that for whatever reason dont seem to trust him.

I think United are under pressure for ffp but ten hag if he rated him as highly as some do would be after him? That clown only seems to want to sign players that played for him but not Gravenberch?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60254 on: Today at 12:25:06 am »
I would like us to go for Doucoure. He is proven in the premier league and considering he was the palace stand out player when they struggled for most of the season. If he has another good season his price will go up and someone will have to pay £100 million + so lets get him now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60255 on: Today at 12:25:11 am »
The thing with Gravenberch /Thuram/Kone etc over the likes of a Doucoure  is if they dont work out as a DM we have an Amazing 8/10 to take ove Thiago's spot next season, we also have Endo who looks pretty good tbf, we could always look for a DM next summer when the market aint so bad, also i cant see Doucoure being let go this late in the window but who knows we shall see at the end of the window, i am happy with any of the above mentioned I just like the idea of Thuram and players like that in our squad as you know they are possibly going to end up world class
