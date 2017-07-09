Had we signed Gravenberch a year ago, wed have been excited. He seemed really highly rated, sort of a skys the limit type of player.
Fast forward to now, and he has had an iffy year at Bayern. It happens. Their midfield was stocked and he didnt kick on.
If we get him now, he can have a bit of a reset, knuckle down, and trust Klopp to shape him to whatever we need. He is a good player, a good footballer, and as long as he wants to make the most of his ability, we might get a real bargain here.
If he comes.