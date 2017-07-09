Interesting that Klopp has confirmed the Endo signing is an intentional and fought for departure from the usual transfer policy.



I don't understand how the owners don't understand that short-term pragmatic signings might not provide long term in of themselves but will provide long term value by keeping us as competitive as possible. If we had spent £20m on a midfielder last summer and secured top four, that is net positive value, and not simply in terms of cost vs revenue but access to value in the transfer market. We might've been able to secure Caicedo or Lavia.



I generally love the value driven strategy but there are clear points where it contradicts itself and leads to farcical scenarios where we become less competitive to maintain our pursuit of "value".



Sometimes good value is signing a 30 year old for £16m in a world where £58m or £115m is normal for players with a handful of appearances.



Thank fuck Jurgen has managed to convince them.