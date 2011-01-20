« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60200 on: Today at 08:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:27:03 pm
Put another dime in the jukebox baby

58 seconds, I'm marking you up for speed alone.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60201 on: Today at 08:33:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:22:29 pm
I will be honest, I don't get the reference. But as long as you bought the little blue pill, I'm sure everything was OK. :D

But still why not get your arse down to the spice museum in London Stanton ;)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60202 on: Today at 08:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:19:01 pm

To complain. ;D

People complaining about the people complaining

Fuck me, really? So the complainers now are complaining that others are complaining about them complaining 🙃
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60203 on: Today at 08:48:49 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60204 on: Today at 08:57:13 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60205 on: Today at 08:57:50 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:44:53 pm
Now that's a cultured defender that. Lovely intercepts, good anticipation and reading of play.

Nr.3's taken though....
 Yep, he does. As you say- silky-smooth.

This second squad that Klopp's assembling... they really starting to contain some very good footballers.

More reminiscent of Skrtel than Agger. Agger was Hansen come again. From the complimentary video I've seen of Hincapie, he's way scrappier technically. Skrtel was technically decent too, just paled in comparison with Agger.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60206 on: Today at 09:05:08 pm »
As somebody posted a list with HG and non HG today.

Does Doak count as U21 or does he count as non HG because he hasn't been at the club for at least 2 years by now?

Always thought you could have as many U21 players as you'd like in the squad.

Otherwise we would have a problem with buying some non HG player right now?

Thanks in advance lads
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60207 on: Today at 09:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Today at 09:05:08 pm
As somebody posted a list with HG and non HG today.

Does Doak count as U21 or does he count as non HG because he hasn't been at the club for at least 2 years by now?

Always thought you could have as many U21 players as you'd like in the squad.

Otherwise we would have a problem with buying some non HG player right now?

Thanks in advance lads
He counts as Homegrown for PL. Europe not till March.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60208 on: Today at 09:11:33 pm »
Perfect, thanks RedG.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60209 on: Today at 09:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:57:50 pm
More reminiscent of Skrtel than Agger. Agger was Hansen come again. From the complimentary video I've seen of Hincapie, he's way scrappier technically. Skrtel was technically decent too, just paled in comparison with Agger.
Yeah Skrtel was certainly decent with his feet. He was "rough" though. ;D
Harsh in the tackle, but when it came off... it was crunchingly, yet awkwardly beautiful.

Wouldn't mind a little more of an assured Skrts though.
"The man with few vowels..."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60210 on: Today at 09:24:21 pm »
Into injury time of the Bayern Munich game and Gravenberch an unused sub.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60211 on: Today at 09:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:27:03 pm
Put another dime in the jukebox baby
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60212 on: Today at 09:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 09:24:21 pm
Into injury time of the Bayern Munich game and Gravenberch an unused sub.

Yup, they were cruising after 75th minute, and he wasn't introduced. I think he will be on his way out ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60213 on: Today at 09:28:46 pm »

Kevin Mantilla could be an option, is right footed but plays on the left, ticks all the boxes and still in South America so would be available at a good price
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60214 on: Today at 09:29:28 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 09:24:21 pm
Into injury time of the Bayern Munich game and Gravenberch an unused sub.

Isnt this a pretty common occurrence? Or does he get subbed in every game?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60215 on: Today at 09:29:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 09:27:13 pm
Yup, they were cruising after 75th minute, and he wasn't introduced. I think he will be on his way out ...

Must be, and hopefully to us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60216 on: Today at 09:31:11 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:29:28 pm
Isnt this a pretty common occurrence? Or does he get subbed in every game?

Naw it's normally telling though isn't it. Player being sought after not coming on even in a game that is done and dusted. Plus him.saying pre season he wanted more game time and he's not played any minutes In the 2 games so far.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60217 on: Today at 09:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 09:24:21 pm
Into injury time of the Bayern Munich game and Gravenberch an unused sub.

He should come to us  hell get at least the last 6 minutes plus as many league cup fixtures as he can eat
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60218 on: Today at 09:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 09:29:42 pm
Must be, and hopefully to us.

To be honest, I'd like that. He has just turned 21, a big unit at 6'3", and has a great technique. I can only imagine what Jurgen can make of him. Oh, and he did play as a defensive midfielder earlier in his career ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60219 on: Today at 09:41:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 09:34:09 pm
To be honest, I'd like that. He has just turned 21, a big unit at 6'3", and has a great technique. I can only imagine what Jurgen can make of him. Oh, and he did play as a defensive midfielder earlier in his career ...
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:31:32 pm
He should come to us  hell get at least the last 6 minutes plus as many league cup fixtures as he can eat

Would love him to sign for us. He has played DM while at Ajax. His last season there he was quite box to box.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60220 on: Today at 09:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 09:24:21 pm
Into injury time of the Bayern Munich game and Gravenberch an unused sub.

At 30 million Euro, that deal gets done, if Klopp wants him in my view.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60221 on: Today at 09:49:52 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:43:05 pm
At 30 million Euro, that deal gets done, if Klopp wants him in my view.

Fingers crossed mate. Relatively cheap for the potential that Klopp and his team tap into.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60222 on: Today at 09:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 09:49:52 pm
Fingers crossed mate. Relatively cheap for the potential that Klopp and his team tap into.

Hope so. Klopp will put him in the Gini Winaldum conversion chamber:
turns attacking talent into defensive machines. Boom
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60223 on: Today at 09:57:28 pm »
Hincapie and Grav would be an excellent end to the window. Surely affordable too if we like them both. Both would be U21 this season too so no issues with registration in the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60224 on: Today at 10:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 09:24:21 pm
Into injury time of the Bayern Munich game and Gravenberch an unused sub.

good as done then  ;D  ( does the Ferdinand hand rub)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60225 on: Today at 10:21:51 pm »
This HG stuff, we don't have to register any new signings we do before the window closes for the Europa League, just play the kids when needed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60226 on: Today at 10:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:21:51 pm
This HG stuff, we don't have to register any new signings we do before the window closes for the Europa League, just play the kids when needed.
Signing wise basically for PL have 1 non HG left(Unless somebody is sold or Adrian unregistered), for EL stuff gets more complex but it just depends on if the club want Doak in EL minutes and where can change 3 registers In January(and Adrian being unregistered wont be an issue because of registration issues with injuries).
EL round of 16 starts March 7th so Doak should be able to be homegrown then. EL the only spot it gets tricky, I expect more 2nd team for EL group stages but you do want your stars there for break glass in case of need a goal or something more and also to be able to sub players too.
Unless there somebody who qualifies as homegrown for PL and EL, either a non homegrown player getting sold or unregistered for EL assuming Club wants Doak in EL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60227 on: Today at 10:49:29 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:39:41 pm
Signing wise basically for PL have 1 non HG left(Unless somebody is sold or Adrian unregistered), for EL stuff gets more complex but it just depends on if the club want Doak in EL minutes and where can change 3 registers In January(and Adrian being unregistered wont be an issue because of registration issues with injuries).
EL round of 16 starts March 7th so Doak should be able to be homegrown then. EL the only spot it gets tricky, I expect more 2nd team for EL group stages but you do want your stars there for break glass in case of need a goal or something more and also to be able to sub players too.
Unless there somebody who qualifies as homegrown for PL and EL, either a non homegrown player getting sold or unregistered for EL assuming Club wants Doak in EL.
We can opt against registering Adrian for PL games if push comes to shove. He's not likely to play anyway, is he?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60228 on: Today at 10:51:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:49:29 pm
We can opt against registering Adrian for PL games if push comes to shove. He's not likely to play anyway, is he?

I think we could go down this route if we needed to, but increasingly I'd say the players that we're linked with suggest we're aiming for at least one U21 signing. Theate + Grav, or Hincapie + Andre etc would be fine for us.
