LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60160 on: Today at 07:26:01 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 07:16:51 pm
Frenkie de Jong. I was looking further at the Man United transfer saga and the fee mooted was not that high for our current market, and we definitely have it after only spending 15m on Endo. I wonder if Klopp, Van Dijk and Gakpo could convince him. Per what I read the wages were not that high, the issue was the deferred wages he is/was owed by Barca, and that he did not want to leave at the time last year. 

What wages did you read as I think he's on hugeeee wages there

Wonderful player but seems not to be mentioned much because of the mad wages
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60161 on: Today at 07:32:05 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:26:01 pm
What wages did you read as I think he's on hugeeee wages there

Wonderful player but seems not to be mentioned much because of the mad wages

14m euros a year but the problem is the deferred payments so that is what makes the actual wage insane currently
https://www.marca.com/en/football/barcelona/2022/07/05/62c3ebb146163fc10d8b4588.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/frenkie-de-jong-wages-barcelona-b2135639.html
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60162 on: Today at 07:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:56:23 pm
I'm sorry sir, the restaurant is very busy, I'll bring it to you as soon as I can.
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60163 on: Today at 07:35:56 pm »
Quote from: bepoq on Today at 05:07:45 pm
Any chance we could ban this bought and sold chancer as a source on here? This is obviously him trying to get Liverpool fans back onside after transparently acting as Chelseas PR agent against our interest.
He's a twat that guy.
I wouldn't have minded if he was being honest about his loyalties throughout the "ordeal", but he was misleading. Apparently, he isn't interested in football, having become disillusioned with it (well "ha, ha, ha.."), except transfers. ("ha, ha, ha..." again!)   ::)

Typical weasel.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60164 on: Today at 07:38:31 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:21:54 pm
Fabrizio beat Joyce and Ornstein to this one, fairplay (assuming he didn't recycle from some other journo)

He didn't break that news as at the time, he was still peddling Amrabat
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60165 on: Today at 07:38:33 pm »
Piero Hincapie. Another Jorg suggestion I am guessing. Could be our Daniel Agger replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60166 on: Today at 07:39:40 pm »
https://twitter.com/Teradeportes/status/1692597613546144199

Quote
As reported by @FT_schneidi
 West Ham and Liverpool if they are interested and are in talks with Piero Hincapié's team, they also confirmed that Leipzig is still interested in the Ecuadorian and they are also talking, Leverkusen would be looking for a sale of around 45 millions of euros.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60167 on: Today at 07:41:45 pm »
Video on link.

https://twitter.com/xandenine/status/1692593878744891896

Quote
The coach of the Brazilian national team and Fluminense, Fernando Diniz, commented on Liverpool's interest in André:

Diniz: "if Liverpool really want a Fluminense player, they will have it, but I will never have a Liverpool player coming to Fluminense"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60168 on: Today at 07:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:38:33 pm
Piero Hincapie. Another Jorg suggestion I am guessing. Could be our Daniel Agger replacement.
Perpetually injured?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60169 on: Today at 07:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:41:53 pm
Perpetually injured?

Thats why we need to replace him.

Hincapies play is smooth as silk though. Really does remind me of Agger.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60170 on: Today at 07:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:39:40 pm
https://twitter.com/Teradeportes/status/1692597613546144199

Now that's a cultured defender that. Lovely intercepts, good anticipation and reading of play.

Nr.3's taken though....

Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:44:52 pm
Thats why we need to replace him.

Hincapies play is smooth as silk though. Really does remind me of Agger.
Yep, he does. As you say- silky-smooth.

This second squad that Klopp's assembling... they really starting to contain some very good footballers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60171 on: Today at 07:45:24 pm »
I read he has the same agent as Caicedo. If this is true, we can park this one. Not happening.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60172 on: Today at 07:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:39:40 pm
https://twitter.com/Teradeportes/status/1692597613546144199

You wait all summer for the number 3 and suddenly two come at once..

[seems we really want an Ecuadorian! dare I ask if he has a different agent to the one who derailed our us last friday?]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60173 on: Today at 07:46:00 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60174 on: Today at 07:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 07:44:52 pm
Thats why we need to replace him.

Hincapies play is smooth as silk though. Really does remind me of Agger.

Same agent as Caicedo so guess thats not happening
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60175 on: Today at 07:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:39:40 pm
https://twitter.com/Teradeportes/status/1692597613546144199

Dominik Schneider replied to that tweet

Quote
Is not true. I reported that RB Leipzig is NO longer interested because they have signed Lukeba. Nor did I write anything about the 45 million euros.

Not denying West Ham and we are still interested though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60176 on: Today at 07:46:53 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60177 on: Today at 07:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:46:53 pm
What did we ever do to him?  :(


We want Andre and his 'stache.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60178 on: Today at 07:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:46:53 pm
What did we ever do to him?  :(

I think he must be bluenose.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60179 on: Today at 07:50:30 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:45:24 pm
I read he has the same agent as Caicedo. If this is true, we can park this one. Not happening.
Perhaps... but maybe we can keep it all business?

I know we severed all business dealings with Raiola, but perhaps that was specific to him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #60180 on: Today at 07:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:46:37 pm
Same agent as Caicedo so guess thats not happening

Who knows. Maybe hes going invite West Ham to bid so we can go over his valuation and sign him for big bucks.
