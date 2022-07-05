Any chance we could ban this bought and sold chancer as a source on here? This is obviously him trying to get Liverpool fans back onside after transparently acting as Chelseas PR agent against our interest.
He's a twat that guy.
I wouldn't have minded if he was being honest about his loyalties throughout the "ordeal", but he was misleading. Apparently, he isn't interested in football, having become disillusioned with it (well "ha, ha, ha.."), except transfers. ("ha, ha, ha..." again!)
Typical weasel.