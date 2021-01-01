Doucoure feels like a no-go at this stage - too late in the window and PL clubs simply dont need the money, so youre basically guaranteed to have to offer silly money, way in excess of what a player is seemingly worth, to make it happen.



Unless its a Wolves or a release clause, I think we can probably rule out buying from a PL club again this window. Not sure who that leaves, just Gravenberch? Most of the other links have dried up.. Fofana and Luis linked to Forest, Andre supposedly staying until Jan.



Andre has a release clause if we want him now.I suspect we're speaking to Palace, Fluminense, Bayern etc to see what kind of deals we could do for our targets and then hopefully we go for the best one we can get.There's no real excuse not to buy another midfielder given the resources we have. I have a suspicion it might be Gravenberch if Bayern have decided they're willing to sell. He could play as a 6 or an 8 too so will get games everywhere in our setup, and by all accounts the fee would be in the £30m region.