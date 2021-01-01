« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60120 on: Today at 05:36:35 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:22:42 pm
It does need that...
The lack of CB links all summer has been weird all summer given local journos have said we want one you'd think that agents would be linking us to players at least - apart from Coliwell its been mad how quiet its been
Yeah I don't think we'll sign a CB. Colwill was the one and a lot of reports said we wanted a young player who could develop but wouldn't necessarily be a starter. Get the new Sporting Director in, get him to do his thing and identify someone for either January or the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60121 on: Today at 05:41:51 pm
Doucoure feels like a no-go at this stage - too late in the window and PL clubs simply dont need the money, so youre basically guaranteed to have to offer silly money, way in excess of what a player is seemingly worth, to make it happen.

Unless its a Wolves or a release clause, I think we can probably rule out buying from a PL club again this window. Not sure who that leaves, just Gravenberch? Most of the other links have dried up.. Fofana and Luis linked to Forest, Andre supposedly staying until Jan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60122 on: Today at 05:46:33 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:41:51 pm
Doucoure feels like a no-go at this stage - too late in the window and PL clubs simply dont need the money, so youre basically guaranteed to have to offer silly money, way in excess of what a player is seemingly worth, to make it happen.

Unless its a Wolves or a release clause, I think we can probably rule out buying from a PL club again this window. Not sure who that leaves, just Gravenberch? Most of the other links have dried up.. Fofana and Luis linked to Forest, Andre supposedly staying until Jan.

Andre has a release clause if we want him now.

I suspect we're speaking to Palace, Fluminense, Bayern etc to see what kind of deals we could do for our targets and then hopefully we go for the best one we can get.

There's no real excuse not to buy another midfielder given the resources we have. I have a suspicion it might be Gravenberch if Bayern have decided they're willing to sell. He could play as a 6 or an 8 too so will get games everywhere in our setup, and by all accounts the fee would be in the £30m region.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60123 on: Today at 05:49:29 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:41:51 pm
Doucoure feels like a no-go at this stage - too late in the window and PL clubs simply dont need the money, so youre basically guaranteed to have to offer silly money, way in excess of what a player is seemingly worth, to make it happen.

Unless its a Wolves or a release clause, I think we can probably rule out buying from a PL club again this window. Not sure who that leaves, just Gravenberch? Most of the other links have dried up.. Fofana and Luis linked to Forest, Andre supposedly staying until Jan.

I still think Stach plus Stache (in January) makes more sense than Doucore at his price, even in the mooted ~55m range, but maybe they rate Doucore very highly. You get the sense that Klopp and Pep really want Gravenberch. I don't know. I'll be happy with whomever, as long as they aren't stupidly lanky and grossly ginger and named Longstaff.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60124 on: Today at 05:51:13 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:04:54 pm
Thank you for posting the longest ever URL
No need to click, the whole article is there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60125 on: Today at 05:53:58 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:06:28 pm
Towards the end:

We have a really good team, but very offensive!

https://x.com/lfc/status/1692521728734380209?s=46

2 more in through the door would be lovely Jürgen.

A sprinkling og Klopp magic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60126 on: Today at 05:54:41 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:06:28 pm
Towards the end:

We have a really good team, but very offensive!

https://x.com/lfc/status/1692521728734380209?s=46

2 more in through the door would be lovely Jürgen.

Surely Tsmikas cuts his hair now?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60127 on: Today at 05:56:19 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:46:33 pm
Andre has a release clause if we want him now.

I suspect we're speaking to Palace, Fluminense, Bayern etc to see what kind of deals we could do for our targets and then hopefully we go for the best one we can get.

There's no real excuse not to buy another midfielder given the resources we have. I have a suspicion it might be Gravenberch if Bayern have decided they're willing to sell. He could play as a 6 or an 8 too so will get games everywhere in our setup, and by all accounts the fee would be in the £30m region.

I'm sure you're right. Would Gravenberch get more games for us than he did at Bayern?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60128 on: Today at 05:59:49 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:46:33 pm
Andre has a release clause if we want him now.

I suspect we're speaking to Palace, Fluminense, Bayern etc to see what kind of deals we could do for our targets and then hopefully we go for the best one we can get.

There's no real excuse not to buy another midfielder given the resources we have. I have a suspicion it might be Gravenberch if Bayern have decided they're willing to sell. He could play as a 6 or an 8 too so will get games everywhere in our setup, and by all accounts the fee would be in the £30m region.

Doesnt seem were willing to pay that release clause though (and we love a RC!). Its possible weve got it in our back pocket as a break glass option if we cant do deals on other targets, though that would be a bit cruel on Fluminense if we activated that at the end of the window. Seems more likely hes a Jan target though (if hes a target at all).

I think youre right I cant really move past thinking it will be Gravenberch - hes clearly not fancied by Tuchel and the few wont be prohibitive. Its probably the best value deal open to us (ignoring squad composition for a second) which is a key consideration for us generally.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60129 on: Today at 06:01:01 pm
Keep seeing low fees for Gravenberch which is surprising given he only signed for Bayern last year + haven't they said they want to keep him?. Given how much players are going for wouldn't Bayern want more than 20 to 30 million?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60130 on: Today at 06:04:04 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:17:17 pm
Is that his real name? Manuel Bonke

Hes a level above ivan schwakoff
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60131 on: Today at 06:05:50 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 06:01:01 pm
Keep seeing low fees for Gravenberch which is surprising given he only signed for Bayern last year + haven't they said they want to keep him?. Given how much players are going for wouldn't Bayern want more than 20 to 30 million?


£30m would be doubling their money on a player who has only started 6 games for them - Bayern seem to be a bit more reasonable than PL clubs with their asking prices, but I also think thats pretty in-keeping with current trends (of players going for big fees after seemingly very little football). If anything youre really paying for the Ajax player, because hes hardly played at Bayern and if anything hes probably regressed through lack of consistent game time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #60132 on: Today at 06:09:20 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:05:50 pm

£30m would be doubling their money on a player who has only started 6 games for them - Bayern seem to be a bit more reasonable than PL clubs with their asking prices, but I also think thats pretty in-keeping with current trends (of players going for big fees after seemingly very little football). If anything youre really paying for the Ajax player, because hes hardly played at Bayern and if anything hes probably regressed through lack of consistent game time.

How about a FU Bayern - we gave you Mane for peanuts last year?
