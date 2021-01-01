« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1749030 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59920 on: Today at 01:32:50 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:11:51 pm
Can anyone enlighten me on who DaveOKOP is?

🚨 Expect Liverpool to make a big push for Cheick Doucoure before the window closes. - DaveOKOP

Absolute chancer

knows nothing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59921 on: Today at 01:33:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 01:21:59 pm
I love the quotes from Jurgen. I suspect that Endo will be playing much more than people expect ...
Think you've just proven you haven't put Al on ignore as you claimed 😂 his name change caught you out did it 😉
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59922 on: Today at 01:33:22 pm »

Welcome Endo! There's a pic of him in the changes and he looks fucking happy to be here[/size]

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:18:01 pm
I think we deserve alot of criticism tbf.
::)


We just announced a new player. Couldn't you just hold off an hour?



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59923 on: Today at 01:33:48 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:21:14 pm
I said in a different post im hoping Klopp is proven right he has been many times in the past.
Just a bit concerned about our change in transfer strategy compared to when Edwards was here.
If youre concerned then just say that, but in the post I responded to and another since youre just looking to criticise. We arent playing on a level playing field when it comes to transfers, thats not our fault and theres very little we can do about if the authorities are not going to enforce their own legislation or do so in any meaningful way.
The truth is none of us actually know what goes on behind the scenes and whats involved in a transfer, I suspect theyre all a bit different. And as for whos most involved youre guessing. You might be right but youre guessing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59924 on: Today at 01:35:02 pm »
Jurgs "Still time so we can have a look and that's what we'll do"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59925 on: Today at 01:36:41 pm »
I see Adams is gone to Bournemouth. We could have got him for a tiny bit more than what we paid for Endo. He is six years younger and proven in the Premier League. Many of the stats for Endo are padded out by the fact he has played so many games over the last three seasons, his stats per 90 minutes are only OK, he has to adapt to a completely new league and he is 30. I think Adams may have been a better choice if this is a squad player or back-up role. We still, as almost everyone agrees, need a top class first choice number 6 and a good left-sided defender.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59926 on: Today at 01:37:55 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:36:58 pm
From Klopp.

Jürgen, the club have agreed a deal to sign Wataru Endo from Stuttgart. Firstly, what's your reaction? And secondly, what kind of qualities will he add to the squad?

I'm really happy. Wataru is a really good player. I know in this world of football how it goes and stuff like this, but have a look, have a look, because he's a really good player. Experienced player, captain of Stuttgart, captain of Japan, speaks good English, nice fella, family man, machine on the pitch, good footballer on top of that, sensational attitude. So, I'm really happy. He's a good footballer, very experienced and loves to work extremely hard.

There's obviously been a lot of talk in Germany since the rumours emerged about his qualities as a player. What have people over there told you?

Since there's a rumour out or was a rumour out, I got plenty of messages from former players of mine and stuff like this. Everybody [was like], 'If it's true, this is a genius strike. I asked to sign him for years' and stuff like this. It was a very positive thing in Germany  he's super-highly respected. I think for Stuttgart it's really hard to lose him but on the other side I think it's a good deal as well, one year left [on his] contract. For him, it's good. For the club, it's good. For us, it's really good. He is really happy to join us, which is nice as well.

You kind of mentioned it in your first answer, but Wataru is 30 and captain of Japan and Stuttgart. Is that experience important to add to the squad?

Absolutely. Again, in our club usually that's the situation... if he's not 30, firstly, I am not sure we get him. Second, he was always on my list, just usually we don't sign players of this age group. He is obviously a top fit and we will have a lot of fun with him. I'm really sure he can help us immediately, which is super-cool because the season already started. So, he will show how good he is on the pitch and I can't wait to have him around.

Just on that in terms of his own fitness and the work he's done with Stuttgart...

Yeah, he had a full pre-season. I'm not sure he played all the pre-season games but he played pre-season games, so that's all. He was in full training. When we spoke first time, he came off the training pitch! He's in a good shape. Of course we need to figure out how quick can we put him in, but it will not be a physical problem, let me say it like that. And the rest, he should play here the position he played for Stuttgart, so there's not a massive difference. Yes, of course, we do things slightly differently but in the end it would be cool if he could win challenges and pass the ball from A to B  and he will do that, definitely, from day one. Look, I know how this football world works and I can see that in people's eyes. The names were flying around and when they think, 'OK, they have them, they have them, they have them', do me a favour, give us a second and let's have a look. He's really good and I'm really happy with that signing, I can't say it differently. It's a really good one.

On top of Klopp's great comments .. his scouting stats look ok, Capt of club and Country.  So also ticks the leadership box.  https://fbref.com/en/players/c149016b/Wataru-Endo#all_scout_summary
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59927 on: Today at 01:38:33 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:04:09 pm
Well taking the number 3 shirt heres not here just as a squad player.

Revealed -  Liverpool's 1st choice XI for 2023/24 with a 3-2-2-3 formation:

Alisson

Gomez
VvD
Konate

Endo
Thaigo

MacAllister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Shame that Robertson and Trent miss out but shirt numbers 1-11 will always be played ahead of them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59928 on: Today at 01:39:15 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 01:36:41 pm
I see Adams is gone to Bournemouth. We could have got him for a tiny bit more than what we paid for Endo. He is six years younger and proven in the Premier League. Many of the stats for Endo are padded out by the fact he has played so many games over the last three seasons, his stats per 90 minutes are only OK, he has to adapt to a completely new league and he is 30. I think Adams may have been a better choice if this is a squad player or back-up role. We still, as almost everyone agrees, need a top class first choice number 6 and a good left-sided defender.

24 PL games for Leeds, wow, really proven. To be fair, we do need someone to take up Ox and Keita's minutes on the treatment table so I can see why you're annoyed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59929 on: Today at 01:40:07 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 01:36:41 pm
I see Adams is gone to Bournemouth. We could have got him for a tiny bit more than what we paid for Endo. He is six years younger and proven in the Premier League. Many of the stats for Endo are padded out by the fact he has played so many games over the last three seasons, his stats per 90 minutes are only OK, he has to adapt to a completely new league and he is 30. I think Adams may have been a better choice if this is a squad player or back-up role. We still, as almost everyone agrees, need a top class first choice number 6 and a good left-sided defender.

What has he proven?
I guess we shouldn't have bought Salah as he was shit for Chelsea in the Premier League. We should've went for Pickford instead of Alisson as he had played in the Premier League. Diaz should've been ignored and we should've signed Adama Traore instead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59930 on: Today at 01:40:29 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 01:36:41 pm
I see Adams is gone to Bournemouth. We could have got him for a tiny bit more than what we paid for Endo. He is six years younger and proven in the Premier League. Many of the stats for Endo are padded out by the fact he has played so many games over the last three seasons, his stats per 90 minutes are only OK, he has to adapt to a completely new league and he is 30. I think Adams may have been a better choice if this is a squad player or back-up role. We still, as almost everyone agrees, need a top class first choice number 6 and a good left-sided defender.

Alright Negative Nelly. FYI Adams hasn't proved shit in the Premier League. He also missed 28 games through injury for Leeds in just 1.5 seasons I believe, injured since March.

Wataru Endo has missed 2 games for Stuttgart because of injury in 4 seasons.

Cool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59931 on: Today at 01:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:29:25 pm
"you've taken the number 3. is there any particular significance to you about that number?"

"Yeah, Yeah. Its my number"

 :wellin

I have no idea why but that just cracked me up

we've possibly replaced the #3 that couldn't run with one that can?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59932 on: Today at 01:41:30 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 01:39:15 pm
24 PL games for Leeds, wow, really proven. To be fair, we do need someone to take up Ox and Keita's minutes on the treatment table so I can see why you're annoyed

😎.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59933 on: Today at 01:42:18 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 01:36:41 pm
I see Adams is gone to Bournemouth. We could have got him for a tiny bit more than what we paid for Endo. He is six years younger and proven in the Premier League. Many of the stats for Endo are padded out by the fact he has played so many games over the last three seasons, his stats per 90 minutes are only OK, he has to adapt to a completely new league and he is 30. I think Adams may have been a better choice if this is a squad player or back-up role. We still, as almost everyone agrees, need a top class first choice number 6 and a good left-sided defender.

Klopp's interview makes it clear why we went for Endo: experience
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59934 on: Today at 01:42:39 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:35:02 pm
Jurgs "Still time so we can have a look and that's what we'll do"

That can be read so many ways.

Makes me think that it's not a dead cert that we are getting another midfielder in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59935 on: Today at 01:42:59 pm »
I'm a bit surprised at how flat a lot of people seem regarding Endo. Serious question, what is it about him that makes him anything other than exactly what we need?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59936 on: Today at 01:43:45 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:21:54 pm
Fabrizio beat Joyce and Ornstein to this one, fairplay (assuming he didn't recycle from some other journo)

 Oh, for fucks same!


Why FairPlay to this horrendous wank stain of the football transfers over actually watching football age.  An people stop mentioning this clown?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59937 on: Today at 01:44:14 pm »
Why is the Brighton CEO going on SSN talking about us?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59938 on: Today at 01:44:50 pm »
1500 pages and just three signings so far, pretty poor, averaging a signing every 500 pages. Gonna need to do another thousand pages over the next two weeks if we want another midfielder and a centre half. I reckon if we all can combine our top cryarsing efforts it's doable, though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59939 on: Today at 01:45:05 pm »
Quote from: rolla on Today at 01:42:59 pm
I'm a bit surprised at how flat a lot of people seem regarding Endo. Serious question, what is it about him that makes him anything other than exactly what we need?

They watch Sky Transfers (no longer really sky sports).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59940 on: Today at 01:45:06 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 01:36:41 pm
I see Adams is gone to Bournemouth. We could have got him for a tiny bit more than what we paid for Endo. He is six years younger and proven in the Premier League. Many of the stats for Endo are padded out by the fact he has played so many games over the last three seasons, his stats per 90 minutes are only OK, he has to adapt to a completely new league and he is 30. I think Adams may have been a better choice if this is a squad player or back-up role. We still, as almost everyone agrees, need a top class first choice number 6 and a good left-sided defender.

Liverpool obviously didn't rate Adams or we'd have gone for him. That could be a skillset based decision, an injury record based decision or something else.

The fact we've bought Endo suggests we like him better than Adams for a certain role in the squad or team.

The other unknown here is wages. What is Adams on compared to Endo? Does that widen the gap further in terms of investment if you think both players are of similar ability and you want them to fill a certain squad role for the next 2-3 seasons?

Lots of unknowns about how Liverpool view either player and how the player will be utilised. Therefore hard to say Adams would be better. Even harder if you don;t have in-depth knowledge on either player. I've seen both a handful of times and I would have no clue on judging who's the better signing or not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59941 on: Today at 01:45:20 pm »
I think we will sign a couple more, no way we left 7 go and only bring 3 in. We have a couple of injury prone players too.
