I see Adams is gone to Bournemouth. We could have got him for a tiny bit more than what we paid for Endo. He is six years younger and proven in the Premier League. Many of the stats for Endo are padded out by the fact he has played so many games over the last three seasons, his stats per 90 minutes are only OK, he has to adapt to a completely new league and he is 30. I think Adams may have been a better choice if this is a squad player or back-up role. We still, as almost everyone agrees, need a top class first choice number 6 and a good left-sided defender.