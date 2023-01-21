« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1491 1492 1493 1494 1495 [1496]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1745935 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,979
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59800 on: Today at 11:54:07 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:46:07 am
The extinct volcano on the edge of Edinburgh?

;D
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59801 on: Today at 11:54:22 am »
All I would say is if we don't have a DM, we need to sign a few defenders instead, and I've honestly not seen a lot of good defenders available - there is Inacio who just signed a new deal and as far as I understand isn't entirely suited to our set up, Silva who has a massive buy out clause and probably not a viable option right now, and there was Lukeba who just signed for Leipzig.

So if we don't get a DM I don't know how we are going to sure up defensively to a sufficient degree, and we are going to be paying out the ass for them as well.

The DM market isn't brilliant at the moment but as far as I can see it's significantly better than the CB market at the moment - you can get a very good to great DM, I don't know who we go after for a CB that is either short term at a value or a future backbone of our defence.

I am all for a change of system but I think at the moment a change in the system leaves us woefully exposed and I don't entirely know how we can fix that for this season
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59802 on: Today at 11:55:21 am »
So, do we think Gravenberch can actually play the 6? What does the data say?  If we are in for him, it must be with this in mind, unless we are getting in a very early Thiago replacement
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,979
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59803 on: Today at 11:55:28 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:47:52 am
Can we register Endo before announcing him? We're running out of time for him to be eligible this weekend.

The delay is probably a work permit issue.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59804 on: Today at 11:55:42 am »
More technical players playing in certain positions can sometimes look lazier on the eye.

Does Gravenberch read the game well?
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59805 on: Today at 11:56:01 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:38:34 am
One of the best articles this window (by Ryan O'Hanlon whose an lfc fan) on why we could think differently and not buy a DM

https://www.espn.com/soccer/insider/story/_/id/38194947/liverpool-need-defensive-midfielder-caicedo-lavia

I agree with sentiment of this. My concern would be we seem to be insistent on this new system, which for it to work does need 6 of the profile we don't currently have in the squad (plus a LCB), nor is available in the market with any kind of value.

If we switch back to 433, or 4231, then there is for sure something to say around sacrificing a specialist DM for a more compact formation that still enables our attacking players.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,454
  • ...All the best
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59806 on: Today at 11:56:07 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:54:22 am
I am all for a change of system but I think at the moment a change in the system leaves us woefully exposed and I don't entirely know how we can fix that for this season
We execute it better.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59807 on: Today at 11:56:14 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:53:15 am
I think a few are being a bit down on Gravenberch. I get on the eye he can look a bit lazy so can Van Dijk too probably there style .
But Gravenberch's defensive numbers are excellent,great ball retention,tall & decent in the air
 https://fbref.com/en/players/b8e740fb/Ryan-Gravenberch

I think if we got him for 25-to 40m pounds it could be a brillant piece of business.
He is still so young too just turned 21.
This is the type of signings we done in the past imo.

I think in terms of value & potential it makes far more sense than 60m on Lavia.

I agree with near enough every point, except the defensive stats because it is a very small sample size and hard to infer anything from it - his defensive stats at Ajax however aren't brilliant. He is one we can maybe mold into a DM but I think he has a lot more skill as an 8, and a heap more potential there too - I don't ever see him as an elite 6 but I can see him as an elite 8 in a very short time
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59808 on: Today at 11:56:30 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:54:22 am
All I would say is if we don't have a DM, we need to sign a few defenders instead, and I've honestly not seen a lot of good defenders available - there is Inacio who just signed a new deal and as far as I understand isn't entirely suited to our set up, Silva who has a massive buy out clause and probably not a viable option right now, and there was Lukeba who just signed for Leipzig.

So if we don't get a DM I don't know how we are going to sure up defensively to a sufficient degree, and we are going to be paying out the ass for them as well.

The DM market isn't brilliant at the moment but as far as I can see it's significantly better than the CB market at the moment - you can get a very good to great DM, I don't know who we go after for a CB that is either short term at a value or a future backbone of our defence.

I am all for a change of system but I think at the moment a change in the system leaves us woefully exposed and I don't entirely know how we can fix that for this season

Who are the great DMs we can get now?
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59809 on: Today at 11:57:49 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:45:27 am
Last summer when we didn't buy a CM, Gravenberch was used as a stick to beat us with. I could swear I read multiple varieties of "Bayern Munich signed a wonderkid for £20m, how is there no value in the market?" on here. What's changed between now and then?

We signed two more 8s.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59810 on: Today at 11:58:33 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:42:51 am
I think what we and City need from that position is very different though - in many respects City first and foremost need their 6 to be very good on the ball. I think any 6 we get at this stage needs to be a monster athlete who can run all day and cover huge amounts of ground, and is first and foremost a defensively minded/disciplined player who is going to drop in and cover gaps left by others, as well as track runners. Whilst Gravenberch has all of the physical and technical attributes, the consistent view of him from those who watched a lot of him at Ajax was that he either didn't have the appetite or the concentration for that side of the game - I remember a lot of reading things like "would often switch off defensively". I mean Jones is also big, strong and technically very good but he just doesn't really have those instincts.

No reason you can't train them into a young player but it's a project, and like all projects is not a guarantee of success, either in the short or long term.

Absolutely spot on about Gravenberch imo
Logged

Online paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59811 on: Today at 11:58:47 am »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 11:55:21 am
So, do we think Gravenberch can actually play the 6? What does the data say?  If we are in for him, it must be with this in mind, unless we are getting in a very early Thiago replacement

Looks like he can do either. I've overlaid his Ajax numbers vs Bayern numbers here. For Ajax he projects as a 8/10, but for Bayern he's doing less attacking and way more defensive stuff.

Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59812 on: Today at 12:00:06 pm »
What I dont get about the whole transfer business is the playing it all out in public.
Why should you, I or anyone else know that Liverpool have made a bid of £20m for .. ? Why should news come from Liverpool about the bid, or why should the players club, agent, the press or anyone else report it? I dont see why it benefits the club? I think it is all unnecessary.

As per Endo, I think it would be quite funny if he had already signed, was registered and the club informed no one, and he just appeared in the squad tomorrow (which I dont think he will be, even if he is signed and registered).
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59813 on: Today at 12:01:11 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:53:15 am
I think a few are being a bit down on Gravenberch. I get on the eye he can look a bit lazy so can Van Dijk too probably there style .
But Gravenberch's defensive numbers are excellent,great ball retention,tall & decent in the air
 https://fbref.com/en/players/b8e740fb/Ryan-Gravenberch

I think if we got him for 25-to 40m pounds it could be a brillant piece of business.
He is still so young too just turned 21.
This is the type of signings we done in the past imo.

I think in terms of value & potential it makes far more sense than 60m on Lavia.

No, his numbers are not as good as it seems on that page - those numbers you've posted are skewed by the small number of minutes played vs all other midfielders, especially a lot of late game substitute appearances, which will make it easier to make tackles etc.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,598
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59814 on: Today at 12:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:52:51 am
Good.  Let's leave Adrian out.  He is the worst keeper I've ever seen at LFC, and Kelleher seems to be staying and is bloody brilliant.  For future proofing, it's likely Thiago/Tsimikas/Matip leave, which would open three spots up immediately.

Then why give Adrian a contract?

It isn't about opening up none HG spots though it is about replacing the likes of Henderson, Milner and Ox players who are good enough to be viable first-team options.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59815 on: Today at 12:01:35 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 12:00:06 pm
What I dont get about the whole transfer business is the playing it all out in public.
Why should you, I or anyone else know that Liverpool have made a bid of £20m for .. ? Why should news come from Liverpool about the bid, or why should the players club, agent, the press or anyone else report it? I dont see why it benefits the club? I think it is all unnecessary.

As per Endo, I think it would be quite funny if he had already signed, was registered and the club informed no one, and he just appeared in the squad tomorrow (which I dont think he will be, even if he is signed and registered).

It comes from the selling club I think, not us. Hence why we get complete surprises like Szobo and Endo
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,790
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59816 on: Today at 12:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:46:07 am
The extinct volcano on the edge of Edinburgh?

Its because we are not signing lava
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59817 on: Today at 12:01:50 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 11:56:30 am
Who are the great DMs we can get now?

I would say the likes of Palhinha and Doucoure on evidence of the last few seasons are very good, potentially great in the right system.

Palhinha was one of the most effective DM's in the league last season I think he is a great short term option. Doucoure has great defensive numbers and his stats in France says he has potential to be a really good cog in our wheel.

There isn't many elite DM's available but I can't think of many CB's we can get that are particularly good for our need, other than Silva which seems like a too hard and too expensive deal right now.

I am open to more names like, if they can be recommended, but I just feel the DM market is better than the CB market.

Now Gravenberch is probably the highest potential of any player we can get, I am way on board with getting him with some concerns but nothing major and nothing on his skill.  I am just worried about how exposed we are defensively

I am however open to hearing CB names, I am genuinely curious as to the options because I don't know
Logged

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,606
  • Epic Swindler
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59818 on: Today at 12:03:01 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:44:51 am
Bid seems low

It is 5M more than they paid for him, he hasn't really featured so they may be tempted?
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59819 on: Today at 12:03:40 pm »
Well, if we're seriously considering Gravenberch and he plays tonight, it means a deal isn't close!!!  ;D
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59820 on: Today at 12:03:44 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:45:27 am
Last summer when we didn't buy a CM, Gravenberch was used as a stick to beat us with. I could swear I read multiple varieties of "Bayern Munich signed a wonderkid for £20m, how is there no value in the market?" on here. What's changed between now and then?

Presumably, the fact Bayern now want absolutely nothing to do with him?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,388
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59821 on: Today at 12:04:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:47:09 am
No chance we get him for £20m.

Well, they did sign him for 18.5 million last summer, so I suppose a first bid of 23.5 million would be OK ...
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59822 on: Today at 12:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:01:11 pm
No, his numbers are not as good as it seems on that page - those numbers you've posted are skewed by the small number of minutes played vs all other midfielders, especially a lot of late game substitute appearances, which will make it easier to make tackles etc.

Yeah the total number of minutes for that comes to about 8 games in total (and as you say mostly at the end of a game where they are consolidating.

Gravenberch has the markings of an elite player down the line, I just don't think it is as a 6. The only thing to say he can be a 6 is he is big and strong and plays in Midfield, but everything about how he plays says he is an 8 (and IMHO you are wasting him not being an 8)
Logged

Online paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59823 on: Today at 12:05:04 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:03:44 pm
Presumably, the fact Bayern now want absolutely nothing to do with him?

Doesn't mean anything. Some of our best signings have 'failed' at big clubs - Coutinho, Sturridge, Salah
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,883
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59824 on: Today at 12:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:56:14 am
I agree with near enough every point, except the defensive stats because it is a very small sample size and hard to infer anything from it - his defensive stats at Ajax however aren't brilliant.

Remember they have 70% possession - and he was playing in the 'licence to roam' slot of a double pivot. Possession adjusted he was above league average for tackles and interceptions. He didn't do much pressing so that's a question mark .. but again Ajax don't need to do much pressing (and our 6 under Klopp doesn't press that much) 
Fwiw its ridiculous how he destroyed the dutch league as a 19 year old - yes it was the Erdivise but you can see why top clubs wanted/want him
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,701
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59825 on: Today at 12:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:56:01 am
I agree with sentiment of this. My concern would be we seem to be insistent on this new system, which for it to work does need 6 of the profile we don't currently have in the squad (plus a LCB), nor is available in the market with any kind of value.

If we switch back to 433, or 4231, then there is for sure something to say around sacrificing a specialist DM for a more compact formation that still enables our attacking players.
Klopp said before Chelsea in response to concern over getting a DM that although we are trying for one, there are options like adjusting the system,which wouldn't be a problem at all.

So from his own words, we're not insistent on the system. I'll try to find the clip for you now.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,603
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59826 on: Today at 12:06:59 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 12:01:37 pm
Its because we are not signing lava

Because hes too hot to handle.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59827 on: Today at 12:07:33 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:58:47 am
Looks like he can do either. I've overlaid his Ajax numbers vs Bayern numbers here. For Ajax he projects as a 8/10, but for Bayern he's doing less attacking and way more defensive stuff.



Thanks for that.  Looks like someone with a skill set that Klopp could potentially mould into a 6 maybe?  I assume he is reasonably quick
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,598
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59828 on: Today at 12:08:13 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:06:59 pm
Because hes too hot to handle.

 ;D ;D
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,701
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59829 on: Today at 12:08:37 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:52:10 am
I don't expect you to do anything, calm down  ;D

I'm asking could he already be registered? I don't know what the PL rules are. Is it like deadline day where as long as they receive a fax we can sort the details later etc.

The two things aren't related. Registering is simply doing the necessary paperwork with the league and the FA/Uefa/Fifa (no idea who is involved in transferring the "ownership" of a player) so he can play for us in the Premier League and other competitions. Whether we put out a press release or announce the news on our website doesn't really depend on that. We could register him, make no announcement and put him in our starting lineup tomorrow. We could also announce him before all the paperwork is done, but we'd look fucking stupid, if the transfer then didn't go through for whatever reason.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,598
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59830 on: Today at 12:09:15 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:06:56 pm
Klopp said before Chelsea in response to concern over getting a DM that although we are trying for one, there are options like adjusting the system,which wouldn't be a problem at all.

So from his own words, we're not insistent on the system. I'll try to find the clip for you now.

He also said he was prepared to play a one off system against Chelsea.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,344
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59831 on: Today at 12:09:38 pm »
We're not buying a CB are we?
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59832 on: Today at 12:10:41 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:05:36 pm
Remember they have 70% possession - and he was playing in the 'licence to roam' slot of a double pivot. Possession adjusted he was above league average for tackles and interceptions. He didn't do much pressing so that's a question mark .. but again Ajax don't need to do much pressing (and our 6 under Klopp doesn't press that much) 
Fwiw its ridiculous how he destroyed the dutch league as a 19 year old - yes it was the Erdivise but you can see why top clubs wanted/want him

This is very very true tbf.

But still I don't see him as a 6, and everything I have heard of his time in Ajax was that he wasn't a 6, he was in a double pivot with a more defensively minded Midfielder.

He has a lot of potential and a lot of skill now, no two ways about it. I'd be really happy with him especially at the quoted prices.

But I don't see him as a 6. I see him as a potentially elite 8. And that's not necessarily a problem it would likely spell a change of formation for us which is far from a bad thing. I am just worried in general defensively.

Jack you seem to have your finger on the pulse here, who would you be thinking could be good defensive options for us if we go ahead with Gravenberch and change formation?
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59833 on: Today at 12:10:48 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:09:38 pm
We're not buying a CB are we?


Why not?
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59834 on: Today at 12:11:03 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 12:05:04 pm
Doesn't mean anything. Some of our best signings have 'failed' at big clubs - Coutinho, Sturridge, Salah

Sure. Just saying it's pretty obvious why he's gone from being an attractive option (although I must have missed people saying we'd missed out when he went to Bayern) to an unfashionable one.
Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,632
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59835 on: Today at 12:11:10 pm »
I think the club see both Gravenberch and Thuram as potential DMs. It fucks up those wishing to review online stats because the stats don't tell a story about the idea of buying someone who plays a different role to come in and play the DM role. I think they back themselves to mould someone with the right toolkit to come in and do it and the bonus would be that they wouldn't get a nosebleed if they ventured forward. I'm not saying I agree with it but I'm guessing that's why the Gravenberch and Thuram profiles are interesting them.
Logged
@paulair

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,603
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59836 on: Today at 12:11:11 pm »
Its obvious our plan is to convert Gravenberch in a DM. You may not agree but you can see how Gravenberch physical attributes and style of play lend themselves to being a DM. Hes tall and has the ability to carry the ball long distances. But this would be a project and is Gravenberch prepared to bide his time while we drill the defensive aspects into him? Because while Gravenberch is learning that side of the game I definitely want Endo starting.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59837 on: Today at 12:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:56:14 am
I agree with near enough every point, except the defensive stats because it is a very small sample size and hard to infer anything from it - his defensive stats at Ajax however aren't brilliant. He is one we can maybe mold into a DM but I think he has a lot more skill as an 8, and a heap more potential there too - I don't ever see him as an elite 6 but I can see him as an elite 8 in a very short time
I would love us to play a 4-2-3-1.. I think it suits the player we have

----Allison---
Trent-Bradley---Konate/Gomez-----VVD/Matip---Robertson/Tsimikas
-----------Thiago/Endo----MacAllisterJones/Bajectic
Salah/Doak----------Szbolzsklai/Elliott----Diaz/Gakpo
------------Nunez/Jota

Could easily start Gakpo ahead of Diaz on the left for his pressing. Or play Trent in a midfield 2 with Ac Allister for certain games
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59838 on: Today at 12:12:40 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:38:34 am
One of the best articles this window (by Ryan O'Hanlon whose an lfc fan) on why we could think differently and not buy a DM

https://www.espn.com/soccer/insider/story/_/id/38194947/liverpool-need-defensive-midfielder-caicedo-lavia

Really interesting article - I don't follow American football but the bit about the Patriots was interesting - feels like a hark back to the old moneyball days of finding talent that is underpriced, in this case more for tactical reasons than the more conventional moneyball reasons.

In terms of how it applies to us though, I'm not sure our business this season is suggestive of us taking this approach - we seem to be all in on the 3-2-2-3 which is increasingly popular amongst the top teams and we still don't really have the players to fully play it effectively, and are still needing to compete in a crowded and expensive market for the best players, where we're being priced out and beaten to players by key competitors. On the flipside, the article seems to be arguing for a novel approach to the game so that the players we'll need are less in demand and therefore become more attainable, citing a RB in particular, but there's been no evidence we're interested in one, nor that we're going for a new approach - we're basically trying to do a slightly modified version of what City and Arsenal do, but looking less comfortable with it. I'm not sure the comparison translates fully either - I think in football regardless of your set-up, you're still looking for pretty similar traits from certain positions, e.g. you're probably always going to want a ball-winning midfielder.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,650
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59839 on: Today at 12:13:46 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:09:38 pm
We're not buying a CB are we?

No.

And the chances of another midfielder are 50-50.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1491 1492 1493 1494 1495 [1496]   Go Up
« previous next »
 