One of the best articles this window (by Ryan O'Hanlon whose an lfc fan) on why we could think differently and not buy a DM



Really interesting article - I don't follow American football but the bit about the Patriots was interesting - feels like a hark back to the old moneyball days of finding talent that is underpriced, in this case more for tactical reasons than the more conventional moneyball reasons.In terms of how it applies to us though, I'm not sure our business this season is suggestive of us taking this approach - we seem to be all in on the 3-2-2-3 which is increasingly popular amongst the top teams and we still don't really have the players to fully play it effectively, and are still needing to compete in a crowded and expensive market for the best players, where we're being priced out and beaten to players by key competitors. On the flipside, the article seems to be arguing for a novel approach to the game so that the players we'll need are less in demand and therefore become more attainable, citing a RB in particular, but there's been no evidence we're interested in one, nor that we're going for a new approach - we're basically trying to do a slightly modified version of what City and Arsenal do, but looking less comfortable with it. I'm not sure the comparison translates fully either - I think in football regardless of your set-up, you're still looking for pretty similar traits from certain positions, e.g. you're probably always going to want a ball-winning midfielder.