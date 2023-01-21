Who are the great DMs we can get now?
I would say the likes of Palhinha and Doucoure on evidence of the last few seasons are very good, potentially great in the right system.
Palhinha was one of the most effective DM's in the league last season I think he is a great short term option. Doucoure has great defensive numbers and his stats in France says he has potential to be a really good cog in our wheel.
There isn't many elite DM's available but I can't think of many CB's we can get that are particularly good for our need, other than Silva which seems like a too hard and too expensive deal right now.
I am open to more names like, if they can be recommended, but I just feel the DM market is better than the CB market.
Now Gravenberch is probably the highest potential of any player we can get, I am way on board with getting him with some concerns but nothing major and nothing on his skill. I am just worried about how exposed we are defensively
I am however open to hearing CB names, I am genuinely curious as to the options because I don't know