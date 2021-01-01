Paying £70m - £80m for Doucoure is a madness
Not gonna happen for that price imo.
You have to pay attention to the market. There is no madness, only the marketplace.
That said, I have heard it said we might be able to secure Doucoure for less than that, around £55-60 million, which is also
a handsome profit for Crystal Palace.
Doucoure now and Andre Trinidade in January, as we have also future-proofed Thiago's departure next summer.
Get some vitamins in, and we might even get a nice 30 games out of Thiago this season, still one of the best ballers in the Premier League.