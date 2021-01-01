« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59680 on: Today at 10:11:17 am »
Getting one more CDM and CB will be crucial for our title challenge aspirations
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59681 on: Today at 10:11:56 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:07:06 am
Just come back from 4 weeks travelling around Europe with the family, and there's now another 50,000 pages on this site.

Have I missed anything  ;D
You missed a virtual dust-up last night.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59682 on: Today at 10:13:14 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:11:17 am
Getting one more CDM and CB will be crucial for our title challenge aspirations
I don't think will get any more players in now. Endo can play both DM and CB. I think the Doucouré rumors are fake.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59683 on: Today at 10:14:00 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:02:26 am
we need to careful with Bajectic's expectations.
He is very young & growing he probably may not be ready to play every week. We saw him get tired with cramp & a long term injury as well.
He missed a large part of 21/22 too with a back injury. Already signs at a young age that he may be an injury prone player.
Harvey Eliott on the other hand as missed no game since his ankle was snapped at Leeds. He has really looked good last few months I have serious doubts about him but he looks to be improving physically.

I remember when Gerrard first came through, and he picked up some niggling injuries that I think were related to his growth. I have a sneaking suspicion that he is the same and that ultimately the body reacting to such physicality will calm down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59684 on: Today at 10:14:15 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:07:50 am
Why would we need to sell to buy Gravenberch and a CB?
Because we have one non-homegrown spot left, and whilst yes you could purchase both of the above and squeeze them in, as well as having Adrian as an option to de-register, it does mean we wouldnt be able to onboard anyone in a pinch in January, or set up a future deal for an André.

We dont have to sell to buy, but we should maybe be looking if theres a player somewhere in the squad we dont see a great use for this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59685 on: Today at 10:15:21 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:05:17 am
Paying £70m - £80m for Doucoure is a madness

Not gonna happen for that price imo.

You have to pay attention to the market. There is no madness, only the marketplace.

That said, I have heard it said we might be able to secure Doucoure for less than that, around £55-60 million, which is also
a handsome profit for Crystal Palace.

Doucoure now and Andre Trinidade in January, as we have also future-proofed Thiago's departure next summer.

Get some vitamins in, and we might even get a nice 30 games out of Thiago this season, still one of the best ballers in the Premier League.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59686 on: Today at 10:17:35 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:14:15 am
Because we have one non-homegrown spot left, and whilst yes you could purchase both of the above and squeeze them in, as well as having Adrian as an option to de-register, it does mean we wouldnt be able to onboard anyone in a pinch in January, or set up a future deal for an André.

We dont have to sell to buy, but we should maybe be looking if theres a player somewhere in the squad we dont see a great use for this season.

But Gravenberch doesn't need to be registered though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59687 on: Today at 10:19:00 am »
Endo is going to come on and finish alot of games for us, maybe games where we are leading. Help us see the result out.

We actually need this kind of option, Milner did it but less effectively in last couple of years. It's as important a sub as the guy who comes in when we are chasing a game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59688 on: Today at 10:19:17 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:17:35 am
But Gravenberch doesn't need to be registered though

He does for the Europa League
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59689 on: Today at 10:19:30 am »
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 10:13:14 am
I don't think will get any more players in now.

No chance of this - were not going into a season especially one with the Europa league in it with 17/18 senior players
Much better chance of 2 more than 0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59690 on: Today at 10:19:45 am »
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on Today at 10:06:25 am
Sjnfjknfkjhepr0urgiknkn,fnijropoepoighiuislkdowndelay, a licky boom boom down!



Instantly thought of Snow too. :D

But unlike you, I didnt know the correct lyrics.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59691 on: Today at 10:20:28 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:07:06 am
Just come back from 4 weeks travelling around Europe with the family, and there's now another 50,000 pages on this site.

Have I missed anything  ;D

Welcome Jorg. Has your login and user ID come through yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59692 on: Today at 10:23:35 am »
Delighted we are suddenly being linked with some left sided centre backs, even more pleased that they're ones who profile really well for what we might want.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59693 on: Today at 10:24:00 am »
Is there anyone else left in the media to call out our approach and bid for Caicedo as "embarrassing". 

We threw a bid in, hoped to get lucky.  Go fuck yourselves!  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59694 on: Today at 10:24:50 am »
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 10:19:17 am
He does for the Europa League

Oh yes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59695 on: Today at 10:26:24 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 10:11:56 am
You missed a virtual dust-up last night.

Between who?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59696 on: Today at 10:29:21 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59697 on: Today at 10:30:32 am »
Manu Kone yabuteeeeeee 3am Saturday night drunk dial from Jorge for £50m, its happening. Anyone know any waiters in Ibiza? Let get that lad smashed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59698 on: Today at 10:31:33 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:26:24 am
Between who?

FFS Fordy, its whom.!

By the way, I think that in Dom weve finally got the player who can deliver the corners Charlie Adam promised ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59699 on: Today at 10:31:53 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:17:35 am
But Gravenberch doesn't need to be registered though
Hes one of a few if he were to sign that needs to registered for Europe, the Premier League isnt the problem.

Its why there needs to really be a sale before the close of the window, I just cant see it happening. I personally wouldnt be selling Tsimikas because I think Robertson needs pressure on him, he was awful last season. Matip is an obvious one but he has Klopps loyalty - earned, in all fairness - and will see out his contract.

Still waiting to see what happens with Nat Phillips.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59700 on: Today at 10:31:53 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:19:45 am
Instantly thought of Snow too. :D

But unlike you, I didnt know the correct lyrics.

 :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59701 on: Today at 10:32:50 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:26:24 am
Between who?


Its alright Im calmer now I did yoga
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59702 on: Today at 10:33:58 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 10:11:56 am
You missed a virtual dust-up last night.
Needed to bring in Ivan Schwakoff to mediate that one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59703 on: Today at 10:42:04 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:31:53 am
Hes one of a few if he were to sign that needs to registered for Europe, the Premier League isnt the problem.

Its why there needs to really be a sale before the close of the window, I just cant see it happening. I personally wouldnt be selling Tsimikas because I think Robertson needs pressure on him, he was awful last season. Matip is an obvious one but he has Klopps loyalty - earned, in all fairness - and will see out his contract.

Still waiting to see what happens with Nat Phillips.
As someone suggested earlier in the thread, quite possible that we just don't register Alisson for the group games, then re-assess in January with how the squad is performing, who's injured, any more incomings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59704 on: Today at 10:42:10 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:08:39 am
Yeah I know its percentile, so it means hes below average. His other stats from the BL look like hes just above average, but hes durable and full of running, and he wins duels, so hes been brought in as a utility player. Which we need since Milner left, for example. We still need a DM.

Ill reserve judgement for when he plays. He looks ok from the vids.
Doesn't really mean he's below average. Just means that he's in the group with that percentage. That could be any group- it can be average or it could even be above average. We'll have to need a bigger sample ("a bigger boat"] to determine his real performance wrt that.
