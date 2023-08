I didn’t realise U21 status carried through the season, that’s good though, it means we can still target those on the cusp of 22 (which is a lot of developmental difference at that age) and register them



Adrian definitely does stand out. One issue right now, I don’t really think there’s anyone that immediately springs to mind as a gettable and likely homegrown player you could add to the squad. Olise potentially in the future looks capable of being elite, Eze is fun to watch but not sure he’s the right player, equally Ramsey at Villa is great but we have better 8s.



I wonder what happened to the Ron Robert Zieler talks earlier in the window? The rumours seemed relatively plausible, he counts as homegrown. You would think a Lonergan-esque third keeper replacing Adrian is an easy way to reduce non-homegrown allocation.



The biggest issue is the Europa League.You can only name 17 none homegrown players. Unfortunately unlike the Premier League you can't just name u21 players to fill out the squad.As well as being u21 they also they must have, ‘been eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday by the time he is registered with UEFA – or for a total of three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan period to a club from the same association for a period not longer than one year.That means that as well as any u21 players we sign we would also have to take up none HG spots with the likes of Doak and Clark.