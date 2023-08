Article on Endo:



This article speaks about the pass accuracyand explains…“His passing accuracy may not exactly inspire confidence (79.7% in the Bundesliga last season), but that could be partly explained by the fact that 32.1% of his passes went forward, while 9.7% were classed as long passes. These were similar percentages to Jude Bellingham, who himself only had a passing accuracy of 83.0% for Dortmund.“Also has him as 5th highest open play chance creator in the bundesliga last season (Dom in 3rd beat him by 1), so he clearly isn’t the type to win the ball and just lay it off. He gets it and tries to move it forward asap, which seems to be very much in keeping with how we’re trying to play atm