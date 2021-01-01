Hes a very upbeat guy
the kind you'd think he was a nutter
He will never let your spirits down
once you get him off the tubes
He likes the boys in the squad
He's says Mane was was his favourite
Hes alright, hes alright
with me
(everybody sing)
He's a super fan, super fan
Super fan, super Fan
Hes super fanny
Yowhttps://youtu.be/QYHxGBH6o4M
Gimme a ticket like bohelys got
aint got time for the names ive not
window days are gone, nothings coming home
dont call me a freaking bedwetter
Id dont care how much money we gotta spend
that hole in the middle has got to mend
window days are gone, nothings coming home
dont call me a freaking bedwetterhttps://youtu.be/HIWY8UyW9bw