Online John C

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59520 on: Today at 08:39:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:12:46 pm
I believe we should get top four anyway, and Endo will make no difference to that.
That's some statement after us having such a fragile mentality season until the end and with other teams strengthening also.
I'm happy to wander round semi-deluded that Endo bolsters our squad with something we haven't had for a long time, something recognised internationally. We might even win something good because of him.
Online Boaty McBoatface

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59521 on: Today at 08:40:33 pm »
People seem to have forgotten how the likes of Shaqiri & Origi helped us win No. 6. How Minamino & Tsimikas helped us win the domestic cups. How Adrian helped us win the league. It's not all about the superstars. Give the lad a chance!
Online Kop Kings

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59522 on: Today at 08:41:45 pm »
Echo what a few on here have said, although underwhelming I think it's got all the hallmarks of a tidy piece of business in my opinion. He can play in a number of positions (maybe even cover for Trent in the inverted role) is a leader, a strong runner and, by all accounts, a solid player who doesn't let you down. As long as he's not the end of our transfer business, then it's smart.
Online frag

  • Weve been to...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59523 on: Today at 08:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:40:33 pm
People seem to have forgotten how the likes of Shaqiri & Origi helped win us No. 6. How Minamino & Tsimikas helped us win the domestic cups. How Adrian helped us win the league. It's not all about the superstars. Give the lad a chance!


Fantastic call. I think if wed have signed Endo after Doucoure fans would be pretty happy.
Online the_red_pill

  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59524 on: Today at 08:44:09 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:19:49 pm
Doesnt top 5 get champions league or his season
Huh!?
Jeepers- how'd I miss that!

That's great news!
Online MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59525 on: Today at 08:44:18 pm »
Chelsea will sign that Bakayoko fella if we make a bid now that they wont get Olise. News of our interest has probably come out to flush them out.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59526 on: Today at 08:45:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:39:36 pm
That's some statement after us having such a fragile mentality season until the end and with other teams strengthening also.
I'm happy to wander round semi-deluded that Endo bolsters our squad with something we haven't had for a long time, something recognised internationally. We might even win something good because of him.

It would be a massive underachievement if we don’t. We still have some amazing footballers and very few we would swap with our rivals bar City and maybe Arsenal. Last season of course the midfielders were shite and we were coming off a long season. However now we have signed two top players at least. Anything less than fourth and I would consider it a terrible result and underachievement based on our squad.

Also, to be blunt, we have chosen to go into this season with this squad so if we are not able to get CL football then the club and manager only have themselves to blame. They had time to properly address it.
Online Bobinhood

  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59527 on: Today at 08:45:38 pm »


Hes a very upbeat guy
the kind you'd think he was a nutter
He will never let your spirits down
once you get him off the tubes
He likes the boys in the squad
He's says Mane was was his favourite
Hes alright, hes alright
with me
(everybody sing)

He's a super fan, super fan
Super fan, super Fan
Hes super fanny
Yow

https://youtu.be/QYHxGBH6o4M



Gimme a ticket like bohelys got
aint got time for the names ive not
window days are gone, nothings coming home
dont call me a freaking bedwetter

Id dont care how much money we gotta spend
that hole in the middle has got to mend
window days are gone, nothings coming home
dont call me a freaking bedwetter


https://youtu.be/HIWY8UyW9bw





Online DeeBarr10

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59528 on: Today at 08:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:39:05 pm
But they arent though are they. For every one of you lot going on aboot how shit LFC is in every post youll maybe get the odd post but to say its the same is fucking laughable. You lot are just drab pricks that whinge constantly aboot shite and bring everyone down with ya and then have the fucking nerve to say the ones calling you bedwetteres are the equivalent  :lmao you cheeky bastards  man hahaa but i suppose thats expected cos alls you lot see is fucking dreary shit in every thing that exists and like to blame everyone for everything and then have the nerve to cry some more and throw the blame game at everyone else again. Not one ounce of enjoyment in a single fucking thing.

Whilst I think ole Cap is a bit harsh with his words, I also struggle with the amount of whinging online... I come here to forget about some of the shit in life... But some days its depressing...

We need a sunshine thread!!
Online John C

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59529 on: Today at 08:46:51 pm »
Alright, my prediction is by the end of the season Endo looks like the next Ray Houghton. Wherever he plays.
Online nayia2002

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59530 on: Today at 08:47:20 pm »
I think we will be pleasantly surprised by Endo!  :wave 8)
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59531 on: Today at 08:47:33 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:46:51 pm
Alright, my prediction is by the end of the season Endo looks like the next Ray Houghton. Wherever he plays.

He's got 6 kids, so defo likes to get his Endo away..

Thanks I'm here all night!
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59532 on: Today at 08:48:06 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:46:51 pm
Alright, my prediction is by the end of the season Endo looks like the next Ray Houghton. Wherever he plays.
You super duper mega hyper fan! ;D
Online Bobsackamano

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59533 on: Today at 08:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 07:52:31 pm
I see the super fans are out in force desperately trying to put a positive spin on the latest of a long line fucking awful transfer windows that have taken us from having one of, if not the strongest, squads in world football, to being outsiders for top 4. And the basis for this optimism? Signing a 30 year old journeyman from Stuttgart and bravely battling out a draw at the impenetrable Stamford Bridge (with Chelsea finishing 12th last season).

Seriously, I get that it's a bit depressing reading negative post after negative post, but don't fucking argue that it's not well justified.

Liverpool are best priced 8/11 to get top 4. We are 10/1 to win it, 3rd favourites behind odds on Man city and Arsenal at 5/1

We are outsiders to win it not get top 4 you drama queen.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59534 on: Today at 08:50:41 pm »
It's the bedwetting FSG out superfans that get me.

Online Redric1970

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59535 on: Today at 08:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:39:05 pm
But they arent though are they. For every one of you lot going on aboot how shit LFC is in every post youll maybe get the odd post but to say its the same is fucking laughable. You lot are just drab pricks that whinge constantly aboot shite and bring everyone down with ya and then have the fucking nerve to say the ones calling you bedwetteres are the equivalent  :lmao you cheeky bastards  man hahaa but i suppose thats expected cos alls you lot see is fucking dreary shit in every thing that exists and like to blame everyone for everything and then have the nerve to cry some more and throw the blame game at everyone else again. Not one ounce of enjoyment in a single fucking thing.

Sorry jersey I will respond to this how it deserves who the fuck are you spouting your shit, YOU LOT people are allowed fucking opinions without a prick like you agreeing, Ive had a season ticket on the kop for over 35 years and if I think the owners are doing a shit job i will say exactly that without a condescending prick like you you keyboard warrior prick. Sorry jersey but thats exactly the shit Im talking about hes basically bating, we get little pricks like you on fire stations I usually watch them shit themselves.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59536 on: Today at 08:52:54 pm »
His confirmation video will be an old school Samurai video with a voice over and some dodgy music.
Online CHOPPER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59537 on: Today at 08:53:04 pm »
Quote from: DeeBarr10 on Today at 08:46:50 pm
ole Cap
:lmao

Brilliant!

Alright ole Cap :wave
Online thegoodfella

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59538 on: Today at 08:53:05 pm »
As someone who feels that the likes of Kuyt and Lucas were brilliant characters and players to have in and around the team, I am all for the Endo deal.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59539 on: Today at 08:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:50:44 pm
Sorry jersey I will respond to this how it deserves who the fuck are you spouting your shit, YOU LOT p
Im talking to you you soft c*nt. That bit i quoted is all i read. Now fuck off you silly twat. ;D  Did i hurt your fucking feelings did i you fucking prick? hahahaha go ed. Fucking bellend
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59540 on: Today at 08:55:08 pm »
In before the lock.
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59541 on: Today at 08:55:13 pm »
Anyway, how about Andre? Would like to hear some noise on that front soon. And actually, getting Bakayako now and loaning him back there for the year would be a tidy bit of forward-thinking business, eh? It's getting a little lost in the more immediate need for a further DM and CB, but that's an exciting possibility.
