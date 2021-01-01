« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 1725661 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59440 on: Today at 06:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:51:28 pm
Hyypia was 25 and Willem II had just finished as runners-up, qualified for the CL and Sami was their player of the year.
He was completely unknown, Liverpool scouts weren't even there to watch him that day.
Online stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59441 on: Today at 06:57:38 pm »
Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen linked now.
Offline shook

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59442 on: Today at 06:59:47 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:57:38 pm
Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen linked now.

Uh oh, it's Caicedo's agent as well
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59443 on: Today at 06:59:58 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:57:38 pm
Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen linked now.
Not that it would preclude us completely, but he shares an agent with Caicedo.
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59444 on: Today at 07:00:40 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:57:38 pm
Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen linked now.
Maybe we should do with him what Chelsea did with Tyler Adams, to get back at his scumbag of an agent.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59445 on: Today at 07:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:59:58 pm
Not that it would preclude us completely, but he shares an agent with Caicedo.

Doubt well be having any dealings with that c*nt again
Online stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59446 on: Today at 07:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:59:58 pm
Not that it would preclude us completely, but he shares an agent with Caicedo.

Theres nothing that indicates that we are interested anyway. Its just journalists picking up on the possibility that we may need another CH and spouting tosh.
Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59447 on: Today at 07:05:03 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:57:38 pm
Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen linked now.

No way we go near him if same Agent.
Online Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59448 on: Today at 07:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:25:28 pm
Its already a cracker of a window. Bobinhood is relentless, gotta admire it really.

 ;D 

We got 3 good or very good or excellent players in, exactly where we needed them, at really great prices. Major upgrade on the engines we needed most. energy hustle skill.
Cleared out the deadwood and freed up a massive pile of salary money in the contracts that ended.
Brought forward the rebuild at least a year and scored wildly excessive fees and large salary savings for the still serviceable but quickly fading hendo and fab we would have needed to somehow sell next year anyway.
Not necessarily done yet.

Thats Major movement in the right direction. What's your complaint again? I forgot. Why is this not good so far?  because social media is hugely embarrassed Todd Bohley is destroying his club and we wouldn't kill ours to spite him or something?

Seriously, why is what we have accomplished so far not pretty presentable? what part of our completed work product to date most fills you with despair?


Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59449 on: Today at 07:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:43:09 pm
Thiago played in a double pivot at Bayern. Very possible we will set up something similar here.

Yeah he is perfect as a double pivot. But we play mostly with a single one.
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59450 on: Today at 07:09:52 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:57:25 pm
He was completely unknown, Liverpool scouts weren't even there to watch him that day.

That says far more about our so-called scouting network at the time than anything else. When Rafa became manager he asked for the scouting reports for the existing team. The reply was 'what scouting reports'
Online mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59451 on: Today at 07:09:57 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 06:02:36 pm
Cracker of a window?

Which of the Top 4 clubs lost 5 midfielders, including its Captain?

3 of those midfielders played about 1000 minutes combined.
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59452 on: Today at 07:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:09:52 pm
That says far more about our so-called scouting network at the time than anything else. When Rafa became manager he asked for the scouting reports for the existing team. The reply was 'what scouting reports'

You have an answer for absolutely everything :lmao
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59453 on: Today at 07:14:48 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 07:11:08 pm
You have an answer for absolutely everything :lmao

Everything.

Including unasked questions.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59454 on: Today at 07:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:06:52 am
Very true, although with Raiola dead, perhaps that softens things or changes that stance? Gravenberchs
Actual agent is his Dad, which could be a blessing or a curse.

If were signing Gravenberch, I get it if we believe he can become a 6 and cover the 8s whilst he learns, with Endo slotting in short-mid term. I just think Gravenberch is so talented going forward its a bit of a shame to not build his game round that. He always looked a high-potential 8 to me. People will laugh but there was a time, not that long ago, when I believed Gravenberch was second only to Bellingham in the u-20 midfielders in Europe. Hes that good, he just badly needs game time. Honestly, the best thing for him would be a season on loan at RB Leipzig then back to Bayern (or us), but we wouldnt pay the fee then loan him if we intend to mould him into something else.
Transfers market has it has team Raiola still. Until I see Liverpool deal with his agency even with him passing away, I'm going be skeptic of the links for a player.
Also would rather just buy somebody who profiles as more of a 6. I think Gravenberch more of a link player right now
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59455 on: Today at 07:19:38 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:14:48 pm
Everything.

Including unasked question.

He said our scouts weren't there. As if we had a vast scouting network at that time.

As for unasked questions Sami was Finnish Footballer of the year when we signed him Finnishing ahead of a certain Jari Litmanen. He was then succeeded by Anti Niemi who is only 28 and not finished.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59456 on: Today at 07:20:52 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 06:02:36 pm
Cracker of a window?

Which of the Top 4 clubs lost 5 midfielders, including its Captain?

Fabinho - 3.538
Henderson - 2.558
Elliott - 2.265
Thiago - 1.963
Gakpo - 1.859 (joined in January)
Milner - 1.284
Jones - 1.169
Bajcetic - 931
Carvalho - 638
AOC - 491
Keita - 486
Clark - 73
Frauendorf - 66
Arthur - 13

Mac Allister - 3.308 (at Brighton)
Szoboszlai - 3.709 (at Leipzig)
Endo - 3,523 (at Stuttgart)
Morton - 3.224 (at Blackburn)

We have very much replaced all the departed midfielders ...
Online goalrushatgoodison

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59457 on: Today at 07:23:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 07:20:52 pm
[
Arthur - 13


Hang on, I missed this. Genuinely like. When was that?
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #59458 on: Today at 07:24:08 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 07:23:10 pm
Hang on, I missed this. Genuinely like. When was that?

an European game.
